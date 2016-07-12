(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
PerkinElmer Inc.'s (PerkinElmer's) 10-year EUR senior notes
offering. Fitch
expects that proceeds of the issue will be used for general
corporate purposes,
including the repayment of amounts outstanding under the
company's unsecured
revolving credit facility, which totaled $590 million at March
31, 2016. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings apply to $1.1 billion of debt as of March 31, 2016.
A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--PerkinElmer has generally maintained its gross debt between
2.0x and 2.5x, and
Fitch expects this metric to remain within this range within
most periods. As
has been the case historically, Fitch anticipates that gross
leverage could
temporarily exceed 2.5x if the company issues incremental debt
to finance
targeted acquisitions.
--Adjusted EBITDA margins have recently stabilized at levels
near 20%, which
represents an improvement of roughly 400 bps from levels
reported in 2011. Fitch
projects that the company will be able to sustain and possibly
improve upon
these levels going forward, as successful execution of
restructuring initiatives
has helped offset the negative margin impact of foreign exchange
(FX) rates.
--Fitch anticipates low- to mid-single digit organic revenue
growth in 2016 and
beyond, supported by growing demand in emerging markets and the
favorable impact
of new products, which should more than offset industry
headwinds that include
constrained research spending.
--FCF generation has been consistently solid and should remain
so for the
foreseeable future. Fitch projects annual FCF of around $250
million or more for
the next few years, benefitting from EBITDA growth, minimal
required
contributions to pension plans and continued, manageable capital
expenditure
(CAPEX) requirements.
--Fitch believes PerkinElmer's top priority for capital use
remains asset
purchasing, specifically bolt-on acquisitions designed to gain
access to new
technologies or business channels. In the absence of
acquisitions, Fitch
believes shareholder returns, especially opportunistic share
repurchases, will
take precedence over debt reduction.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects revenues to increase from 2016 to 2019 by a CAGR
of between
3%-4%, reflecting sustained but moderating FX headwinds in 2016
followed by
stronger growth later in the forecast period.
--Fitch models EBITDA growth resulting from growing revenues and
modest margin
expansion, benefitting from cost savings derived from recent
restructuring
activities.
--FCF exceeds $250 million annually, benefitting from recent
completion of key
capital projects, modest pension funding requirements, and
long-dated debt
maturities.
--Incremental debt increases of $50 million to help fund
acquisitions, resulting
in gross leverage sustained around 2.3x throughout the forecast
period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given Fitch's September 2015 upgrade of PerkinElmer's ratings,
near-term upward
ratings momentum is unlikely. Longer-term, a positive rating
action could be
considered if PerkinElmer were to significantly increase its
scale and further
expand the scope of products and services while maintaining
gross debt leverage
below 2.0x, maintaining EBITDA margins near 20% and generating
U.S.-based cash
flows that exceed annual debt servicing requirements by a
comfortable margin.
Downward rating action could result from heavy pressure on
operations or
leveraging shareholder-friendly actions or acquisitions such
that debt leverage
was expected to exceed 2.5x for 18-24 months or longer.
PerkinElmer's ratings could also be downgraded if the company's
U.S.-generated
cash flows decreased to a level where its ability to internally
fund annual debt
servicing requirements from domestic cash generation came into
question.
Operational weakness could stem from lower-than-anticipated
results due to
poorer-than-expected sales performance if the company's
diversified portfolio
cannot withstand headwinds of capital expenditure constraints
and tightened
global research spending.
Good Balance Sheet Flexibility
Given Fitch's outlook for low to mid-single-digit revenue growth
and modest
margin expansion, the company should be able to maintain
leverage within
2.0x-2.5x fairly comfortably. Gross debt leverage was 2.3x as of
March 31, 2016.
Fitch expects that PerkinElmer could occasionally use debt to
help fund
acquisitions of a size would cause the company's gross leverage
to exceed 2.5x.
Fitch believes PerkinElmer's 'BBB' rating provides flexibility
for the company
to temporarily exceed 2.5x gross leverage if the company were to
demonstrate a
clear pathway to reducing leverage closer to 2.5x within 18-24
months.
Restructuring Actions Support Sustained Margin Improvement
Cost savings associated with numerous restructuring programs
over the past
several years appear to be durable. PerkinElmer has successfully
executed upon
its strategic focus on margin expansion as evidenced by EBITDA
margin increasing
steadily to 20.1% for the LTM ending March 31, 2016 from 15.7%
in 2011.
Improvement resulted from restructuring operations as well as a
shift in product
mix toward higher margin businesses, including software services
and
consumables. Looking forward, Fitch sees the potential for
further margin
expansion, though at a significantly slower pace than that
achieved over the
prior several years. Fitch expects near-term additional margin
improvement
primarily driven by additional changes in product mix toward
higher margin
products and services, rather than additional restructuring
programs.
Solid Organic Growth Outlook
PerkinElmer's product offering has proved to be resilient to
recent industry
headwinds that have included tightened capital expenditures in
Western Europe
and a constrained research spending across much of the globe.
Fitch projects
that PerkinElmer will generate compound growth in reported
revenues of between
3%-4%, as global population growth and an expanding middle class
in emerging
markets continue to generate increased demand for diagnostic
products in the
company's Human Health business, which should benefit from
increased demand for
high quality health care outside of the U.S. Demand for
PerkinElmer's
Environmental Health business should be driven by growing demand
for food supply
chain security and a world-wide shortage of clean water. These
factors are
driving increased regulatory scrutiny and spurring demand for
increased
monitoring of air, food and water quality.
Strong Free Cash Flow Generation
Fitch's estimates that stable EBITDA margins, manageable capital
spending, a
consistent dividend and modest pension contributions will yield
annual free cash
flow (FCF) in excess of $250 million annually for the next
several years. Steps
taken over the past several years to fund the U.S. defined
pension benefit plan
and improve operational efficiency have materially boosted cash
flows versus
levels reported in 2012 and 2013. FCF totalled $217 million for
the LTM as of
March 31, 2016, representing a FCF margin of 9.5%. These results
reflect
significant improvement over levels of $77.9 million (3.7% FCF
margin) and $88
million (4.1% FCF margin) reported in 2012 and 2013,
respectively.
Additional, Opportunistic Acquisitions Likely
Fitch believes PerkinElmer's present highest priority for
capital deployment is
asset purchasing, specifically small to moderately sized
opportunities to gain
access to technology and broaden the research and product
portfolios as well as
targets in adjacent markets.
PerkinElmer management has indicated publicly that it would be
comfortable
operating at 2.5x gross leverage or a bit higher over the next
couple of years,
which Fitch views this as a signal that PerkinElmer will
occasionally use debt
to help fund targeted acquisitions, similar to its December 2014
purchase of
Perten Instruments Group AB (Perten), for $269.9 million in
cash.
In the absence of attractive acquisition opportunities, Fitch
believes that
shareholder returns, especially opportunistic share repurchases,
will take
precedence over debt reduction.
SIMPLE MATURITY PROFILE, SOLID LIQUIDITY
Available liquidity is sufficient. PerkinElmer's debt maturity
is manageable and
the company's capital structure is simple, currently consisting
of one unsecured
debt issuance (5% notes due in November 2021) and bank
borrowings under a $700
million revolving credit facility maturing in January 2019
($98.5 million
available as of March 31, 2015). Although PerkinElmer generally
carries a
meaningful amount of cash ($211 million as of March 31, 2016),
the large
majority of the cash balance is located outside the U.S.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch currently rates PerkinElmer Inc. as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Director
+1-312-368-3169
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Relevant Rating Committee Date: Sept. 16, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.