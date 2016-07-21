(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mortgage Market Index - The
Dinkum RMBS Index -
1Q16
here
SYDNEY, July 20 (Fitch) Australian mortgage arrears increased
16bp to 1.11% in
1Q16, due to seasonal Christmas spending, rising standard
variable rates and a
low real-wage growth, but remain low compared with the 1.75%
peak in March 2011,
says Fitch Ratings. The agency expects arrears to fall over the
next two
quarters once the effect of Christmas spending fades and the May
2016
interest-rate cut starts benefiting borrowers.
The 1Q16 arrears are the lowest in a first quarter in the
previous decade,
despite the seasonal increase being the highest in five years,
indicating
improved overall performance yoy. In addition, the annualised
residential
mortgage-backed sector loss-rate - the ultimate performance
indicator - has been
falling consistently since 1Q13 to 0.02% in 1Q16. Fitch says
losses remain
extremely low thanks to strong house-price appreciation and low
default rates.
Fitch says the strong housing market, low unemployment-rate and
low-interest-rate environment create favourable conditions for
mortgage
performance, but a sudden change in employment conditions or
negative real-wage
growth poses a major threat.
Recently tightened lending standards may have lowered
households' capacity to
borrow, but Fitch believes the standards increase mortgage
market stability
should the economy change.
Self-employed borrowers continue to experience financial
difficulties, despite
positive serviceability, and the move away from the low-doc
market by many
lenders has benefited residential mortgage-backed sector
performance.
Fitch's Dinkum RMBS Index tracks arrears and performance of
mortgages underlying
Australian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The
full report,
Mortgage Market Index - The Dinkum RMBS Index - 1Q16, includes
current and
historic index reference data in Excel-form and is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contacts:
James Zanesi
Director
+612 8256 0306
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
Hai Duong Le
Associate Director
+612 8256 0358
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
Head of Australian and New Zealand Structured Finance
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
