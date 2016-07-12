(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 12 (Fitch) Indian homebuilders with significant
investments in
the London property market will face near-term challenges from
Britain's vote to
leave the EU on June 23, says Fitch Ratings. Demand for luxury
residential
properties and commercial properties - the segments some Indian
homebuilders
have invested in - may remain weak at least over the coming six
to 12 months as
buyers postpone purchases and banks trim loans amid increased
economic
uncertainty.
Asking prices of London's luxury residential properties have
fallen by 5%-20%
over the last few weeks by some market estimates. This is in
spite of the
British pound trading at all-time lows against the US dollar -
foreign investors
make up a considerable part of the demand for London's luxury
residential
properties. However over the longer term, these risks may be
moderated by the
tight supply of new residential developments, particularly in
Central London,
owing to challenges in securing regulatory approvals on new
projects.
Commercial property demand has also weakened, and in some
instances, prompted
investors to exit commercial property-focused investment funds.
This has led to
some funds freezing withdrawals to enable a more orderly
closure, while others
have offered withdrawals at steep discounts to the net asset
value to reflect
the potential impact of having to sell assets quickly.
Furthermore many foreign
and domestic banks have also cut credit exposure to London
property investors by
reducing loan-to-value ratios or freezing new loans altogether.
The risk to Indian homebuilders will depend on the extent
leverage was used to
fund their London projects, and whether project construction and
marketing sales
coincide with the ongoing market volatility. Homebuilders may
choose to defer
marketing launches until investor sentiment improves, cut prices
to spur higher
sales, or sell equity stakes in the projects to reduce leverage.
Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL, B+/Stable) and Lodha
Developers Private
Limited (Lodha, B/Negative) have significant exposure to the
luxury residential
and commercial property segments in London. Both companies made
sizeable
investments in London's Mayfair and suburbs in 2013 and 2014. Of
the two, IBREL
is less exposed to demand volatility in the next six to 12
months because it
only expects to start developing its properties in 2017. Lodha
could be more
exposed to near-term property-market turbulence because it has
already launched
the smaller of its two investments.
Lodha's rating already factors in the uncertainty around
presales in its
projects, both at home and overseas, as well as our view that
near-term
operating cash flows may not be sufficient to reduce its high
leverage. IBREL's
rating factors in its demonstrated ability to reduce leverage
over the last 12
months, as well as the modest improvement in sales momentum in
its key domestic
property projects.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
