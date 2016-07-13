(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 12 (Fitch) The projected narrow
victory for
Australia's Coalition government in the recent Federal election
will make policy
implementation more of a challenge from the previous parliament,
and raises
uncertainty over the medium-term legislative agenda, says Fitch
Ratings. The
fiscal outlook and the outcome for major Coalition policy
proposals could be
altered with the government reduced to a slim majority in the
House of
Representatives - and Senate results still to be finalised.
The governing Coalition is projected to lose 14 seats in the
election held on 2
July, but will be able to form a government with 76 of 150 seats
in the House.
In the Senate, preliminary results indicate that the Coalition
may have lost
seats, which may raise the risks to government policy
implementation - including
for fiscal consolidation. Prior to the election, saving measures
from previous
budgets had been stalled when the government was unable to
gather sufficient
support from cross-benchers or the Opposition to implement
legislation.
A credible long-term fiscal consolidation strategy remains a key
sovereign
rating consideration for Australia. Both the Coalition and
Labour have expressed
support for sound fiscal management, but have disagreed over the
policy mix to
achieve this objective. The inability to find political
agreement has
contributed to a slower pace of fiscal repair than projected in
previous
budgets. It remains to be seen whether the fiscal outlook will
be altered by the
new balance of power in parliament. For example, proposed
changes by the
Coalition to superannuation and corporate tax could be altered
or blocked, while
new measures may be initiated as part of negotiation processes.
The lack of a strong electoral mandate could also exacerbate
internal politics
within the major parties and act as another source of political
uncertainty.
Australia has had six prime ministers in the past five years,
with internal
challenges in both major federal parties contributing to the
frequent leadership
changes.
It is notable that the potential domestic political constraints
on policymaking
come at a time when the economy faces heightened risks. These
include potential
exogenous shocks from a sharp Chinese slowdown or economic risks
from Europe or
the US. A shock to the domestic housing market, while not our
core scenario, is
another potential tail risk. Political constraints could impair
the Federal
Government from responding effectively and in a timely manner in
the event of
one of these risk scenarios, which could lead to a sharper
downturn than
necessary.
Australia is also still undergoing a process of economic
rebalancing away from
commodities and faces structural challenges from an ageing
population.
Productivity enhancing reforms to boost growth will help to
narrow the
structural deficit, while failure to enact reforms could worsen
the long-term
fiscal trajectory.
Australia's credit profile remains consistent with its 'AAA'
rating, with
relatively low public debt and high growth compared with its
peers. The
sovereign retains some fiscal headroom, with growth expected to
be 2.6% and 2.9%
in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Its ratings strengths are
balanced by a high
level of external indebtedness and dependence on commodities and
Chinese demand,
however.
Contacts:
Mervyn Tang
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9944
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
