(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength Rating (IFS) on China-based Huatai Property & Casualty
Insurance Co.,
Ltd (Huatai P&C) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Huatai P&C's operating
profitability, strong
standalone capitalisation and solid liquidity to support its
claims liabilities.
The rating also considers the company's status as a core
subsidiary of its
immediate parent, Huatai Insurance Group Co., Ltd (HIG). Fitch
believes that HIG
is capable of funding the growth of the property and casualty
subsidiary, if
needed. HIG's risk-adjusted capitalisation on a consolidated
basis remained at
'Extremely Strong' at end-2015, as measured by Fitch's Prism
Factor-Based Model.
Huatai P&C's statutory capital ratio at end-1Q16 computed under
the China's Risk
Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS) framework amounted to 409%,
which was well
above the 100% regulatory minimum. Fitch expects Huatai P&C to
maintain a solid
capital buffer to withstand potential underwriting volatility
and to facilitate
stable business growth.
The company was able to further improve its loss ratio to 50.5%
in 2015 from
53.1% in 2014 due to better claim ratios from accident and
health and motor
insurance. However, a higher expense ratio led to a mild
increase in the
company's combined ratio to 101% in 2015 from 100% in 2014.
Fitch does not
expect the trial deregulation of commercial motor insurance
pricing in China to
trigger irrational price cuts in the near term, although
increased pricing
competition as a result of the trial could moderate the
company's ability to
strengthen its underwriting margin.
The company continued to maintain strong liquidity to support
the short-tailed
nature of its insurance liabilities. The company's liquid assets
accounted for
about 2.4x of its net claim reserves and 1x of its net technical
reserves at
end-2015.
Huatai P&C's rating is primarily constrained by a relatively
high expense ratio
as a result of limited operating scale and keen market
competition, which is
partly due to the commercial motor pricing deregulation trial.
While the company
was able to maintain steady business growth over the last three
years, it
captured only about 0.8% of the Chinese non-life market in 2015.
The company's
ability to reduce its expense ratio is hindered by its limited
operating scale.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- a sustained deterioration in capital strength with HIG's
solvency ratio below
250% or its score computed by Fitch Prism Factor-Based Model at
below 'Strong',
- weakening in Huatai P&C's underwriting margin with combined
ratio consistently
higher than 105%, or
- a decline in HIG's pre-tax return on assets on a consolidated
basis to below
1% for a prolonged period (2015: 4.6%).
An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near term due to
Huatai P&C's
business profile and credit metrics. Over the medium term,
upgrade rating
triggers include:
- improvement in Huatai P&C's combined ratio to below 95%,
- strengthening in HIG's distribution and business franchise in
China that will
enhance its overall operating stability, and
- HIG keeping its capitalisation as measured by Fitch's Prism
Factor-Based Model
score at 'Very Strong'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road,
Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Joyce Huang
Director
+852 2263 9595
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009208
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
