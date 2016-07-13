(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco-based
BMCE Bank's
(BMCE) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB+',
Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-', National Long-Term
Rating at 'AA-(mar)',
Viability Rating (VR) at 'b+' and Support Rating (SR) at '3'.
The Outlook on the
Long-Term ratings is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BMCE's IDRs, National Ratings, SR and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
view of the moderate probability of support from the Moroccan
authorities, if
needed. BMCE is among the leading corporate and retail banks in
Morocco.
Fitch believes that the Moroccan authorities would have a high
propensity to
support BMCE if needed, given the bank's systemic importance in
the country.
BMCE is the third-largest banking group in assets in Morocco. It
has about a 14%
domestic market shares. However, Fitch views the probability of
support as only
moderate given Morocco's financial strength (BBB-/Stable). The
Stable Outlook on
BMCE's Long-Term IDRs reflects that on the Moroccan sovereign
rating.
The 'BB+' Support Rating Floor is at the Moroccan banks' Support
Rating Floor
for domestic systemically important banks (D-SIB)', reflecting
BMCE's high
systemic importance.
BMCE is largely owned by FinanceCom, a local private company
(36.4% stake at
end-2015), and France's Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel
(BFCM; A+/Stable),
which holds a 26.2% stake. FinanceCom's ability or willingness
to support BMCE
cannot be assessed and Fitch has therefore assumed that BFCM is
unlikely to
provide support to BMCE, if required, although its ability to do
so is high.
VR
Fitch views the combination of BMCE's modest capital ratios and
high risk
appetite - as evidenced by its significant exposures towards
sub-Saharan Africa
- as having a higher influence on the bank's VR than other
factors. The VR also
factors in BMCE's solid franchise in Morocco, modest asset
quality, overall
solid funding and liquidity profile and sound profitability.
BMCE's risk appetite is higher than Moroccan peers', as
reflected by the bank's
substantial activities in sub-Saharan Africa (24% of BMCE's
loans book at
end-2015) and rapid lending growth in and outside Morocco
compared with peers.
BMCE is present in 18 countries in west and east sub-Saharan
Africa mainly
through its 75% stake in the holding company Bank of Africa
(BoA).
BMCE's capital ratios are only acceptable (9.5% Tier 1 ratio at
end-2015) for
the bank's exposure to volatile markets in sub-Saharan African
countries, which
introduces an additional source of credit and operational risk.
Net impaired
loans represented a substantial and growing 24.3% of equity at
end-2015. Fitch
believes that capital buffers above minimum regulatory
requirements will remain
limited.
Fitch views BMCE's asset quality as vulnerable given the bank's
exposures to
fragile domestic corporates and the weak credit quality of the
loan portfolios
in the sub-Saharan African subsidiaries. Its impaired loans
ratio is modest
(7.8% at end-2014) although Fitch believes that it may be
underestimated
compared with international standards. Asset quality metrics are
expected to
remain affected in 2016 by the absence of solid economic growth
in Morocco and
persistent economic uncertainties in sub-Saharan Africa.
Fitch views BMCE's funding and liquidity profile as solid.
Stable retail
deposits are BMCE's main funding source (about three quarters of
total funding
excluding equity at end-2015). Liquidity is satisfactory with a
loan-to-deposit
ratio of 92% at end-2015. All sub-Saharan subsidiaries are
self-funded. The
liquidity buffer is satisfactory, covering short-term market
funding maturing
over one year.
BMCE's profitability is sound and largely supported by
profitable lending
activity in sub-Saharan Africa (about 31% of net profit net of
minority
interests in 2015). Fitch expects BMCE's operating profit to
remain affected by
high loan impairment charges (93bp of gross loans in 2015),
driven by high loan
growth in the higher-risk sub-Saharan African countries and a
still subdued
economic environment in Morocco, which affects domestic SMEs and
corporates.
Limited cost efficiencies - notably in the sub-Saharan
subsidiaries - will
continue to weigh on operating profitability in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The IDRs, SR and SRF would be sensitive to a change in Fitch's
view of the
Moroccan state's willingness or ability to support the bank.
These ratings are
also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the
availability of
sovereign support for Moroccan financial institutions should any
progress be
made towards providing a framework for resolving banks,
including a bail-in
tool.
BMCE's National Ratings would be downgraded if the sovereign is
severely
downgraded or if the Moroccan state's willingness to support
BMCE diminishes,
most probably as a consequence of reduced systemic importance of
the bank. Both
scenarios are unlikely in the near future.
VR
Higher risk appetite with a significant deterioration of asset
quality leading
to deterioration in capital ratios could put pressure on BMCE's
VR. Conversely,
the VR would benefit from a more cautious expansion into
sub-Saharan Africa and
stronger capital ratios.
The rating actions are as follows:
BMCE Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(mar)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+ (mar)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
