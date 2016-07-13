(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco-based
Banque
Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie's (BMCI) National
Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(mar)' with a Stable Outlook and Support Rating at '2'. A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
BMCI's ratings are based on Fitch's belief of a high probability
of support from
the bank's majority shareholder, BNP Paribas (BNPP, A+/Stable),
if required.
This reflects BNPP's strong ability (as indicated by the bank's
rating) and
willingness to provide support to BMCI. However, BMCI's Support
Rating is
constrained by Morocco's Country Ceiling of 'BBB'.
Fitch believes that BNPP has ample resources to support BMCI,
whose assets and
equity account for less than 0.5% of BNPP's consolidated assets
respectively at
end-2015.
Morocco accounts for around half of BNPP's activities in Africa
in terms of
operating income, net income and number of branches, and BMCI is
BNPP's only
African subsidiary that has reached a 5% domestic market share.
As such, Fitch
views Morocco (through BMCI) as strategically important to
BNPP's retail banking
franchise in the Mediterranean basin.
BMCI has a reasonable franchise in Morocco as the fifth-largest
bank with
respectively a 6.2% and 5.1% market share in deposits and loans
at end-2015.
BMCI's weaker performance in the past few years has not led BNPP
to review its
presence in Morocco. BNPP's ownership has remained unchanged at
66.7%. Another
16.9% is publicly owned, and the rest is split among
institutional investors.
Fitch does not foresee a reduction in BNPP's presence in Morocco
and stake in
BMCI.
BMCI is strongly integrated into BNPP as the latter controls
BMCI's supervisory
board, is well represented in the bank's senior management, and
tightly oversees
BMCI's risks and business strategy. BMCI benefits from BNPP's
organisation,
procedures and systems. Commercial synergies with BNPP's
subsidiaries in France
and Africa provide leverage to BMCI's business with
multinational companies. In
addition, BMCI combines BNPP's branding with its own.
BMCI has to date not required any extraordinary support from
BNPP. However,
ordinary support in the day-to-day activities is
well-entrenched, for instance
in the form of a counter-guarantee that allows BMCI to meet
regulatory
requirements on large exposures, and through the provision of
all USD and EUR
funding needs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
A downgrade of BMCI's Support Rating and National Ratings may
result from a
reduction in BNPP's stake in BMCI, reduced strategic importance
to, or lower
integration with, BNPP. BMCI's Support Rating would also be
downgraded if BNPP's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded by at least
five notches,
and in the case of National Ratings, by at least three notches,
all of which is
highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
Finally, BMCI's Support Rating could be downgraded if Morocco's
Country Ceiling
is revised downwards by at least two notches.
An upgrade of BMCI's Support Rating would require a two-notch
upward revision of
Morocco's Country Ceiling.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(mar)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Gilbert Hobeika
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1004
Committee Chairperson
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+971 4 424 1202
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008799
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.