(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of the following
U.S trust banks: Bank of New York Mellon ('AA-'), State Street
Corporation
('AA-'), Northern Trust Corporation ('AA-'), and Brown Brothers
Harriman ('A+').
The Rating Outlooks for all of the banks are Stable.
The affirmations were driven by high barriers to entry in the
trust banks'
business models, good capital ratios in the context of their low
risk balance
sheets, and their strong liquidity positions.
These strengths are partially offset by continued earnings
challenges. Given the
slower than anticipated pace of increases in short-term interest
rates, the U.S.
trust banks remain acutely focused on expense management.
While Fitch believes that these institutions have done a good
job of reducing
headcount and digitizing their core operations through
significant technology
investments, these savings have been largely offset by higher
compliance and
regulatory related expenses.
At some point Fitch believes the higher compliance and
regulatory related
expenses will level-off, though this is unlikely to occur in
2016 as affected
trust banks are focused on finalizing resolution plans over the
balance of the
year. To the extent theses expenses level off and short-term
interest rates rise
more quickly and meaningfully, the trust banks could drive
significant positive
operating leverage and returns on equity could improve
substantially. This is
significant as these banks are carrying much larger equity bases
than they have
historically.
Fitch continues to believe that the binding capital ratio for
the largest trust
banks, State Street and Bank of New York, is the enhanced
supplementary leverage
ratio (SLR). Each bank has reported that it is in compliance
with its SLR,
though Fitch believes management teams will remain vigilant in
moving
non-operational deposits away from the balance sheet as a means
to manage the
SLR.
Fitch does not expect the affirmative BREXIT vote to adversely
impact trust
banks as settlements occurred without issue in the aftermath of
the vote.
Longer-term, trust banks may need to restructure how they do
business with
certain clients in certain geographies, but this is at least two
years away,
which should allow ample time for proper planning.
Additionally, there has been chatter in the marketplace
regarding disruptive
technology in the trust bank industry. Specifically, this is
called Blockchain,
or distributed ledger, technology. Fitch is currently assessing
potential
impacts on the industry, which could range from significant cost
savings by
digitizing settlement, reconciliation, and reporting to unknown
competitors
making inroads in transaction processing against the trust
banks. The impact of
Blockchain is currently unclear and likely outside of Fitch's
24-month Rating
Outlook horizon.
Notwithstanding the above two risks, Fitch views idiosyncratic
operational risk
as the main threat to the trust bank model, though this has
generally been well
controlled through significant technology investment and
substantial operational
risk capital held against any potential losses.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-269-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
