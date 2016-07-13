(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stifel
Financial
Corporation's (Stifel) Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb', its Long-
and Short-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB/F2' and its senior
unsecured debt rating
of 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook has been maintained at Stable. See
the full list of
rating actions at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR and IDRS
The affirmation of Stifel's ratings reflects the firm's
conservative business
profile, well-established franchise with diverse revenue
sources, significant
deposit funding and solid capital levels. Rating constraints
include the
sensitivity of the business model to overall market conditions,
potential
integration issues given the firm's acquisitive growth strategy
and a loan
portfolio that has grown rapidly and has yet to fully season.
Key man risk,
particularly as it relates to strategic decisionmaking for the
firm, and high
compensation ratios are also rating constraints.
In Fitch's view, Stifel's wealth management business has
demonstrated fairly
stable revenues and margins, helping to offset potential
earnings volatility in
the company's institutional segment. Wealth management, which
represents over
half of the firm's net revenues, has exhibited steady growth
over several
cycles. The business has grown both organically and through
numerous
acquisitions, including the firm's 2015 acquisition of Barclays'
Wealth and
Investment Management, Americas which added approximately $20
billion in client
assets and $2 billion in assets to Stifel's balance sheet.
While the firm has continued its acquisitive growth strategy, it
has a
demonstrated track record of successfully integrating its
acquisitions
profitably without operational issues. The recent Barclays
acquisition brought
Stifel's total assets to greater than $10 billion, which is a
threshold for
increased regulatory requirements. That said, Fitch believes
that Stifel has
built a robust infrastructure along with enterprise risk
management capabilities
that should support these additional risk management and stress
testing
requirements.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes the firm remains potentially
vulnerable to
integration, retention and execution risks related to recent and
future material
acquisitions. Additionally, we also believe the firm's CEO
presents key-man
risk, though this is somewhat mitigated by the firm's ability to
retain key
management personnel from prior acquisitions.
Wealth management revenues could be negatively impacted by new
Department of
Labor rules which are expected to impose fiduciary standards on
a host of wealth
management products including brokerage IRAs. A shift in the
compensation
framework to a fee-based model (from commission-based) could
cause wealth
managers to lose certain smaller accounts under which the
fee-based model is
prohibitively expensive. However, in Stifel's case, the
potential negative
impact on the firm's overall performance is expected to be
manageable, as
brokerage IRA accounts represented only 15% of Stifel's client
assets as of
March 31, 2016, and higher fees on retained accounts could
mitigate lost revenue
from client asset outflows. Further clarity on the impact to the
industry is
expected over the coming months as market participants continue
to evaluate to
the rule and adjust their business practices accordingly.
Despite increased costs related to regulatory compliance and
acquisitions,
profitability remains good. Similar to peers, Stifel's earnings
are subject to
some variability given its sensitivity to market conditions,
particularly
domestic equity and fixed income markets. Despite this
sensitivity, the business
has been consistently profitable over several cycles while many
larger peers
experienced significant losses in the aftermath of the credit
crisis. Stifel's
compensation ratio tends to average in the mid-60% range, which
is consistent
with mid-tier securities firms, though higher than bulge-bracket
firms. Stifel
continues to incur frequent one-time non-GAAP expenses in
reported earnings due
to its acquisitions. As a result, Fitch views some of these
'non-recurring'
charges as more ongoing in nature given the firm's acquisitive
strategy. To the
extent that the firm's acquisition activity slows, we expect
that returns could
improve as a result of lower costs and increased accretive
benefits related to
acquisitions.
Stifel Bank, which operates under the global wealth management
segment,
continued its rapid growth, with total assets increasing to $8.3
billion as of
March 31, 2016, up 57% from $5.3 billion the year prior. Stifel
Bank grew both
its investment portfolio and loan portfolio, retaining an
approximately 50/50
mix between loans and securities. This mix, as well as the large
proportion of
securities-based lending, at approximately one-third of loans,
help to offset
the bank's rapid loan growth.
The ratings also consider the firm's current and expected
capitalization levels.
Fitch views Stifel's current capitalization as robust and
believes there is some
room for modestly higher leverage at the current rating level.
However, Fitch
would expect Stifel's long-term capitalization to remain more
conservative than
peers because of its growth-oriented acquisition strategy. As of
March 31, 2016,
Stifel reported a tier one common capital ratio of 21.3%, down
from 28.3% the
year prior, but still higher than peers. Leverage at the
broker-dealer
subsidiaries is also conservative.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The senior unsecured debt rating is equalized with Stifel's
Long-Term IDR
reflecting that existing notes are senior unsecured obligations
of the company
that rank equally in payment priority with all existing and
future
unsubordinated unsecured indebtedness of Stifel.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Stifel's preferred stock issuance is expected to be rated five
notches lower
than Stifel's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb', in accordance with
Fitch's 'Global
Bank Rating Criteria' dated March 20, 2015. The preferred stock
rating includes
two notches for loss severity given these securities' deep
subordination in the
capital structure, and three notches for non-performance given
that the coupon
of the securities is non-cumulative and fully discretionary.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating (SR) of '5' reflects Fitch's view that
external support
cannot be relied upon. The Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflects
Fitch's view that there is no reasonable assumption that
sovereign support will
be forthcoming to Stifel.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDR AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view of limited rating
momentum over the
Outlook horizon, particularly given an expectation for future
declines in
capitalization levels and the potential for some normalization
in asset quality.
These challenges are expected to be counterbalanced by Stifel's
growing business
and earnings diversity and Fitch's view of the company's
moderate risk appetite.
Longer-term, upward rating momentum could be influenced by
moderated growth
and/or acquisitions, acquisitions that are limited in their
balance sheet
intensity, continued profitability with successful integration
of current and
future acquisitions, and loan performance that is superior or at
least
consistent with peers through the cycle. Reduced key-man risk
associated with
Stifel's CEO would also be viewed positively. Per Fitch's Global
Non-Bank
Financial Institution Rating Criteria dated April 28, 2015,
securities firms are
typically not rated higher than 'BBB+' absent globally dominant
franchises with
significant business diversity.
Stifel's ratings could be downgraded if the firm shows an
increased appetite for
more balance sheet-intensive acquisitions, either in terms of
risker acquisition
targets or more aggressive funding (i.e. issuance of new debt).
Additional
ratings pressure could result from material, rapid deterioration
in
capitalization, either for the overall firm or at the subsidiary
level,
particularly if such reduction is not accompanied by a
commensurate reduction in
Stifel's growth profile. Finally, to the extent that Stifel's
acquisitions
result in significant integration issues with any recent or
future acquisitions,
or result in any large-scale management departures, this could
lead to a
negative ratings action.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Stifel's preferred stock rating is sensitive to changes in
Stifel's VR or change
to Fitch's notching of preferred stock instruments.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions
as to the
propensity or ability of the U.S. government to extend
extraordinary support in
the case of need.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Stifel Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Preferred stock at 'B+(EXP)';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook has been maintained at Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60606
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dodge
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0379
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
