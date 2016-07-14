(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed AMC
Entertainment Holdings,
Inc.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) of 'B+' and
related debt issue
ratings on Rating Watch Negative. Fitch's actions follow AMC's
announcements
that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire
European movie
exhibitor Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group in a transaction valued at
approximately
US$1.2 billion or GBP921 million. Approximately US$2 billion of
debt is affected
by Fitch's rating action. A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this release.
The Rating Watch Negative reflects uncertainty surrounding the
ultimate
resolution of the pending Carmike acquisition and its potential
impact on AMC's
capital structure and the execution risks surrounding entering
the European
markets.
Resolution of the Rating Watch will be predicated on Fitch's
review of the
strategic benefits of the acquisition balanced against the
execution risks
related to company's ability to successfully leverage its
domestic strategy in
the new European markets. In addition, Fitch will assess AMC's
financial policy,
the funding strategy of both proposed acquisitions and its
impact on AMC's
credit profile as well as the company's ability and commitment
to reduce
leverage following the close of the acquisitions.
Fitch believes the acquisition is consistent with the company's
strategy to add
theatre assets that are complementary to its portfolio and
establish a global
footprint. Although AMC will be able to leverage its premium
amenities and
reseating initiatives, it remains to be seen whether this
strategy will resonate
well in overseas markets. AMC will acquire Odeon & UCI Cinemas
Group, the
largest theatre exhibitor in Europe, for a total consideration
of $1.2 billion
consisting of a mix of cash (approximately $488 million) and
equity
(approximately $163 million) as well as the assumption of Odeon
& UCI's net
indebtedness of approximately $529 million. Odeon & UCI will be
a wholly-owned
subsidiary of AMC and AMC intends to refinance Odeon & UCI's
debt upon closing.
The acquisition will be financed with incremental debt of $1.2
billion and
equity issuance and is expected to close during the fourth
quarter of 2016
(4Q16) subject to receipt of antitrust approval by the European
Commission.
Fitch calculates unadjusted leverage pro forma for the
acquisition of Odeon &
UCI at 5.0x and unadjusted leverage pro forma for the
acquisitions of Odeon &
UCI and Carmike at 5.5x as of March 31, 2016. Fitch expects
unadjusted leverage
to be maintained at or below 4.5x in the 12-18 months following
the acquisition
to maintain the 'B+' rating. AMC's target net leverage of 4.0x
signals a more
aggressive financial policy that may be outside Fitch's
threshold for a 'B+'
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AMC has demonstrated traction in key strategic initiatives, as
can be seen in
its improving admission revenue per attendee, concession revenue
per attendee,
and concession gross profit per attendee. Fitch calculates March
31, 2016 latest
12 months (LTM) EBITDA margins of 16.9% (excludes National
Cinemedia
distribution), an improvement from 13.6% at Sept. 27, 2012.
Fitch recognizes
that AMC's continued expansion into premium food offerings will
pressure high
concession margins; however, growth in the top line should grow
absolute gross
profit dollars in this segment.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMCH) instituted a quarterly
dividend of $19.6
million ($78 million for the full year), with the first dividend
paid in 2Q14.)
For the LTM period, AMCH paid $78.6 million in dividends. In
conjunction with
elevated capital expenditures relative to historical periods,
the dividend will
pressure FCF. Fitch has modeled capital expenditure spending of
approximately
$255 million to $275 million in 2016 and 2017. As a result,
Fitch expects FCF
will range from zero to positive $50 million over the next two
years. LTM FCF at
March 31, 2016 was $69 million.
Fitch believes that AMC has sufficient liquidity to fund capital
initiatives,
make small theater-circuit acquisitions, and cover its term loan
amortization.
Liquidity is supported by cash balances of $108 million and
availability of $75
million on its secured revolver as of March 31, 2016.
AMC's ratings reflect Fitch's belief that movie exhibition will
continue to be a
key promotion window for the movie studios' biggest/most
profitable releases.
According to Box Office Mojo, 2015's box office delivered
positive growth of
7.4% and record-setting box office revenues of $11.1 billion.
Industry
fundamentals benefited from a strong slate, which recorded
attendance growth of
4.1% and a 3.2% increase in average ticket price. As 2015 was a
record year, it
will pose a tough comparison in 2016. Similar to past years, the
2016 film slate
features many high-profile tentpole films that have a strong
likelihood of box
office success, some of which have already proven to be domestic
and
international successes including 'Deadpool,' 'Captain America:
Civil War' and
'Zootopia.' The releases of 'Finding Dory,' 'Star Trek Beyond,'
'Suicide Squad,'
'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,' and 'Rogue One: A
Star Wars Story'
headline a strong film slate for the remainder of 2016. Fitch
believes the film
slate will support flat- to low-single-digit industrywide box
office revenue
growth.
Fitch believes the investments made by AMC and its peers to
improve the patron's
experience are prudent. While capital expenditure may be
elevated in the near
term and high concession margins may be pressured over the long
term, Fitch
believes exhibitors will benefit from delivering an improved
value proposition
to their patrons and that the premium food services/offerings
will grow absolute
levels of revenue and EBITDA.
In addition, AMC and its peers rely on the quality, quantity,
and timing of
movie product, all factors out of management's control.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for AMC
Entertainment include:
--Flat- to low-single-digit admissions revenue growth;
low-single-digit growth
in average ticket price;
--EBITDA margin expansion;
--Capital expenditures are expected to remain elevated in the
near term as AMC
continues to invest in recliner re-seats and F&B offerings.
Fitch expects capex
of $255 million-$270 million (net of landlord contributions)
during 2016;
--Pro forma unadjusted gross leverage above 4.5x during 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Trigger: Fitch weighs the prospective challenges facing
AMC and its
industry peers heavily when considering the long-term credit
rating. Significant
improvements in the operating environment (sustainable increases
in attendance
from continued success of operating initiatives) driving
FCF/adjusted debt above
2% and adjusted leverage below 4.5x on a sustainable basis could
have a positive
effect on the rating. In strong box office years, metrics may be
strong in order
to provide a cushion for weaker box office years.
Negative Trigger: Negative rating actions are more likely to
coincide with the
company's inability to reduce adjusted leverage below 6.0x (4.5x
on an
unadjusted basis) in the 12-18 months following the acquisition
of Odeon & UCI,
or the adoption of a more aggressive financial policy, and/or
rent-adjusted
interest coverage declines below 1.5x-1.75x.
In addition, meaningful, operational deterioration that may
include sustained
declines in attendance and/or per guest concession spending or
other change in
capital allocation that delays the company's planned leverage
reduction may also
pressure the ratings.
LIQUIDITY
AMC's liquidity is supported by $108 million of cash on hand (as
of March 2016)
and $75 million availability on its revolving credit facility,
which is
sufficient to cover minimal amortization payments on its term
loan.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'B+';
--Senior secured credit facilities 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior subordinated notes 'B-/RR6'.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 12, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and adjust for cash received from AMC's investment
in National
Cinemedia, Inc. In 2015, Fitch added back $10.5 million in
non-cash stock-based
compensation and $22.7 million related to cash distributions
from National
CineMedia.
