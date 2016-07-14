(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT
Telekomunikasi
Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), as well as its foreign-currency senior unsecured
rating at
'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sovereign Constraint: Telkom's IDRs continue to be capped by the
Indonesian
sovereign (BBB-/Stable) due to the state's majority shareholding
(52.6% at
end-March 2016) and its significant influence over key operating
and financial
decisions through its control of the company's board of
directors. Telkom is
also strategically important as Indonesia's largest fixed and
wireless operator.
Reduced Ratings Headroom: Fitch expects Telkom's funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage to increase to just over 1.0x in
2016 and 2017
(2015: 0.9x) due to high capex needs and dividend commitments.
Nevertheless, the
rating headroom remains large for Telkom's IDRs. The company's
solid market
position, low leverage and high operating EBITDAR margin of over
50% should
continue to support its robust credit profile.
M&A Prospects: The prospect of M&A remains in light of Telkom's
ambitions to
pursue growth outside Indonesia. However, Fitch does not expect
Telkom to
undertake debt-funded acquisitions significant enough to have a
negative effect
on its credit profile - given its conservative nature and the
lengthy approval
process for state-owned firms. Telkom has considered many M&A
deals, including
the acquisition of Guam's telecom and pay TV operator, GTA,
which fell through
in June 2016.
FCF Deficit, High Capex: Telkom's cash flow from operations of
IDR36trn-38trn in
2016 and 2017 may not be sufficient to fully cover capex and
dividends. Fitch
expects capex/revenue to be around 25%-26%, driven by investment
in long-term
evolution networks and fibre expansion. Further capex may stem
from a possible
spectrum auction in 2H16, although we believe this should not
materially impact
Telkom's credit profile.
Margin Dilution: Fitch expects operating EBITDAR margin to
decline 100bp-150bp
each year due to the rising share of lower-margin data services
in the company's
revenue mix. Direct impact from the regulator's proposed cut in
interconnection
rate - if implemented - will be limited as interconnection
revenues only
accounted for 4% of Telkom's revenue in 1Q16. Our forecast
assumes high
single-digit revenue growth and continued price discipline
amidst a more benign
competitive environment.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Telkom's unrestricted cash of IDR35.7trn at
end-March 2016 is
sufficient to meet debt maturities of IDR7.7trn over the next 24
months. We
expect liquidity to remain strong, given its robust financial
position and
strong access to capital markets and local banks. Telkom has a
low exposure to
foreign-currency debt, with 89% of its IDR30.4bn borrowings in
rupiah and the
remaining 11.2% in US dollar and yen.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Telkom
include:
- Revenue to increase at 7%-8% a year in 2016-2017 driven by
data services;
- Competition to remain fairly rational, with greater emphasis
on profitability
than market share;
- Operating EBITDAR margin of around 52%-53% in 2016-2017 due to
data-led
substitution of more profitable voice and text services;
- Annual cash capex/revenue of around 25%-26% in 2016-2017;
- No material debt-funded M&A plans; and
- Dividend payout ratio of 60% in 2016-2017, consistent with
2015's level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Upgrade in the sovereign's IDRs
- Weaker links between the government and Telkom
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Downgrade of the sovereign's IDRs.
- A significant increase in shareholder return and/or a major
debt-funded
acquisition.
