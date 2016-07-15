(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Poland's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'
and 'A',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Poland's senior
unsecured Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'A-' and
'A', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'AA-' and the
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F2'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Poland's 'A-' rating reflects its solid macro fundamentals,
government debt
close to its rating peers median and improving external finances
from a weak
starting point. Strong GDP growth in recent years has supported
an increase in
GDP per capita, which remains low relative to rating peers.
Reduced
predictability in economic policy since the October 2015
political transition
increases downside risks to Fitch's economic and fiscal
forecasts.
During its first eight months in power, the Law and Justice
(PiS) government has
implemented unorthodox measures, including taxes on banks and
some fiscal
relaxation, despite high GDP growth. Measures that could
significantly affect
financial and fiscal stability, including a scheme to convert
foreign currency
mortgages, are under discussion. Changes at the constitutional
tribunal have led
to a stand-off with the European Commission. These developments
could affect
Poland's attractiveness as a place to do business.
However, Fitch notes that some of the most controversial
measures on PiS's
agenda during the electoral campaign have been avoided. An
initial proposal to
convert all FX mortgages was withdrawn following an estimate of
its highly
detrimental cost to the banks (PLN67bn or 3.6% of GDP).The
renewal of the
central bank's Monetary Policy Committee, with members chosen by
PiS-controlled
bodies, has not led to a change in the conduct of monetary
policy. The
government has committed to comply with the European Union's 3%
of GDP deficit
criteria.
After implementing its programme to increase child benefit
(family 500+, 0.9% of
GDP in 2016), the agency expects that the government will
moderate other
electoral promises of fiscal largesse to remain EU compliant.
Fitch expects the
government deficit at 2.8% of GDP in 2016 and 3.0% in 2017 as
the fall in 2016
one-off revenue is partially offset by stronger tax revenues
reflecting improved
economic conditions and some improvement in VAT compliance. The
agency expects
gradual fiscal tightening thereafter and a government deficit of
2.9% in 2018.
Government debt was 51.3% of GDP at end-2015 (vs. 43.9% for the
'A' median).
Fitch expects it will peak at 53.2% by 2018 and remain around
53% of GDP in the
medium term assuming some fiscal tightening from 2018, GDP
growth converging
towards 3% and a pick-up in inflation towards the 2.5% central
bank's target.
Failure to consolidate public finances and lower-than-expected
GDP growth are
the key upside risks to the debt trajectory.
Fitch expects real GDP will grow 3.2% in 2016 and 3.3% in 2017
and 2018, after
3.6% in 2015, primarily driven by private consumption thanks to
a strong labour
market (unemployment was down at 6.3% in May vs. 7.5% a year
ago) and the
increase in governments' transfers to families. Potential lower
than expected
external demand is a key risk, especially after the Brexit vote.
6% of Poland's
exports go to the UK and 75% to the rest of the EU. Private
sector investment
could be affected by post-Brexit referendum uncertainty and
adverse policy
developments.
The banking system is well capitalised, liquid and profitable.
Banks' 2016
profits are affected by the new tax on assets, which is expected
to raise
PLN4.4bn (equivalent to 0.2% of GDP). The main risk to the
sector is a potential
scheme to convert CHF mortgage loans (7.5% of GDP) into local
currency. The
government has emphasised that any solution should preserve
financial stability.
Eventual conversion terms remain highly uncertain. A bill should
be submitted to
parliament in the summer. A solution that would be too costly to
banks would put
financial stability at risk.
Poland's external position is on an improving trend. The current
account balance
was -0.2% of GDP in 2015, much lower than in previous years
(3.6% of GDP on
average from 2010 to 2015) thanks to improved competitiveness
and, more
recently, the fall in commodity prices. The combination of a
stronger current
account and high EU capital inflows have supported net external
deleveraging in
Poland. Net external debt was 34% of GDP in 2015 (vs. -18.8% for
the A peers'
median) from 37% in 2012 and Fitch expects it could decline to
30% by 2018. The
IMF precautionary line would provide external funding if needed.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Poland a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect Poland's high Net
external Debt (33.5%
of GDP in 2015) relative to the 'A' peers' median (-18.8% of
GDP).
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
could, individually or collectively, trigger negative rating
action:
- Any sign that the relevance of the 3% of GDP EU deficit
criteria weakens as a
fiscal anchor, or failure to tighten fiscal policy in order to
stabilise
debt-GDP-ratio in the medium term.
- An FX mortgage conversion scheme that would put financial
stability at risk.
- Changes in economic policy and/or worse than expected impact
of the Brexit
referendum that would affect macro stability and the outlook for
GDP growth.
The following risk factors could individually or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action:
- Continued high GDP growth that supports income convergence
towards the 'A'
category median.
- Continued reduction in external debt ratio supported by
stronger current
account balances and capital inflows.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that economies in the eurozone, Poland's main
economic partners,
will grow 1.6% in 2017, from 1.5% in 2015.
Fitch assumes the eventual scheme to convert FX mortgage loans
will be designed
so that it will not materially affect macro stability or the
health of the
banking sector.
