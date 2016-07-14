(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Trentino
Trasporti S.p.A.'s (TT) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also
affirmed TT's
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'.
The rating primarily reflects the strategic importance TT holds
for its 73%
shareholder, the Autonomous Province of Trento (PAT - see 'Fitch
Affirms
Trento's IDR at 'A', Stable Outlook, dated 10 June 2016 on
www.fitchratings.com)
and the extensive control and financial support from its
sponsor. TT is rated
using a top-down approach under Fitch's criteria for rating
public-sector
entities outside the U.S. The one-notch differential between TT
and PAT reflects
residual financial liabilities not fully covered by guarantee
from TT's sponsor.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Strategic Importance: TT is a pivotal vehicle for
implementing PAT's
transportation services and is one of the public sector entities
(PSEs) that are
tightly managed by PAT and receive funding from the province for
their
investments. As mandated by provincial law, TT leases out
rolling stock, bus
fleets and cable cars for public service to Trentino Trasporti
Esercizio (TTE),
a fully owned company of the province, based on a service
agreement that expires
in 2017.
Under the public service scheme adopted by PAT, TT's revenues
stems from rental
income complemented by PAT's subsidies, which accounted for 80%
of TT's total
revenues in 2015, sufficient to guarantee the company's balanced
accounts and
service debt.
PAT has announced a possible restructuring of its public service
entities
(PSEs), which may lead to the merger of entities operating in
the same sector.
As a result, PAT's plan is to merge TT and TTE and the local
small airport to
achieve synergies and cost savings. The plan is still being
evaluated and may be
implemented only after 2017. Given the debt-free profile of TTE
the financial
profile of the combined entity may not see a material impact
provided that the
financial support scheme remains unchanged.
Tight Control and Integration: TT acts under tight supervision
from PAT.
Specular board members of TT and TTE are mostly appointed by the
province to
ensure ease of strategy implementation for the public service
sector. Under the
financial scheme for PAT's PSEs, PSEs such as TT fund their
investments with
their own debt that are subsidised or guaranteed by the
province. The track
record of funding from PAT to support TT's capex and guarantees
to back TT's
loans underpin Fitch's view that extraordinary support from the
province is
highly likely in case of need, hence limiting the rating
differential to one
notch.
Fitch views TT's legal link with the sponsor as mid-range and
therefore
moderately supportive of the company's credit quality. TT's
by-law, whose
modification would require the province's approval, requires
that the province's
stake - alone or together with other public entities - cannot
fall below 51% of
TT's equity.
TT plans to invest nearly EUR120m over 2016-2018, mainly to
upgrade its railway
network, trains and bus depot system and to purchase trains and
buses. Funding
will come from a combination of sponsor-provided capital
transfers, drawings
under existing facilities with the European Investment Bank
(EIB) and market
debt backed by full and unconditional guarantee from the
province.
As a result, Fitch expects TT's debt to exceed EUR115m by 2018,
putting pressure
on the company's liquidity over the medium term. However, these
funding
requirements will not add material pressure to PAT as total risk
from its PSEs'
network represents less than 10% of the province's revenues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the IDR is credit-linked to the province's rating, it is
sensitive to changes
to the province's ratings. A dilution of provincial support as
evidenced by
material unsubsidised borrowing or income losses not compensated
by support from
PAT may lead to a downgrade, thereby widening the rating
differential between TT
and PAT to two notches.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.a.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan (Italy)
Secondary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
