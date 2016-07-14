(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Patrimonio
del Trentino S.p.A.'s (PDT) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also
affirmed PDT's
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. Its bond issues
(IT0004661523,
IT0004300965) have been affirmed at 'A-'.
The affirmation reflects the unchanged strategic importance that
PDT holds for
its sole shareholder, the Province of Trento (PAT, A/Stable) in
the
implementation of the latter's real estate strategy for the
province. The
ratings also reflect the links between PDT and PAT through
funding support by
the province for PDT's debt servicing, while exercising
extensive control and
oversight over the company.
The notching difference with the sponsor reflects the absence of
an explicit
guarantee from PAT on all of PDT's financial liabilities. The
Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectations that the framework in which PDT
operates will
remain unchanged and that the company will continue to play a
major role in
PAT's strategy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PDT is responsible for implementing PAT's real estate
investments for public
service entities (PSEs) across multiple sectors such as
transportation, finance,
and technology, among others. PDT's real estate portfolio
focuses on prime and
secondary properties, as well as rationalisation of assets as
mandated by the
province. Debt servicing is regularly subsidised by PAT,
underlining strong
financial support from the province.
The province has recently laid out a plan to streamline the
number of PSEs to
increase efficiencies and reduce costs, which will result in the
merger of PDT
with Trento Fiere - a small trade fair exhibition vehicle of the
province that
manages EUR8m of assets - expected in 2017. In Fitch's view, PDT
remains
instrumental to the province's real estate strategy given the
growing number of
quality projects for public service.
Despite a tepid recovery of the real estate market in the
province, PDT
maintains a sound quality portfolio with minimal impairments of
assets centred
on fairs, sport facilities, hospitals and libraries, which are
less exposed to
price volatility.
Over a three-year horizon, Fitch expects PDT to be supported by
a recurring
stream of revenues from rents of EUR7m-EUR8m, albeit mostly
below market rates,
and asset sales of EUR10m.
The company's real estate portfolio under management will expand
to nearly
EUR1bn by 2018, following projected EUR130m new investments
approved by the
province over the next three years. Funding will be provided by
a combination of
transfers from the province and new debt in the form of bonds or
loans, which
will reach EUR230m over the next three years.
PDT's financial profile is conservative with healthy cash
generation and
liquidity relying on cash balances (EUR35m at end-2015) that are
sufficient to
pay a regular EUR1m dividend to the sponsor.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As PDT's IDR is credit-linked to PAT it is sensitive to a rating
action on the
province.
More formalised support from the province, such as an explicit
guarantee on all
financial liabilities, could trigger a positive action on PDT's
ratings, leading
to a rating equalisation with PAT. Conversely a dilution of
provincial support
as evidenced by material unsubsidised borrowing or income losses
not compensated
by support from PAT may lead to a downgrade, thereby widening
PDT's rating
differential from the sponsor to two notches.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 879087 293
Fitch Italia S.P.A
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 879087
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
