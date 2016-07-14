(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Legal & General Group Plc's (L&G) core
rated operating
entities, Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd, Banner Life
Insurance Company
and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, at 'AA-'.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed L&G's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A+'. The agency has also affirmed the senior unsecured debt
issued by Legal &
General Finance PLC and guaranteed by L&G at 'A', and L&G's
subordinated debt
ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDR and IFS
Ratings are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect L&G's strong capitalisation, operational
scale and market
position as one of the leading UK life insurers. However, its
concentration in
the UK market is an offsetting factor. The company's
diversification benefit
from other markets is limited relative to peers rated in the
'AA' category.
L&G's high capital buffer is a major positive rating factor,
allowing the group
to withstand volatile investment markets. The company's score on
Fitch's Prism
factor-based capital model (Prism FBM) is 'extremely strong',
based on end-2015
results. L&G reported a regulatory solvency ratio of 217% and a
with-profits
surplus of GBP0.6bn at end-2015.
Any widespread downgrades of UK corporate debt arising from
"Brexit" would
weaken L&G's capital position both in Prism FBM and under
Solvency II. L&G
estimated that its Solvency II coverage ratio was about 156% on
27 June 2016.
L&G's financial leverage was 30% at end-2015. This is high for
the ratings and a
negative rating driver. However, the group's fixed-charge
coverage of 11x at
end-2015 is in line with the ratings, and Fitch views the
group's financial
flexibility and liquidity as strong.
L&G's earnings are well diversified by product type in the
group's main market.
In addition, L&G owns one of the UK's leading asset managers,
Legal & General
Investment Management (LGIM), which adds to the group's earnings
diversification
and cash generation. In 2015, 24% of L&G's operating profit came
from LGIM. L&G
generates around 14% of its profit internationally,
predominantly in the US.
L&G's net profitability in 2010-2015 was fairly stable in the
GBP0.7bn-GBP1.1bn
range. Fitch expects L&G to maintain this level of
profitability, which supports
the ratings. The agency expects L&G to manage capital and
financial leverage in
line with current levels, with other key credit metrics also
likely to be stable
in the near term.
L&G has high exposure to credit markets through the large
portfolio of corporate
and government bonds backing its UK annuity business of GBP43bn
(end-2015).
While this is a negative rating factor, it is largely offset by
a large credit
default reserve (GBP2.2bn) that the company has maintained
despite negligible
net default experience in recent years.
L&G has high exposure to longevity risk through its large UK
annuity book. It is
also exposed to pricing risk when insuring large pension scheme
liabilities.
We believe L&G will be resilient to the negative effects of
recent pension
reforms on the UK annuity market, as it is a large group with a
diverse product
range. In particular, it has a market-leading bulk-purchase
annuity business and
the capability to take on more bulk annuities to fill the gap
from reduced
individual annuity sales.
L&G's bulk annuity business is already larger than the group's
individual
annuity business. Bulk annuities accounted for GBP2.4bn of the
GBP2.7bn annuity
premiums written by the group in 2015.
Under our insurance rating methodology, we consider Banner Life
and William Penn
(together, Legal & General America (LGA)) as core to L&G and
therefore align
their IFS ratings with that of Legal & General Assurance Society
Ltd, the other
core rated operating entity in the group. Their core status
reflects their long
ownership by L&G; their importance to L&G's growth strategy; and
the
diversification benefit for L&G between mortality risk in LGA
and the longevity
risk in the UK business. It also factors in L&G's long history
of direct capital
funding to support LGA's growth; the material share of LGA in
L&G's business
(25% of L&G's insurance gross written premiums in 2015 and 6% of
its value of
new business); shared management between LGA and L&G; and
consistency of
branding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a fall in the
group's Prism FBM
score to the low end in the 'very strong' range, an increase in
financial
leverage approaching 35% or interest cover below 5x for a
sustained period.
Banner Life and William Penn's ratings could also be downgraded
if their
profitability or market position deteriorates to such an extent
that Fitch no
longer views them as core to L&G.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, given the group's
concentration in
the UK market and high financial leverage for the ratings.
However, over the
long term, an increase in international diversification could
lead to an
upgrade.
