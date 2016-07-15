(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ireland's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Ireland's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency
bonds have also been affirmed at ''A'. The Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at
'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and short-term
commercial paper at
'F1'. The rating of National Asset Management Ltd's (NAMA)
guaranteed issuance
has also been affirmed at 'F1', in line with the sovereign
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ireland's 'A' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Ireland's economic recovery remains strong and Fitch expects it
to remain
resilient in the near term despite the negative impact from the
Brexit
referendum. High frequency indicators point to robust domestic
demand growth in
1H16, boosted by a rise in employment and the unemployment rate
falling to 7.8%
in June, the lowest level since October 2008. Although export
and investment
growth will lose momentum compared to 2015 (as evidenced by a
2.1 q-o-q fall in
Q12016), we project GDP growth of 4% this year, the fastest rate
in the EU and
above the 'A' median of 3.2%.
The Central Statistical Office (CSO) recently revised national
account figures
for 2010-15, with a major upward revision to 2015 real GDP
growth from 7.8% to a
staggering 26.3%. The changes were mainly related to the
reassessment of
intangible assets of re-domiciled Irish companies and contract
manufacturing.
Although much stronger nominal GDP levels have substantially
improved some
ratios such as public debt/GDP, they cloud the assessment of the
real economy,
creating uncertainty about data quality. Other measures such as
employment
growth, tax intake and net national income show a much more
moderate, albeit
still robust expansion in 2015.
Macroeconomic performance beyond 2017 is subject to considerable
downside risks
following Brexit, especially if an adverse UK-EU deal creates
trade and labour
mobility barriers. The UK accounts for about 17% of total Irish
goods and
services, with around 30% of all jobs in Ireland in sectors
linked to UK
exports. Ireland could gain from a shift of some foreign direct
investment from
the UK to the EU or from international businesses relocating
from the UK, but
this is highly uncertain. In this context, and given structural
constraints such
as inadequate infrastructure and need for further deleveraging,
Fitch maintains
its cautious long-term growth forecasts for the Irish economy of
2.0%-2.5%,
below the 3% estimated by the government.
Public finances will continue to benefit in the short term from
positive
macroeconomic performance and savings from lower social
payments. Fitch expects
the deficit to fall to 1.1% of GDP in 2016 from 1.8% in 2015.
The government has
approved EUR540m in extra spending for healthcare and justice in
the 2016
budget, but we expect this to be offset by over-performance in
income,
corporate and capital tax, social insurance contributions, as
well as lower
interest rate expenditure.
In June the new government published its medium-term fiscal
plan, reinstating
its goal to reach a budget balance by 2018. It also identified
EUR11.3bn in net
fiscal space for 2017-2021 (amount of fiscal policy easing
consistent with
meeting its Medium Term Objective), two-thirds of which will be
in expenditure
measures. However, these plans could be affected in light of
Brexit, in
particular if tax intake disappoints. Although the authorities
have shown a
strong commitment in recent years to meet fiscal targets, there
is at present
little appetite among political parties and the electorate to
revert to
austerity measures.
According to Fitch's baseline projections, public debt dynamics
will remain
favourable over the medium-term, helped by robust nominal
growth. Based on new
nominal GDP, we expect gross general government debt (GGGD) to
fall to 63.7% in
2020, from 78.7% in 2015 and 119.5% in 2013. However, this would
still be above
the 'A' median of 43.9% and subject to downside risks related to
lower growth.
Other sectors of the economy such as households will also
continue to
deleverage, helped by rising wages and income. At end-2015
household debt to
income was 155%, the lowest level in a decade.
Revised CSO figures show a more pronounced improvement in the
non-International
Financial Services Centre external sector than we previously
expected. Net
external debt stood at only 14.8% of GDP at end-2015. Although
this still
compares unfavourably with the 'A' median (net external creditor
18.8%), it is
well below the high of 102% of GDP in 2012. This has been driven
by a stronger
external position for banks and other private sectors, as well
as the rapid
reduction in Central Bank currency and deposits liabilities
(reflecting
repayments of Emergency Liquidity Assistance funds provided
during the 2011
crisis). Moderate current account surpluses in 2016-18 will
continue to help
Ireland's external adjustment and reduce the negative IIP
position (which stood
at close to 60% of GDP in 2015).
The financial sector has continued to see improvements in
profitability and
asset quality, with the ratio of non-performing loans falling to
15% at 1Q16,
the lowest level in six years (although it remains high). Fitch
expects the
country's biggest banks to continue to improve, but a weakened
operating
environment could put pressure on asset quality and
profitability. The two
biggest Irish banks are not only exposed to a slowdown in growth
prospects in
Ireland and declines in real estate prices, but also through
direct exposures to
the UK through their operations. Depending on the size of their
UK exposures,
this could affect their profitability, in particular if there is
a prolonged
downturn in UK real estate prices.
Ireland has retained many of its structural strengths over the
past seven years.
It is a wealthy, flexible economy, with a per capita gross
national income in
PPP terms of USD41,000 compared with USD26,100 for the 'A'
median. It also ranks
the highest in terms of human development and governance
indicators in the 'A'
category.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Ireland a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided to adjust the rating indicated by the SRM by more than
the usual maximum
range of +/-3 notches because: in our view the country is
recovering from a
crisis.
Consequently, the overall adjustment of four notches reflects
the following
adjustments:-
-Macro: -1 notch, to reflect the fact that the model uses (the
revised) GDP
numbers which could be subject to large revisions and do not
entirely reflect
real developments in the economy. - Public Finances: -1 notch,
to reflect still
high levels of government debt. The SRM is estimated on the
basis of a linear
approach to government debt/GDP and does not fully capture the
higher risk at
high debt levels.
- External Finances: -1 notch. The model gives 2-notch
enhancement for reserve
currency but a one-notch uplift is more appropriate for Ireland
given the
country's recent financial crisis and need of an IMF programme.
Exposure to
Brexit also highlights vulnerabilities to shocks.
- Structural Factors: -1 notch, to reflect weakness in the
banking system for
which the average viability rating is two categories below the
sovereign rating.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may, individually or collectively, result
in positive
rating action:
-Further reduction in the general government debt/GDP ratio.
-Reduction in external vulnerabilities, evidence that the
economy is resilient
to Brexit.
The following factors may, individually or collectively, result
in negative
rating action:
-Divergence from the fiscal targets that reverses the decline in
the GGGD/GDP.
-Weaker economic performance, resulting in a substantial
deterioration of banks'
existing loan portfolios or a negative impact on the fiscal
stance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
We assume Ireland and the eurozone as a whole will avoid
long-lasting deflation,
with the ECB's asset purchase programme helping to underpin
inflation
expectations, although deflation risks could intensify in the
case of further
economic shocks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
