(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Italian Region
of Calabria's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BBB' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations of low debt and
the region's weak
operating performance. The Stable Outlook reflects the evenly
balanced risks of
a weaker operating margin resulting from accelerated spending,
including in the
healthcare sector after years of spending rationalisation, and
of a stronger
operating margin following higher-than-expected budget
allocations from the
national government or a stronger economic recovery.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance (Weakness)
Calabria posted a 2.7% operating margin in 2015, up from 1% in
2014, in line
with Fitch's expectations for the 2015-2017, when netted for a
EUR100m
uncollected tax for waste recycling - a responsibility the
region took over from
its cities in 2015. Improvement is driven by operating spending
restraint in all
sectors, including cuts in small hospitals and the
rationalisation of the
transport sector. After years of public salary freeze, which
represented a third
of operating costs, Fitch believes operating spending growth may
accelerate to
tackle past compression.
With national and EU subsidies largely funding the region's
EUR7bn capex for
transport, hospitals and economic development, Fitch expects
Calabria's budget
to be roughly balanced over 2016-2020, after adjusting for the
use of earmarked
reserves, which stood at EUR1.5bn at end-2015.
Debt and Liquidity (Strength)
Debt totalled EUR1.5bn in December 2015. We expect debt to
remain close to
one-third of current revenue, with a majority of it at fixed
rates. Liquidity
remains fairly strong, at nearly 5x annual interest and
principal repayments,
although cash reserves will decline as pre-2010 arrears
(EUR375m) of the
healthcare sector are paid and the region increases capital
spending.
Management (Neutral)
Fitch calculates Calabria's reserves at 3% of operating revenue,
despite a
nearly EUR100m write-off of uncollectible receivables in 2015.
New accounting
rules requiring regions to balance spending with revenues are
helping to
streamline budget planning. Calabria's administration is
forecasting a 5%
operating margin per year in 2016-2018. However, inadequate
administrative
capacity in some of the region's healthcare units is causing
commercial
liabilities (EUR0.4bn) to be in arrears, in turn contributing to
low business
confidence.
Economy (Neutral)
Fitch expects the Calabrian economy to see a mild recovery of
0.5% this year,
after stagnating in 2015. This will be underpinned by growth in
EU-subsidized
agriculture and increasing tourist flows (up 5% in 2015). The
economy remains
enfeebled by years of recession over 2008-2014, causing a 10%
fall in employment
and stagnant consumption. Fitch expects the unemployment rate to
remain above
20% over the medium term despite a resumption of public works,
such as in the
transport sector, lower corporate debt and rising profit
margins. The expected
economic recovery in the region will have a modest impact on
revenue as
resources for healthcare, which accounts for nearly 80% of
Calabria's budget,
are allocated on an equal basis nationally.
Institutional Framework (Neutral)
Fitch assesses Italian inter-governmental relations as "Neutral"
to the ratings.
Subnationals with a weak economic base, such as Calabria,
receive subsidies to
allow for services to be provided at national standards.
However, this
predictability offered by revenue equalisation is offset by weak
enforcement of
prudential regulation to preserve fiscal balance, which at times
leads to
off-balance sheet liabilities.
Amortising debt structures and repayment of financial debt in
priority over
commercial liabilities as required by national legislation
underpin timely debt
servicing even amid liquidity stress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Relaxation of spending amid rigid revenues leading to debt
servicing
requirements not being covered could result in a downgrade.
Stronger economic recovery leading to a halving of unemployment,
while
underpinning tax-raising flexibility coupled with an improvement
in the region's
operating margin towards 5% could lead to positive rating action
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 203
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 879087 289
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008993
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.