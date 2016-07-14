(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Barclays Bank plc,
Taipei Branch's (Barclays Taipei) National Long-Term Rating of
'AA+(twn)' and
National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)'. At the same time,
Fitch is withdrawing
the ratings as the branch is in the process of winding down its
business and
will close in 2017. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for Barclays Taipei.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
Barclays Taipei's ratings are tied to those of Barclays Bank plc
(Barclays Bank,
A/Stable). The ratings of Barclays Taipei capture its legal
status as a branch
of Barclays Bank and the highly-integrated nature of its
operations with the
head office. Under Taiwanese regulations, the head office has a
legal obligation
to support any liquidity needs that a branch is not able to
cover on its own as
well as to meet the regulatory minimum capital requirement.
For more about the key rating drivers and sensitivities for
Barclays Bank's
ratings, see "Fitch Affirms Barclays at 'A'; Outlook Stable"
dated 14 June 2016
and available at www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
Rating Sensitivities are not applicable as the ratings have been
withdrawn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Director
+886 2 81757605
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 81757603
Committee Chairperson
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
