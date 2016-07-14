(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
HT Global IT
Solutions Holdings Limited's (HT Global) USD300m 7% senior notes
due 2021 a
final rating of 'BB-'.
The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information
already received and is in line with the expected rating
assigned on 28 June
2016. The notes are secured by Baring Asia Private Ltd's 100%
equity stake in HT
Global and the interest reserve account.
The notes are rated in line with HT Global's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating. HT Global will use the proceeds from the notes
to refinance its
existing debt and prefund two years of interest on the notes.
HT Global owns a 71.3% stake in Indian IT service provider,
Hexaware
Technologies Limited (Hexaware). The notes will be subordinate
to any potential
debt at Hexaware or other operating subsidiaries. Hexaware and
other operating
subsidiaries do not currently have any debt and we understand
management aims to
keep the businesses debt-free. HT Global also has limited
capacity to take on
additional debt, as there is an incurrence covenant of
debt/EBITDA of 3.75x
(forecast 2016: 3.5x) in the bond's documents.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mid-Tier IT Services Provider: HT Global's ratings reflect its
mid-tier position
in the global IT services industry, relatively small scale and
modest cost and
technology advantage over peers. However, its ratings are
supported by the
moderate-to-high costs to its customers to switch to
competitors, diversified
revenue stream in terms of products and industries served and
its profitable
niche with a solid customer base willing to work with the
company on a recurring
basis.
High Leverage: HT Global's forecasted 2016 FFO-adjusted net
leverage of 4.4x is
higher than that of most IT peers. Most Indian IT companies
maintain a net cash
balance, as they require limited capex investments, pay modest
dividends to
shareholders and have limited appetite for debt-funded mergers
and acquisitions.
Our FFO-adjusted net leverage metrics are higher than the net
debt/EBITDA ratio.
We measure FFO by deducting corporate tax, dividends paid to
Hexaware's 29%
minority shareholders and dividend distribution tax (at 20.4% on
dividends paid)
from EBITDA.
Hexaware may take a dividend holiday to the extent that proceeds
from the notes
will prefund two years of HT Global's interest payments
initially, after which
HT Global will need to maintain only one year of interest for
the notes.
Low Rating Headroom: Fitch's rating case forecasts FFO-adjusted
net leverage
falling to 3.1x in 2018 and FFO fixed-charge coverage to 2.3x,
compared with
levels where Fitch would consider negative rating action of
3.25x and 2.0x,
respectively.
Stable Cash Flows: Fitch expects HT Global to generate at least
USD85m in annual
EBITDA during 2016-2017, supported by 95% of revenue coming from
repeat
customers. The company has multi-year contracts with most key
customers, out of
which some have take-or-pay structures. Billing rates have been
stable for the
last few years.
Strong Revenue Growth: Fitch forecasts revenue to rise by 9%-11%
a year in 2016
and 2017 due to higher IT spend by existing customers and HT
Global's focus on
expanding its business, targeting the banking & finance and
housing & insurance
industries, supported by infrastructure management and business
analytics
services. We also forecast operating EBITDAR margin to decline
slightly to
around 16%-17% (2015: 18%) because a larger share of service
revenue is
delivered at customers' premises, which is more costly, and
stable employee
utilisation rates of around 70%-7l% (2015: 71%).
Positive FCF Starting 2017: We forecast HT Global to generate
positive annual
FCF of USD15m-20m from 2017, when capex will normalise to around
2% of revenue.
Fitch expects HT Global to generate minimal FCF in 2016 due to
high capex of
around USD40m to expand facilities at two of its Indian delivery
centres. The
company is not likely to further expand its delivery facilities
as it has
sufficient space to accommodate additional employees, except for
specific
customer requests.
Moderate Customer Concentration: HT Global has moderately higher
customer
concentration compared to most IT peers. Its top-10 customers
accounted for
about 55% of its 2015 revenue, with the top customer making up
10%-15%. However,
only four customers account for more than 5% of revenue each.
The concentration
risk is mitigated by the company's long-standing ties with its
top-20 customers,
which have an average relationship term of 11 years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HT Global
include:
- revenue growth of 9%-11% over the next two years
- operating EBITDAR margin to trend down to around 16%-17% over
the next two
years
- capex/revenue to remain low at around 2%-3% starting 2017
- HT Global to maintain a minimum interest coverage of 1.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- worse-than-expected performance or lower equity returns
leading to an
FFO-adjusted net leverage of over 3.25x on a sustained basis
- operating EBITDAR margin declining below 15% due to a lower
employee
utilisation rate or losing key customers.
- FFO-fixed charge cover below 2.0x on a sustained basis.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- improved FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 1.5x on a
sustained basis
- positive FCF margin of over 3% on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: HT Global's liquidity was adequate at
end-2015, with cash
and equivalents of USD66m. This comfortably covers short-term
debt maturities of
USD17m and USD20m in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The company
will use proceeds
from the USD300m notes to repay all existing debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
