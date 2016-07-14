(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, July 14 (Fitch) Thailand's second-largest mobile
operator by service
revenue, Total Access Communication Public Company Limited
(DTAC:
BBB/AA(tha)/Stable), faces a major challenge to regain market
share and
stabilise earnings, weighing on its credit profile in the medium
term, says
Fitch Ratings.
Fitch expects DTAC's service revenue to drop by 1.5%-2.0% in
2016 (2015: down
3%), as the company continues to lose market share due to
intense competition in
Thailand's mobile market. DTAC's service revenue has fallen yoy
for the previous
nine quarters to 2Q16 and its service revenue market share,
excluding
interconnection revenue, declined to 27.5% in 1Q16 (2014: 29.7%,
2015: 28.6%).
Fitch does not expect DTAC's market position to improve
significantly in 2016
due to the tough operating environment. The company's
competitors are likely to
maintain aggressive marketing strategies to increase their
market share. Fitch
expects the largest operator, Advanced Info Service Public
Company Limited (AIS;
BBB+/AA+(tha)/Stable), to regain revenue market share to around
52% after it
fell to around 50% in 4Q15 and 1Q16. True Corporation Public
Company Limited's
mobile business, TrueMobile, is the country's third-largest
operator and Fitch
expects it to continue acquiring market share as it aims to
become the second
largest.
However, Fitch does not expect DTAC's weakening market position
to immediately
affect its ratings, as it has a sufficient buffer against lower
earnings and
negative FCF in the short-term due to its strong financial
position. The company
also revised down its dividend policy at the start of 2016 to no
less than 50%
of net profit, from 80% previously. DTAC's FFO-adjusted net
leverage of 1.8x at
end-2Q16 remains comfortable for its current rating and Fitch
forecasts
FFO-adjusted net leverage of 2.2x for end-2016.
Fitch believes DTAC's competitors have spectrum advantages,
particularly after
DTAC did not secure new spectrum in the 2015 and 2016 auctions.
Most of the
company's spectrum (35MHz) is under the concession regime, which
has a short
operating life expiring in 2018, although DTAC spectrum
portfolio remains large
at 50MHz (AIS: 40MHz, TrueMobile: 55MHz). Its 15MHz of spectrum
under the
licence regime on 2.1GHz band may not be enough to support the
rapid increase in
mobile traffic and technology upgrades in the medium term.
Fitch says DTAC will need to balance capex and traffic
allocation between the
licence and concession networks while considering related
regulatory costs, as
revenue generated from the concession assets is subject to a
higher annual
regulatory fee than from the licence regime.
Fitch does not believe DTAC's non-voice revenue growth of around
10%-15% in 2016
will offset an expected drop in voice revenue of around 15%-20%
and expects
DTAC's operating EBITDAR to decline by 6% to THB25.3bn in 2016
(2015: THB29.2bn;
2014: THB32.4bn) due to falling revenue and higher marketing
expenses,
particularly for handset subsidies.
Contact:
Obboon Thirachit
Director
+662 108 0159
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini,
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2 108 0161
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.