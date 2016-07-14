(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Lebanon's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency IDRs to 'B-' from 'B'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The
issue ratings on Lebanon's senior unsecured Foreign- and
Local-Currency bonds
have also been downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'. The Country Ceiling
has been revised
down to 'B-' from B and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR
affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the following key rating drivers:
Persistent political risks exacerbated by the ongoing Syrian
war, very weak
public finances and anaemic economic performance have driven the
downgrade.
Negative spillover effects from the Syrian war have gradually
taken more of a
toll on Lebanon's economy and political scene, placing an
increasing strain on
the sovereign's creditworthiness.
Public finances are very weak. General government debt is the
third highest
among Fitch-rated sovereigns at an estimated 136.7% of GDP in
2015. High debt
levels have contributed to an exceptionally high and rising
interest bill, at
42% of government revenues on average in 2013-15. Despite the
positive effect of
lower oil prices on spending, large structural budget deficits
will persist due
to the lack of fiscal reforms and high current spending,
together with mediocre
economic growth. This will contribute to further increases in
the public debt
stock in 2016-18.
Financing of these needs has proven resilient, but is gradually
coming under
greater strain. The banking system is still attracting
sufficient deposits to
fund government borrowing while ensuring moderate growth of
credit to the
resident private sector (5.9% in 2015). However, growth in total
private sector
deposits in commercial banks slowed to 4.1% yoy in May 2016 from
5.0% in 2015
and an average of 7.7% in 2011-2014.
Political risks remain persistently high. Lebanon has been
without a president
since May 2014, as Lebanon's political factions, which take
differing positions
on the Syrian war, have been unable to agree on a consensus
candidate. The
government and parliament (which has extended its term twice)
have been largely
paralysed during this time. Public services have deteriorated,
as illustrated by
the garbage crisis in 2015. In May municipal elections did take
place and
parliamentary elections are due in June 2017. However, it
remains unclear that
domestic political effectiveness can improve substantially while
the Syrian war
continues.
The war across the border in Syria has severely affected
Lebanon's economic
performance and outlook. Low oil prices, the central bank's
ongoing stimulus
programme and security remaining largely intact have helped the
economy maintain
a modicum of growth. However, Fitch expects real GDP growth to
remain below 2%
in 2016, with no major improvement in growth prospects before
the end of the
Syrian conflict. Prior to the war, growth was much stronger,
enabling a decline
in the public debt/GDP ratio.
Lebanon's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Lebanon has maintained strong external liquidity despite
persistently large
current account deficits (estimated at 17% of GDP in 2015). Its
stock of foreign
reserves was USD31.2bn (excluding gold worth USD11.6bn) at
end-April - down 7.7%
year on year, but still a high level. Excluding gold, foreign
reserves accounted
for 58% of Lebanese pound (LBP) deposits. This underpins
confidence in the
currency peg against the USD, as illustrated by the
dollarisation rate of
deposits (at 64.7% at end-April), which has remained broadly
stable since the
outbreak of the Syrian crisis.
In keeping Lebanon's peg and financing model running, the Banque
Du Liban seems
to have been incurring annual losses on its foreign-currency
operations and a
worsening capital position as it receives minimal returns on its
FX reserves due
to low global interest rates, while paying out higher rates to
attract US dollar
deposits.
Sporadic security incidents continue--there were two bombings in
June--but armed
forces have been fairly successful in maintaining security and
warding off an
escalation of Islamic State attacks. The number of Syrian
refugees in Lebanon
remains very substantial at well over 1 million, relative to a
previous total
population of around 4.5 million.
GDP per capita and broader human development indicators are well
above category
peers and more in line with the 'BBB' median, although
governance indicators are
slightly weaker than the 'B' median. The government also has an
unblemished
track record of public debt repayment.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Lebanon a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Structural features: -1 notch, to reflect political risks not
fully captured
in the SRM, chiefly spillover effects from the ongoing war in
Syria which has
contributed to domestic political paralysis, weaker economic
performance and
continues to pose security risks.
- Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect the exceptionally high
public debt/GDP
levels in Lebanon and the lack of fiscal flexibility given the
high share of
total spending that goes on interest payments, personnel costs
and transfers to
EDL.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
-A major destabilisation of Lebanon induced by spill-overs from
the Syrian
conflict, terrorist attacks or a severe intensification of
sectarian tensions.
-Diminished ability of the domestic banking sector to continue
to attract
sufficient deposits to keep funding the government.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
-Greater confidence in the sustainability of the domestic
political environment
and a sustained de-escalation of the war in Syria.
-An improvement in public debt dynamics, whether through fiscal
tightening or
improved economic performance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes that sporadic security incidents will prevail as
long as
conflict in Syria continues, but that Lebanon will not itself
descend into
full-scale civil conflict.
- Fitch assumes that international oil prices will rise to an
average of USD45/b
in 2017 and USD55/b in 2018.
