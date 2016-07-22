(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Ryazan Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'B+' with
Stable Outlook, Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and
National Long-Term
Rating at 'A(rus)' with Stable Outlook.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
Long-term local currency 'B+' and National Long-term 'A(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that Ryazan's direct risk
will remain high
but stable while its fiscal performance will be satisfactory for
the current
rating in the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' rating reflects the region's high debt and weak
Russia's institutional
framework. It also reflects the region's satisfactory fiscal
performance amid
stable economic prospects.
In its base case scenario Fitch expects Ryazan to record
satisfactory fiscal
performance over 2016-2018. Over the medium term we expect an
operating surplus
of 6%-7% of operating revenue, sufficient to cover interest
payments. Our
forecasts are based on the region's resilient tax base - which
should drive a
4%-5% yoy increase of operating revenue in 2016-2018 - and on
continued
operating spending (opex) restraint.
Ryazan reported an operating margin of 8.6% in 2015 (2014:
6.5%), while its
deficit before debt variation narrowed to 2.1% of total revenue
from 6% over the
same period, underpinned by spending optimisation. We expect the
region to post
a moderate deficit before debt variation in 2016 onwards at
about 5%-7% of total
revenue, driven by capex funding requirements. In Fitch's view
the region's
self-financing capacity should remain satisfactory, with capital
revenue and
current balance covering about 60% of capex (2011-2015: average
64%). At the
same time Fitch expects annual capex to fall to 12% of total
expenditure over
2016-2018 average 20% over 2011-2015.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to increase up to 75%-80%
of current
revenue in 2016-2018, from average of 70% in 2011-2014. The
region's
administration managed to contain direct risk at RUB26.8bn at
end-2015 (2014:
RUB26.9bn), in line with our expectations. By end-1H16 the
region repaid some of
its bonds and bank loans, replacing them with budget loans from
the federal
government. As a result its debt stock as of 1 July 2016 was 62%
composed of
federal budget loans (43% at end-2015), 36% bank loans (50%) and
2% domestic
bonds (7%).
Ryazan's debt servicing ratio remains weak, with direct debt
servicing exceeding
more than 2x the region's operating balance in 2015.
Additionally, the region's
debt payback period in 2015 was over nine years, which is
substantially more
than the average maturity of the region's debt portfolio of
three years. Ryazan
therefore remains exposed to moderate refinancing risk as 45% of
its debt
maturities are in 2H16-2017.
The region's latest forecast sees the local economy growing
1%-2.5% annually in
2016-2018. According to the administration's preliminary
estimates, the local
economy contracted 0.9% yoy in real terms in 2015 after
expanding 1.7% a year
earlier. The region's economy is modest in the national context
but is fairly
diversified and local producers benefit from the region's close
proximity to
Moscow, the country's largest market.
Russia's institutional framework for local and regional
governments is a
constraint on the region's ratings. It has a shorter track
record of stable
development than many of its international peers. Weak
institutions lead to
limited predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policies,
which tend to be
shaped by the federal government's constant reallocation of
revenue and
expenditures within government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could result from an improvement of the
region's fiscal
performance, leading to a smaller budget deficit consistently
below 5% of total
revenue and an improved direct risk-to-current revenue ratio of
less than 70% on
a sustained basis.
Increased total indebtedness with net overall risk above 90% of
total revenue,
accompanied by persistent refinancing pressure and a negative
current balance,
would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
internationally comparable for analytical purposes. These
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
