(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Malayan Banking Berhad's (Maybank, A-/Negative/F2) CNY130m 4.00% senior fixed-rate notes due July 2019 a rating of 'A-'. The notes were issued under the bank's USD15bn multicurrency medium-term note programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as Maybank's 'A-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Maybank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings on the notes are sensitive to changes in Maybank's Long-Term IDR, which is currently on Negative Outlook For more details on the drivers and sensitivities of Maybank's ratings and credit profile, see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=990521"> Fitch Affirms Maybank at 'A-', Hong Leong Bank at 'BBB+' dated 9 September 2015, and <a href=" here">Maybank's full rating report dated 17 November 2015, available at www.fitchratings.com. Maybank's other ratings are as follows: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'A-'; Outlook Negative - Short-Term IDR 'F2' - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'A-'; Outlook Negative - Viability Rating 'a-' - Support Rating '2' - Support Rating Floor 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Wee Siang Ng Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 8 September 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here