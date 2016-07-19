(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Malayan
Banking Berhad's
(Maybank, A-/Negative/F2) CNY130m 4.00% senior fixed-rate notes
due July 2019 a
rating of 'A-'. The notes were issued under the bank's USD15bn
multicurrency
medium-term note programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as Maybank's 'A-'
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) as they constitute direct, unconditional,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of Maybank, and rank equally with all its
other unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the notes are sensitive to changes in Maybank's
Long-Term IDR,
which is currently on Negative Outlook
For more details on the drivers and sensitivities of Maybank's
ratings and
credit profile, see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=990521">
Fitch Affirms
Maybank at 'A-', Hong Leong Bank at 'BBB+' dated 9 September
2015, and <a
href=" here">Maybank's
full rating
report dated 17 November 2015, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Maybank's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'A-'; Outlook Negative
- Short-Term IDR 'F2'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'A-'; Outlook Negative
- Viability Rating 'a-'
- Support Rating '2'
- Support Rating Floor 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 8 September 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
