(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Land and
Agricultural
Development Bank of South Africa's (Land Bank) ratings at
National Long-term
'AA+(zaf)'; with Stable Outlook, National Short-term
'F1+(zaf)'and Support '2'.
The ratings have simultaneously been withdrawn due to commercial
reasons.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Land Bank's National Long-Term Ratings and Support Ratings
reflect a high
probability of sovereign support, given the bank's role as a
state-owned
development finance institution (DFI). The National Ratings are
driven by South
Africa's Local currency Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB' which is
on Stable
Outlook. On the national scale Land Bank's National Rating of
'AA+(zaf)'
reflects lower perceived creditworthiness relative to the
sovereign due to the
absence of explicit guarantees for its issued debt. The Stable
Outlook on Land
Bank's National Rating reflects that on the sovereign.
Land Bank is a 100% state-owned DFI, incorporated by an Act of
Parliament to
provide financial services to the commercial farming sector,
agri-business and
farmers. It was established in 1912. Its mandate is land and
agricultural
development in South Africa. Fitch views Land Bank's remit as
strongly aligned
with government policy, supporting agrarian reform in the
country and
facilitating agricultural exports.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
