MOSCOW, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
BPS-Sberbank's (BPS), Bank
BelVEB's and Belgazprombank's (BGPB) the Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'B-' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is
available at the
end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The three banks' IDRs and Support Ratings factor in the
likelihood of support
they may receive from their Russian shareholders. BPS is
98.4%-owned by Sberbank
of Russia (BBB-/Negative), BelVEB 97.5%-owned by
Vnesheconombank, (VEB;
BBB-/Negative), and BGPB is jointly owned by OAO Gazprom
(BBB-/Negative) and
Gazprombank; (BB+/Negative), which each hold a 49.7% stake.
Fitch's view of potential support is based on the majority
ownership, continued
strong commitment of the Russian owners to the Belarus market,
common branding
(implying high reputational risks in case of a subsidiary
default),
parent-subsidiary integration (including board representation
and operational
controls), the track record of support to date and the low cost
of any support
required (given that each subsidiary accounts for a small part
of parent
entities' consolidated assets).
The banks' 'B-' Long-Term IDRs reflect the constraint of
Belarus' Country
Ceiling (B-), which captures transfer and convertibility risks
and limits the
extent to which support from the foreign shareholders of these
banks can be
factored into the ratings. The Stable Outlooks on the banks'
Long-Term IDRs are
in line with that on Belarus' sovereign.
Capital support was made available by the foreign owners in
2015-1Q16 (BGPB,
BPS) and Fitch believes it will remain available for all three
banks, in case of
need. Asset growth is not a priority for the banks in the
current difficult
economic environment.
BGPB in 1Q15 received a RUB9.9bn subordinated loan from its
shareholders, which
was equal to 77% of end-2014 regulatory capital. BPS's capital
ratios benefitted
from risk-sharing arrangements with the parent group during
2014-2015, resulting
in significant capital relief (transferred exposures were equal
to 3.7x of the
bank's end-1Q16 Fitch Core Capital, FCC). In 1Q16, BPS also
received from its
owner EUR15m subordinated debt (equivalent to 6% of end-2015
regulatory
capital). No new equity injections have been made for BelVEB
recently or are
planned in 2016, but capital ratios are currently reasonable,
and capital
measures would be considered should the need arise.
Funding support, mostly in foreign currency, has been
forthcoming to date, with
parents contributing 16%-31% of subsidiary liabilities at
end-2015. Other
external refinancing is constrained by western sanctions on
parent banks and
their subsidiaries (except for BGPB).
VRs
The banks' VRs factor in the risks from the challenging
operating environment,
and the linkage between the banks' credit profiles and that of
the Belarusian
sovereign due to the large direct exposure of the banks to the
authorities and,
more generally, the public sector, and the dependence of bank
credit quality on
the ability of the authorities to support macroeconomic
stability and public
sector companies.
Direct exposure (including claims on the government and the
National Bank)
relative to FCC was 2.5x at BPS (end-1Q16), 1.6x at BelVEB
(end-2015), and 1.8x
at BGPB (end-2015). Loans issued to public sector corporates
contributed a
further 1.9x at BPS, 2.8x at BelVEB and 0.7x at BGPB. These
banks are not
involved in new government programme lending (although BPS has a
residual
exposure at around 8% of gross loans), in contrast with Belarus
state-owned
banks.
Credit metrics have deteriorated at all three banks since 2014
(albeit to
varying degrees), and we expect this trend to continue through
2016 as credit
risks have heightened in the recessionary environment. Borrower
performance is
also affected by external pressures, generally significant
leverage in the
corporate segment and loan dollarisation (ranging from 74% to
84% for these
banks at end-2015), and the share of effectively hedged
borrowers is limited.
BPS reported a sharp deterioration in asset quality in 1H16,
with non-performing
loans (NPLs, more than 90 days overdue) rising to 24.8% of
end-1H16 loans from
10% at end-2015 (end-2014: 2.4%), largely driven by the
construction and real
estate, agro and retail trade segments. These ratios are after
the exchange of
selected NPLs (equal to 3.7% of end-2014 loans, related to
legacy government
programme lending) for long-term FX-denominated MinFin bonds,
which was arranged
by the authorities as a sector balance sheet clean-up in 2015.
In addition to
NPLs, BPS has identified a further 36% of end-1H16 loans (2.7x
end-1Q16 FCC) of
higher-risk exposures (these are 'red' and 'black' zone loans
net of NPLs),
which could be a source of additional asset quality problems in
the near term.
Reserve coverage of existing NPLs was moderate at 66% at
end-1H16 (local GAAP).
At end-2015, reported NPLs at the two other banks were more
moderate at 2.8%
(BGPB; end-2014: 0.5%) and 2% (BelVEB; end-2014: 1.2%), while
restructured
exposures contributed a further 3.9% and 11.9% of gross loans,
respectively.
Loan impairment reserves were sufficient to cover a reasonable
89% of problem
exposures (NPLs and restructured) at BGPB, but a more moderate
57% at BelVEB.
Direct market risks have increased due to increases in economic
open currency
positions (OCP),
which expose banks to revaluation losses in case of sharp BYR
devaluation. This
has been driven by regulatory changes in 4Q15, which removed
certain foreign
currency loan impairment reserves from the OCP calculation. At
end-2015, BPS
reported a sizeable short economic OCP equal to 36% of equity.
However, BGPB
reported a moderate short position equal to 7% of equity, and
BelVEB reported a
small long OCP.
Fitch views regulatory capital ratios (CARs; end-1H16: BPS:
13.2%; BGPB: 17.8%;
BelVEB: 14.5%) as only moderate in light of the banks' risk
profiles.
Pre-impairment operating profits (on a cash basis) remained
reasonable in 2015,
at 7% of average gross loans (BPS), 12% (BGPB) and 6.6%
(BelVEB), although
underpinned by sizeable one-off gains from derivatives (6% of
average gross
loans at BPS and 4.6% at BGPB). Sharply higher loan impairment
charges (at 96%
of pre-impairment profit at BPS, 49% at BGPB and 85% at BelVEB)
affected
profitability in 2015. The banks may rely on parental support
should asset
quality deteriorate sharply.
Refinancing risks are moderate given the availability of funding
support from
shareholders, while third-party external liabilities were
moderate at 7% of
non-equity funding at BPS, 11% at BGPB and visible more
significant 15.6% at
BelVEB. Customer funding (49%-70% of liabilities) is highly
dollarized and
retail deposits (between 25% and 47% of liabilities) could show
volatility at
times of stress. At end-1Q16, liquidity cushions (cash and
equivalents, net
short interbank exposures, securities eligible for refinancing
with the central
bank and unused credit lines from parents) accounted for 48% of
customer funding
at BPS, 32% at BGPB and 33% at BelVEB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The ratings are dependent on the level of the Belarus' Country
Ceiling. The IDRs
could be upgraded or downgraded if a change in Belarus's
sovereign ratings
results in a change in the Country Ceiling.
VRs
The VRs could be downgraded in case of capital erosion due to a
marked
deterioration in asset quality, without sufficient support being
made available
by shareholders. The potential for positive rating actions on
VRs is limited,
given that these are already at the same level as the sovereign
rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
BPS, BelVEB, BGPB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ilya Sarzhin
Analyst
+7 495 956 9983
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
