BARCELONA, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous Community
of Castile-La Mancha's (CLM) Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The ratings on the
senior unsecured
outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The affirmation reflects the unchanged rating floor being
applied to Spanish
autonomous communities, including CLM. Fitch will monitor debate
regarding
liquidity support from the central government to Spanish
regions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Support Rating Floor
CLM's ratings are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for
Spanish autonomous
communities. The rating floor is based on a number of supporting
factors that
contribute to improving a region's liquidity and reducing the
likelihood of
default. These include the budgetary stability law and the
recent law
controlling commercial debt; the absolute priority of debt
servicing by law as
per article 135 of the Spanish Constitution; and access to state
liquidity
mechanisms such as the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the
Financial Facility
Fund (FFF).
We expect the region to hold EUR9.8bn debt from state liquidity
mechanisms at
end-2016, around 70% of its total debt, illustrating strong
support from the
central government. This includes the FLA, which was established
in 2012 by the
central government to support Spanish regions facing
difficulties in accessing
capital markets, and the Supplier's Fund (FFPP), a mechanism to
help regions pay
their arrears to suppliers. Debt contracted under these
mechanisms is repaid
evenly over 10 years.
In Fitch's view, CLM's access to state support will continue to
ensure timely
debt servicing, as the region faces high redemptions over the
next three years.
Redemptions in 2015 exceeded 25% of outstanding debt. In 2016
support from FLA
has been delayed by the implementation of reinforced monitoring
and fiscal
discipline from the Ministry of Finance and Public
Administration (MinHap) over
Spanish regions. Additionally, allocations of funding are now
made on a
quarterly basis, rather than annually, at formal requests from
the regions.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, CLM's funding needs of
EUR1.7bn in 2016 will
rely on the FLA. Expected improvement in the fiscal performance
will slow down
debt increase, and higher expected operating revenues may result
in a decline of
the debt-to-current revenue ratio in 2016, from 290% in 2015.
Worse-Than-Expected 2015 Performance
Negative current balances since 2008 and a high debt burden mean
that the
standalone credit metrics of CLM are weaker than its ratings
indicate. The
region's 2015 preliminary results showed a negative current
margin of 14.6% and,
while better than the negative 17.7% posted in 2014, it was
still below Fitch's
expectations. This was driven by EUR0.3bn lower-than-budgeted
current transfers
and taxes, while operating expenditure was unchanged at EUR5bn.
Slight Fiscal Improvement Ahead
Fitch expects an improvement to fiscal performance in 2016, due
to an additional
EUR260m inflow stemming from higher funding allocations and a
positive
settlement from 2014, as well as a lower debt burden.
The 2016 budget, which was passed in April, forecasts operating
expenditure to
grow above 9% yoy, after a 32.2% decline over 2011-2015.
However, Fitch believes
this may be revised lower over the course of the year to meet
the fiscal deficit
goal of 0.7% in 2016, after MinHap's stricter enforcement of
the Budgetary
Stability Law. We estimate the current margin will improve to
around negative
10% in 2016, from a negative 14.6% in 2015.
Regional Economy in Recovery
CLM has a weaker economic profile than Spain, with a GDP per
capita equivalent
to 79% of the national average in 2015. Fitch expects nominal
GDP to grow nearly
3% in 2016, although slightly below the national rate, after
3.4% in 2015. The
labour market has also improved as unemployment decreased to
26.3% in 2015
(Spain 22.1%), from 28.5% in 2014. The region holds economic
potential, based on
its developed infrastructure transport network and cheap land
cost, which may
attract businesses relocations from the Madrid area.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As CLM's IDRs are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for
Spanish autonomous
communities, they would likely be downgraded if the floor is
removed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
Spanish regions
over the medium term. Moreover, Fitch will review the rating
floor if state
support measures are withdrawn or if the central government's
ability and
willingness to continue providing extraordinary support to the
regions
deteriorates.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 84 17
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
