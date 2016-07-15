(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous Community
of Catalonia's (Catalonia) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' with Negative Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The ratings on the
senior unsecured
outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BB'.
The affirmation reflects continued political uncertainty in
light of the
provisional executive power in Spain and Catalonia. Fitch
assumes the Regional
Liquidity Fund (FLA) will continue to support Catalonia's debt
obligations in
2016. The Negative Outlook reflects the potential outcome of
either an abrupt
separation from Spain or the withdrawal of state support over
the medium term,
as well as Catalonia's weak budgetary performance, growing debt
and liquidity
risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Political Tension Unresolved
Political uncertainty continues to prevail over the region,
after the President
of Catalonia called for a motion of confidence next September,
following the
rejection by CUP, a far left wing party, of the budget presented
by the new
ruling party Junts Pel Si (JxS, centre-right wing).
At the national level, a fragmented parliament resulting from
the June 2016
general elections means further delays in forming a new
executive. Fitch
believes that the process for Catalonia's independence is likely
to remain
uncertain until stable national and regional governments have
been formed.
Catalonia's regional parliament in November 2015 passed a
resolution to formally
start the process for independence from the rest of Spain, which
the
Constitutional Court subsequently suspended at the request of
the central
government. The relationship between Catalonia and the central
government is no
longer co-operative, in Fitch's view, having led to the agency's
downgrade of
the region in November 2015 (See "Q&A on the Rating Floor for
Spanish Regions"
dated 23 December 2015 on www.fitchratings.com).
Debt Redemption Supported
Fitch is monitoring the assistance the central government is
providing Catalonia
through the FLA in the region's redemption of EUR5,921m
long-term debt in 2016.
This includes EUR2,863m from state liquidity mechanisms. Fitch
assumes these
obligations will be serviced willingly by Catalonia and on a
timely basis. An
additional EUR4,627m in short-term debt will fall due in 2016,
which will be
rolled-over by Catalonia under the oversight of the Ministry of
Finance and
Public Administration (MinHap). Fitch believes MinHap's
monitoring, the
availability of treasury advances and the coverage of these
maturities by FLA as
a last resort mitigate the liquidity risk. However, evidence of
weakening state
support may result in a negative rating action.
Catalonia is a major recipient of state liquidity support. Fitch
estimates
Catalonia will borrow at least EUR8bn from the FLA in 2016, so
that borrowing
from the central government will amount to around EUR45bn, close
to 70% of
Catalonia's expected total debt.
Weaker-than- Expected Performance
Catalonia's budgetary performance has been weak, with negative
current balances
since 2009. The region's 2015 preliminary results showed a
negative current
margin of 21.6%, which is below Fitch's expectations. Deficit
before debt was
EUR6.7bn, worse than Fitch's expectations of EUR5bn, mostly
driven by the
recognition of EUR1.3bn of public-private partnership
obligations from previous
years after a change to the accounting rules by MinHap.
Catalonia breached the
0.7% fiscal deficit goal in 2015, posting a 2.7% deficit.
Following the roll-over of the 2015 budget, authorised
expenditure in 2015 is
prevented from increasing in 2016. We expect budgetary
performance to improve in
2016, due to higher revenues from the funding system in 2016
(EUR2bn), higher
expected tax collection, and lower interest expenses (by
EUR0.9bn) after the
restructuring of the state loans. However, Catalonia is unlikely
to meet the
0.7% fiscal deficit target in 2016, and volatile performance is
possible given
the region's recent budgetary track record.
We expect debt growth to slow slightly on the back of higher
revenues, with debt
representing 300% of current revenue at end-2016, down from 308%
in 2015.
Regional Economy Growing
Catalonia has an above-average economic profile, and is
recovering more quickly
than the national economy. Nominal GDP grew 3.9% against 3.8%
nationally in
2015, and the unemployment rate was 17.4% in the 1Q16, versus
21% in Spain.
Moreover, the total number of unemployed in Catalonia decreased
12.9% yoy in
1Q16, versus a 12% decline nationwide. Although the economic
recovery has not
been affected by the current political uncertainty, a unilateral
independence of
Catalonia is likely to result in economic shock.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will continue to monitor developments in Catalonia and may
take negative
rating action if state liquidity support weakens. If the
political environment
normalises, Fitch may reinstate the Support Rating Floor of
'BBB-' for
Catalonia.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the region will continue to have access to
state support for
debt servicing over the medium term.
