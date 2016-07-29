(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Italian
Region of Valle d'Aosta's (VdA) Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks and
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F1'. The Long-term ratings on the region's
senior unsecured
bonds have also been affirmed at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects the continued strong financial autonomy
of VAT, due to
the region's special status, underpinning its sound budgetary
performance, as
well as its low debt and robust socio-economic fundamentals.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that VdA will
maintain its special
status and strong budgetary performance in the medium term,
despite transitory
pressures due to revised revenue attribution as defined by the
national
government. It also factors in our expectation of VdA's
continuing moderate
direct debt and wealthy economy, amid prudent management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Autonomy Underpins Ratings
VdA is eligible to be rated above the sovereign by virtue of its
significant
financial autonomy, allowing the region to maintain solid
budgetary performance
while coping with external pressures. The latter includes
changes in the
attribution of some taxes, leading to nearly EUR140m lower tax
revenue in 2015,
and contributions to the national budget consolidation of about
EUR200m annually
until 2017. The contributions will be reduced by 70% from 2018
onwards, more
than offsetting falling revenue.
Robust Operating Performance
According to 2015 adjusted data (one-off revenue have been
included in capital
revenue), VdA's operating margin fell to 12% of revenue (18% in
2014) or
EUR150m, as contribution to the national budget consolidation,
and a different
attribution of excise duties on beer and energy and import
duties, were only
partially offset by restraint on operating costs.
We expect the operating margin to return to 2014 levels, on
future lower
contributions to the national budget and on a rebounding
economy. This recovery
should cover almost 4x debt service requirements of about
EUR50m. Residual
budgetary flexibility (about 5% of operating revenue) and a
robust balance sheet
will also help maintain the region's healthy budget, including a
balanced health
care sector budget.
Decreasing Debt, Solid Liquidity
VdA's direct debt totalled EUR206m, or less than 20% of the
budget, when net of
an approximately EUR380m sinking fund for the bullet bonds and
of EUR10m debt
charged to the state. In its central scenario Fitch expects the
stock of direct
debt to stabilise around EUR200m over the medium term, despite
the region's
decision to self-finance its investment plan, mainly through its
regional
development company Finaosta. Including Finaosta's full
financial debt of
EUR370m (only partially drawn down for EUR95m in 2015), VdA's
overall risk is
around 50% of operating revenue, which is consistent with the
current ratings.
Due to strong tax collection rates, Fitch expects liquidity to
remain robust
over the medium term, matching the region's outstanding net
direct debt and
fully covering annual debt service requirements. The free fund
balance surplus
(about EUR200m at end-2015) offers additional protection against
unexpected
liquidity pressure.
Solid but Small Economy
With a GDP per capita at about 40% above the national average,
and 30% above the
EU-28 average, VdA remains one of the wealthiest regions in
Italy and Europe.
Fitch expects VdA's GDP to grow 1% in 2016 (0.8% in 2015) and
the unemployment
rate to remain stable in the medium term at around 8.5%, below
the national
average (11.9% in 2015), supporting tax revenue. The economy
will also be
underpinned by tourism (75% of the regional economy), commerce
and exports.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Italy would be reflected in VdA's ratings,
provided that the
region continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations.
Conversely, a downgrade of Italy, a prolonged economic downturn
that weakens tax
generation, or a structural decline of the operating margin
below 10% could
result in a downgrade of VdA's ratings.
