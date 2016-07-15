(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of The
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) including its Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive
from Stable. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of the release.
The positive outlook reflects Fitch's belief that IPG's credit
protection
metrics and credit profile are strong for the 'BBB' rating.
IPG's operating
profile has shown marked improvement since FY 2012 (EBITDA
margins have improved
more than 200 bps), and the company continues to make progress
to close the gap
relative to its peer group. Fitch believes this improvement will
continue as the
business grows and IPG further scales its cost structure while
maintaining its
conservative financial posture.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--IPG's ratings reflect its position in the industry as one of
the largest
global advertising and marketing services holding companies, its
diverse client
base, and its ample liquidity.
--The ratings incorporate the cyclicality of the advertising
industry and
potential top-line volatility due to client wins or losses in
any given year.
IPG has reduced its exposure to U.S. advertising cycles by
diversifying into
international markets and marketing services businesses. For FY
2015,
approximately 41% of IPG's revenues were generated outside the
U.S. IPG
delivered organic revenue growth of 6.1% and 6.7% in 2015 and
first quarter
2016, respectively. The company expects organic growth in the
range of 3% to 4%
in 2016. Fitch believes this is achievable given its current
forecast for U.S.
GDP growth and Worldwide GDP growth of 1.8% and 2.1%,
respectively, for 2016.
--Digital ad spend continues to capture more of the total
advertising market.
IPG remains platform agnostic and the company remains focused on
growing and
strengthening its digital capabilities across their agency
portfolio in line
with market trends.
--The risk of revenue cyclicality is balanced somewhat by the
flexible cost
structures of IPG and the other global advertising holding
companies. IPG has
made significant progress in improving margins from 10.7% in FY
2009 to 14.4% in
FY 2015. Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to continue improving
reaching 14.7% by
year-end 2016 and expects IPG to achieve peer level margins
within the next two
to three years, assuming low- to mid-single-digit organic
revenue growth over
this timeframe.
--The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that IPG will manage
unadjusted gross
leverage to a level below 2.0x. Fitch expects capital deployment
to go toward
acquisitions, share buy backs and dividend growth. However,
Fitch expects any
such deployment to remain in the context of current ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for IPG include:
--Margins expected to improve from cost controls and operating
leverage;
--Model assumes constant dividend growth;
--Model assumes share buyback near prior ranges as well as
ongoing acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch would consider an upgrade if the Company continues to
demonstrate
improvement in its operating profile, specifically EBITDA margin
of
approximately 15%, to bring them more in line with industry
peers while
maintaining leverage below 2.0x.
Fitch is comfortable with management's willingness and ability
to maintain its
'BBB' rating. However, a change in the company's posture
regarding adequate
bondholder protection over the near and long term could
negatively affect the
rating. This may include an unadjusted gross leverage greater
than 2.75x,
significant margin erosion, or sustaining free cash flow (FCF)
margin below 3%.
LIQUIDITY
IPG's total debt outstanding as March 31, 2016 was $1.8 billion
(including
capital leases). Fitch calculates unadjusted gross leverage at
1.6x.
Fitch views IPG's liquidity as solid. IPG's liquidity position
is supported by a
cash balance of $673 million and marketable securities of $7
million as of March
31, 2016, in addition to $996 million of availability under its
$1 billion
revolving credit facility due Oct. 2020. The company's next two
maturities are
$300 million due in 2017 and $250 million in 2022.
Fitch-calculated FCF increased to $429 million in the latest 12
months (LTM)
period ended March 31, 2016, from $267 in 2013. Fitch expects
2016 FCF in the
range of $350 to $450 million. Fitch expects IPG to maintain
sufficient
liquidity to handle seasonal working capital swings. Fitch's FCF
expectation
also incorporates capital expenditures of $150 to $170 million.
In addition,
Fitch's FCF expectations incorporate IPG's increased quarterly
common dividend
to $0.15/share, for total annual cash dividend payments of
approximately $240
million.
IPG's U.S. pension plan was $25.8 million underfunded as of the
end of 2015. IPG
should have no issues meeting any required U.S. pension plan
funding.
In February 2016, IPG announced an additional $300 million share
repurchase
authorization, increasing total remaining authorization to
$404.9 million as of
March 31, 2016. The rating incorporates Fitch's belief that the
company will
deploy liquidity, including FCF, toward share repurchases and
acquisitions in a
disciplined manner. Fitch expects IPG to continue to target
small bolt-on
acquisitions and the current ratings do not contemplate or
expect a materially
large acquisition.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
IPG
--LT IDR at 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 14, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation. In 2015, Fitch added back $70.3 million in
non-cash stock based
compensation.
