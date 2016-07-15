(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Iceland's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' and
'A-', respectively
with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Iceland's senior
unsecured foreign
and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB+' and
'A-'. The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB+' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR and
commercial paper at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Iceland's ratings are underpinned by a very high level of income
per capita
(USD50,500 compared with the 'BBB' median of USD9,400). Its
governance
indicators and human development indicators are more akin to the
highest-rated
sovereigns.
Public debt sustainability has improved substantially over the
past year. The
general government debt to GDP ratio declined to 66.2% in 2015
from 82% in 2014,
thanks to favourable debt dynamics and to down payments on a
number of
outstanding debts. Since peaking in 2011 following the financial
crisis of
2008/2009, the debt ratio has declined by almost 30pp. Fitch
expects the
government debt ratio to fall further, mainly thanks to a
combination of
favourable debt dynamics and further debt down-payments, to 48%
of GDP by 2018.
Despite the sharp improvement in debt dynamics, public sector
indebtedness
remains higher than both the 'A' and the 'BBB' medians (43.9%
and 40.6%,
respectively).
Iceland remains relatively highly indebted to foreign creditors
with a gross
external debt stock at over 300% of CXR, but its external
finances continue to
improve reflecting consistent current account surpluses. The
current account
surplus widened to 4.2% of GDP, from 3.7% in 2014. We expect the
current account
to remain in surplus over the next three years, albeit at a
lower level. The
Icelandic krona has appreciated by 4.7% against the USD and 4%
against the EUR
since our last review. The Icelandic central bank has offset in
part the upward
pressure on the exchange rate by accumulating foreign exchange
reserves. At
end-May, FX reserves were ISK739bn (around 31% of GDP). This
buffer gives the
authorities a greater degree of confidence to proceed with the
removal of
capital controls on Icelandic households and firms.
Paving the way for this, the Icelandic authorities have recently
taken measures
to reduce the overhang of ISK claims by non-residents. In June,
the central bank
held a voluntary currency auction designed to encourage
non-resident holders of
ISK assets 'locked-in' due to capital controls to unwind their
positions by
exchanging ISK assets for foreign currency at a discount to the
onshore exchange
rate. Overall, ISK83bn were exchanged in the auction. This
implies that around
ISK237bn (around 10% of GDP) remain subject to capital controls.
Owners of these
assets can still exchange their holdings until November 1 at the
exchange rate
of EUR/ISK220 (the average rate resulting from the 21 foreign
exchange auctions
which took place between 2011 and 2015).
However, the authorities will seek to control capital inflows.
In conjunction
with the currency auction, the Icelandic authorities have
introduced a special
reserve requirement to avoid excessive capital inflows related
to the carry
trade, given the interest rate differential between Iceland and
other developed
market economies. Initially, non-resident investors will have to
deposit 40% of
the invested amount in a special reserve at the central bank for
12 months.
The Icelandic economy expanded by 4% in 2015, with domestic
demand (+6.3%) and
tourism the main drivers of GDP growth - services exports were
up by 13.7% on
2014. Strong domestic investment and consumption drove up
imports, so that
overall there was a negative net trade contribution (with net
services partly
offsetting net goods). Data for 1Q16 shows this pattern of
growth continuing,
with real GDP up by 4.2% on 1Q15, and domestic demand 8.5%
higher. We expect
this pattern of growth to continue, with GDP rising by 4% this
year, before
slowing down to 3% by 2018.
Domestic cost pressures resulting from above-trend growth and
high wage
settlements have not yet translated into high inflation, but
coupled with the
appreciating real exchange rate, this represents a potential
risk to
macroeconomic stability. Consumer price inflation has averaged
1.8% this year -
0.8% on the harmonised HICP measure - below the official target
of 2.5%. Import
prices are pushing down on inflation and at the same time,
positive terms of
trade developments may be encouraging firms to absorb rising
labour costs within
profit margins rather than raise prices. We expect inflation to
pick up from the
second half of this year, and average 3% in 2017-2018.
As a very small, open economy, Iceland is more susceptible to
growth and
inflation volatility than larger developed countries. Rising
labour costs
support the real exchange rate; strong domestic demand and
falling unemployment
point to risks of overheating in the domestic economy. Monetary
policy may be
tightened further while tax cuts are implemented. The continued
expansion of the
tourist sector relative to other sectors may entrench current
low productivity
growth.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Iceland a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
-Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect the fact that the
estimate for the
general government balance this year will be boosted (by around
16% of GDP) by
the stability contributions of the old banks' estates, and
therefore would not
reflect underlying trends in public finances.
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect the fact that the
small size of the
economy makes it vulnerable to external shocks and balance of
payments risks.
- Structural: -1 notch, to reflect the fact that capital
controls on residents
have been in place since 2008, adversely affecting the business
environment.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
-A track record of continued economic growth without excessive
macroeconomic
imbalances.
-Continued improvements in debt dynamics, supported by prudent
fiscal policy.
-Continued reductions in external vulnerability.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
could trigger
negative rating action are:
-Evidence of overheating in the domestic economy, for example
through wage-price
spirals, inflation overshooting, and adverse effects on
household and corporate
balance sheets.
-Excessive capital outflows after the lifting of capital
controls, leading to
external imbalances and pressures on the exchange rate.
-A weakened commitment to fiscal consolidation, for example
through continued
pro-cyclical fiscal policy that would reverse or stall the
decline in the public
debt ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch assumes that the government's implementation strategy for
capital controls
liberalisation on domestic households and firms continues as
planned.
In its debt sensitivity scenario, Fitch projects that government
debt as a share
of GDP will decline to 32.7% by 2025. In a negative scenario
with low growth, a
substantial one-off depreciation, and higher interest rates and
inflation, the
debt ratio would be broadly unchanged by 2025.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 144 299 142
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
