(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based property
developer Greenland Holding Group Company Limited's (Greenland;
BB+/Negative)
proposed US dollar senior notes a 'BB+(EXP)' expected rating.
The notes will be issued by its 59.07%-owned subsidiary
Greenland Hong Kong
Holdings Limited (Greenland HK) under its USD2bn medium-term
note programme.
Greenland has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of equity
interest purchase
undertaking to ensure that Greenland HK has sufficient assets
and liquidity to
meet its debt obligations.
The notes are rated at the same level as Greenland's senior
unsecured rating
because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior
unsecured obligations
of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Deteriorating Financial Metrics: Greenland's leverage rose to
66% at end-2015
from 62% at end-2014 due to weaker cash collection. This level
of leverage is
comparable with Fitch-rated China homebuilders rated in the
mid-to-high 'B'
category. We believe Greenland's leverage may stay in the
high-50% range even
after receiving payment in 2017 for the bulk of its uncollected
sale proceeds.
This is because it had relied on supplier credit for its
inventory build-up and
this may reverse in 2017 upon project completion. Greenland's
operating
efficiency, as measured by total contracted sales/total debt,
decreased to 1.0x
in 2015 from 1.3x in 2014 due to higher debt.
Slow Sales Collection: Fitch estimates that Greenland's cash
collection rate in
2015 was only 59%, slightly higher than 58% in 2014, but far
behind the industry
average of above 80%. This is mainly because almost 50% of its
contracted sales
are from commercial properties, where cash collection is much
slower than that
of residential property sales and exposes Greenland to payment
delays from small
and medium enterprises, which have been hit harder by China's
slower economic
growth and the downturn in the commodity market.
Residential property developers typically collect the full sales
amount within
three months of sales, but commercial property developers
collect 50% of the
sales in the first year and have to wait until delivery -
usually three to five
years after sales - to collect the balance. Greenland's cash
collection rate for
residential sales is also below the industry average.
Deleveraging Hinges on 2017 Collection: Greenland's high
leverage is mitigated
by the sizable off-balance-sheet uncollected sales proceeds from
both
residential and commercial property sales, which exceeded its
annual sales at
end-2015. Sales from commercial properties surged in 2014 and
2015, and
management expects cash collection to significantly improve in
2017 when these
projects are delivered. Leverage is likely to trend down towards
55% if the
expected collection materialises.
Non-property Businesses Drive Leverage: Fitch believes
Greenland's non-property
businesses are still immature and need to be funded with cash
flow from the
company's property business. Greenland has made extensive
investments in
financial institutions, consumer goods and infrastructure
industries in 2015,
which contributed to the increase in Greenland's leverage. In
addition,
Greenland's smaller equity placement in 2016 means it may need
to fund a CNY10bn
investment in the financial institutions business via internal
cash or external
debt, which will increase leverage further.
Benefits of Large Scale: Greenland is the second-biggest
property developer in
China by contracted sales, trailing only China Vanke Co., Ltd.
(BBB+/Stable).
Greenland had contracted sales of CNY230bn in 2015, down 4% from
2014. The
company's property development business is well diversified over
40 cities in
China and overseas. Greenland's management says it intends to
sustain a property
contracted sales of over CNY200bn in the next few years.
Diversified Funding Channels: Greenland has enhanced its onshore
funding
channels after gaining a listing on the Shanghai stock exchange
in July 2015 by
injecting assets into a listed company. Greenland plans to place
out shares in
this listed entity, although in May 2016 it reduced the amount
to be raised to
CNY15.7bn from CNY30bn. Greenland in March 2016 also announced
it is exploring
injecting its hotel assets into a hospitality REIT that may be
listed on the
Singapore Exchange. In early 2016, Greenland completed a CNY10bn
domestic bond
issuance to augment its funding needs and reduce its borrowing
costs. The
company also established offshore funding channels through its
59%-owned
subsidiary Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited.
Rating Uplift for Parental Support: Greenland has a moderately
strong linkage
with the Shanghai government. It will continue to be one of the
major
contributors to Shanghai's tax revenue and remain the largest
Shanghai-based
property company. Fitch believes the Shanghai State-owned Assets
Supervision and
Administration Commission, which owns 46% of Greenland, will
continue to be the
company's biggest shareholder and exert significant influence on
Greenland's
ability to acquire quality sites for development; even though
its stake is
likely to fall after the company's planned share placement in
2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Greenland
include:
- Contracted sales to fall 22% in 2016 and remain flat in
2017-2018.
- Sales of commercial property to form 60% of total sales and
residential sales
will make up the remainder in 2016-2018
- Land premium of around CNY60bn-65bn in 2016-2018, or around
35% of current
year contracted sales. Assume cash is paid out in the same year
as incurred.
- CNY15.7bn to be raised via share placement in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: The Outlook for the standalone ratings may be revised
to Stable if the
negative guidelines are not met in the next 12 months.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action on the ratings include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 60% (Fitch
estimate for 2015: 66%)
- Property EBITDA margin sustained below 15% (Fitch estimate for
2015: 17%)
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 1x (Fitch estimate
for 2015: 1.0x)
- Evidence of weakening support from parent
In arriving at debt ratios for the property segment, Fitch
allocates a part of
the company's debt to its energy business to maintain the
latter's net working
capital/net debt ratio at 1.5x and the rest of the debt to the
more profitable
property business.
