(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Bank of India a
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term
IDR of 'F3'. The
agency has also assigned the bank a Viability Rating of 'bb-',
Support Rating of
'2' and Support Rating Floor of 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR
is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bank of India's Long-Term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor of
'BBB-'. The
Long-Term IDR is driven by its Support Rating of '2', which
reflects Fitch's
expectation that Bank of India is highly likely to receive
extraordinary support
from the Indian government due to its high systemic importance
and the
government's majority ownership. The bank's systemic importance
stems from its
large size, pan-India reach and sizeable share in system assets
and deposits.
The Stable Outlook on the IDR mirrors the Outlook on India's
rating
(BBB-/Stable). It reflects our view that there is no material
change in the
sovereign's ability to support banks in a situation of
extraordinary stress.
VIABILITY RATING
Bank of India's Viability Rating (VR) is three notches lower
than its IDR at
'bb-' and reflects the risks to its already weak core
capitalisation from the
bank's large stock of NPLs and stressed assets (comprising gross
NPLs plus
restructured loans) and its portfolio of vulnerable loans.
The bank's NPL ratio rose to 13.1% at the end of the financial
year to 31 March
2016 (FYE16) from 5.4% at FYE15, and its stressed asset ratio of
16.4% was
higher than that of most large government banks at FYE16. The
NPL ratio rose
sharply, as did those of many of its peers, with 56% of Bank of
India's
outstanding restructured loans classified as NPLs following the
Indian central
bank's system-wide asset quality review. The proportion of
restructured loans
that were reclassified was among the highest in the sector.
However, the bank's
specific loan loss provision cover improved moderately to 44% at
FYE16 from 39%
at FYE15.
Credit costs rose by nearly 2.8 times in FY16 to 3.6% of loans,
which outpaced
the 1.5% increase in pre-provision profits (PPOP), which has
historically been
weaker than that of peers. The bank's reported loss of around
INR61bn (USD918m)
in FY16 was the highest among large government banks. Bank of
India has set
ambitious recovery targets for FY17. If achieved, earnings could
rise, although
a smaller PPOP cushion and elevated credit costs will limit the
recovery in
earnings.
In such a scenario, Bank of India's core capitalisation is weak
and continues to
be vulnerable to loan losses given net NPL to equity was 87% at
FYE16. The
bank's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 8% at FYE16, an
improvement from
7.2% a year earlier mainly due to contraction in its loan book
and regulatory
dispensation.
The government and other related agencies injected around
INR41bn (13% of FY15
equity) in core capital in FY16. Fitch believes that more
capital is necessary
to shore up the balance sheet. The bank plans to raise around
INR55bn in core
equity in FY17, which should mitigate some pressure. However,
the government
will likely have to shoulder a large part of the capital burden
as flexibility
to tap markets will be weak in the near term.
SENIOR DEBT, SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The senior debt ratings of Bank of India are at the same level
as their IDRs as
the debts represent unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of
the banks.
Legacy Upper Tier 2 bonds and perpetual Tier 1 bonds are rated
three notches
below the VR. The notching is in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's non-performance and loss-severity risk profiles and
reflects some
rating compression for VRs below 'bbb-'. These subordinated and
hybrid debts are
legacy instruments that are not Basel III-compliant.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Viability Rating on Bank of India is lower than its Support
Rating Floor,
and its Long-Term IDR may be downgraded if factors underpinning
the Support
Rating Floor weaken. A downgrade of India's sovereign rating
will also trigger a
downgrade of the bank's IDRs, which is at the same level as the
sovereign
rating. Likewise, a change in the sovereign's Outlook will also
lead to a
revision of the Outlook on the bank's IDR.
Any changes in the bank's IDRs would result in equivalent
changes in the senior
debt ratings.
VIABILITY RATING, SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Bank of India's Viability Rating (VR) is lower than those of
many large
government banks and reflects the bank's intrinsic risk profile.
The current VR
factors in periodic government capital injections, and their
absence may weaken
the bank's intrinsic financial position.
The bank's Upper Tier 2 and perpetual Tier 1 debt are all
notched down from the
VRs and will be sensitive to any change in the VRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are determined by
the agency's
assessment of the government's propensity and ability to support
a bank, based
on the bank's relative size and systemic importance. A change in
the
government's ability to provide extraordinary support due to a
change in the
sovereign ratings would affect these ratings. The Support Rating
and Support
Rating Floor will also be impacted by any change in the
government's propensity
to extend timely support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of India:
- Long-Term IDR assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F3'
- Viability Rating assigned at 'bb-'
- Support Rating assigned at '2'
- Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BBB-'
- USD5bn medium-term note programme assigned 'BBB-' rating
- USD1.75bn senior notes assigned 'BBB-' rating
- USD240m Upper Tier 2 notes assigned 'B-' rating
- USD85m perpetual tier 1 bonds assigned 'B-' rating
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analysts
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 1 July 2016
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009100
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.