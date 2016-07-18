(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of four Philippine banks - China Banking
Corporation
(CBC), Philippine National Bank (PNB), Rizal Commercial Banking
Corp. (RCBC) and
Security Bank Corporation (SBC) - to 'BB+' from 'BB', and their
Viability
Ratings (VRs) to 'bb+' from 'bb'. The banks' Outlooks are
Stable. Fitch has
concurrently upgraded the National Long-Term Rating on PNB to
'AA-(phl)', in
line with those of CBC and SBC.
Fitch believes steady growth in the Philippine economy and
enhancements to
banking regulations over the last few years has strengthened the
domestic
operating environment, notwithstanding long-standing structural
issues, such as
concentrated loan portfolios, developing corporate governance
standards and
family control and conglomerate ownership of the banks. This
drives Fitch's
upgrade of the Operating Environment factor to 'bbb-' from
'bb+'.
We expect continued economic improvement and pro-active
regulatory oversight
alongside gradually-improving regulatory frameworks to benefit
banks' asset
quality and ultimately their credit profiles through the cycle.
This is an
important factor underlying today's ratings upgrades.
RCBC's medium-term note programme, as well as RCBC's and SBC's
senior notes,
have been upgraded in tandem.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRS, IDRS and NATIONAL RATINGS
The IDRs of the four Philippine banks and the National Long-Term
Ratings of CBC,
PNB and SBC are driven by their VRs. The upgrade of PNB's
National Long-Term
Rating reflects an improved credit profile relative to those of
other Philippine
entities.
The ratings reflect the banks' higher growth appetite amid a
broadly-favourable
backdrop and their smaller but still meaningful local franchises
as mid-sized
banks in the Philippines. They also incorporate Fitch's
expectation that the
banks will maintain broadly-steady asset quality, adequate
capital buffers and
stable funding and liquidity profiles as they grow and
potentially gain market
share.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that the banks'
financial
profiles will remain steady over the near- to medium-term. We
believe continued
economic growth, a relatively conservative regulatory
environment and a liquid
banking system - backed by a growing middle-class population and
strong
remittances from overseas workers - will support the banks'
rating profiles.
Fitch expects the four banks to continue growing their branch
footprints as they
allocate more resources to consumer-centric portfolios. The
banks continue to
target high loan growth in the mid-teens to high-20s and may
also undertake
acquisitions as they build their franchises and enhance their
market positions.
The four banks' asset quality should remain broadly steady,
aided by a
favourable macroeconomic environment and rising incomes. Asset
quality
improvements have been most pronounced for PNB and RCBC, whose
NPL ratios fell
to 2.5% and 1.8% at end-2015 from 8.1% and 7.2% at end-2010,
respectively.
Fitch considers SBC's asset quality to be the strongest amongst
the four banks,
as it has a steady record and low NPL ratio of 0.8% at end-2015,
lower
large-loan concentration relative to capital, lower exposure to
higher-risk
consumer loans and larger investment securities portfolio mostly
held in
Philippine government bonds. This is balanced against Fitch's
expectations that
SBC's asset mix will change over the medium-term, particularly
in light of
accelerated growth plans following a partnership deal in 1H16
with the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU; 'A'/Negative). Under the
arrangement, BTMU
invested PHP36.9bn in SBC in return for a 20% stake in SBC and
two board seats.
SBC aims for above-industry loan growth of 25%-30%, subject to
net interest
margins, and has raised its branch growth targets for the next
five years
following the BTMU partnership. Over-ambitious growth could
weaken SBC's asset
quality, funding and capitalisation if poorly-managed. Fitch's
upgrade of SBC is
based on the expectation that the bank will maintain appropriate
underwriting
standards and sustain a satisfactory financial profile as it
expands.
CBC's consolidated asset quality has deteriorated in the last
few quarters, with
its NPL ratio rising to 2.7% and loan loss provisions declining
to 78% of NPLs
at end-March 2016 (end-2013: 2.0% and 147%, respectively). This
was only partly
due to the acquisition of the weaker Planters Development Bank
in 2014, as
pockets of asset quality weakness emerged in the bank's existing
portfolio. The
upgrade of CBC's ratings are supported by Fitch's assessment
that recent
negative trends in the bank's asset quality have been modest on
a consolidated
group level, and the agency's broader expectation of more stable
through-cycle
asset quality for the banking sector, including for CBC. We also
expect the bank
to remediate its loan quality and improve its provision coverage
over the next
few years.
We believe the four mid-size banks would qualify as mid-tier
domestic
systemically important banks and incur a minimum common equity
Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio of 10.0% by January 2019. The CET1 ratios of CBC, PNB,
RCBC and SBC
(13.1%, 16.9%, 13.1% and 12.1%, respectively) at end-March 2016
comfortably met
the higher incoming minimum requirement. The capital injection
from BTMU
increased SBC's CET1 ratio to about 20.7% at end-March 2016 on a
pro-forma
basis, further boosting its capital position.
Ambitions for market share gains and high risk-weighted asset
growth - exceeding
internal capital generation - are likely to erode existing
capital ratios, but
Fitch expects the banks to maintain adequate capital buffers to
support growth
targets and offset rapid-growth risks.
A money-laundering case involving RCBC and other Philippine and
international
entities in 1H16 highlighted existing gaps in domestic anti
money-laundering
standards. Fitch believes such issues are in line with the
Philippine banks'
rating levels and expects regulators to take action to deter
similar incidents.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The banks' Support Ratings of 3 and Support Rating Floors of
'BB-' reflect
Fitch's expectation of a moderate probability of extraordinary
state support for
the banks, if needed. This takes into account the Philippine
sovereign's fiscal
position - captured in its rating of 'BBB-/Positive', and the
banks' moderate
systemic importance, stemming from their 3%-6% market shares of
system assets,
loans and deposits. This places them within the top-10 banks in
the Philippines.
MEDIUM-TERM NOTE PROGRAMME AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch has upgraded the ratings on RCBC's medium-term note
programme and RCBC's
and SBC's senior notes to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The ratings are the
same as the
banks' IDRs because the senior notes constitute the banks'
direct,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations and rank equally with
all their other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VIABILITY RATINGS, IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
A further upgrade of the four banks' IDRs and Viability Ratings
is not probable
in the near-term in light of the recent upgrade.
Fitch may downgrade the banks' ratings if their higher risk
appetites result in
significant asset quality deterioration and earnings volatility.
The ratings
would also come under pressure with increasing concentration
risk, excessive
growth in riskier, more volatile sectors, such as real estate,
unsecured
personal loans or unsecured project finance, or if their
capitalisation, funding
and liquidity strengths diminished, potentially as a result of
rapid growth.
Continued improvements in risk frameworks, greater earnings
diversity, lower
concentration risk and, in some cases, strengthened corporate
governance would
be positive for the banks' ratings, although Fitch expects such
developments to
materialise only gradually over the longer-term.
CBC, RCBC and PNB are more vulnerable to negative rating action
due to their
weaker asset quality. In particular, CBC's rating could be
downgraded if its
asset quality and provisioning continues to deteriorate or if it
executes poorly
on its growth strategy, including on the remaining portions of
its integration
of Planters Development Bank.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors would be
affected by any
change in Fitch's perception of the sovereign's ability or
propensity to provide
extraordinary support to the banks in a timely manner. An
upgrade of the
sovereign IDRs could lift the banks' Support Ratings and Support
Rating Floors.
Fitch does not foresee significant risk of reduced implicit
state support for
the banks in the near-term.
The rating actions are as follows:
CBC
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB';
Outlook Stable
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(phl)'; Outlook
Stable
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
PNB
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
- National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA-(phl)' from
'A+(phl)'; Outlook
Stable
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
RCBC
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'; Outlook
Stable
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
- Ratings on medium-term note programme and senior notes
upgraded to 'BB+' from
'BB'
SBC
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(phl)'; Outlook
Stable
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
- Rating on senior notes upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Committee Chairperson
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(phl)' for National
ratings in the
Philippines. Specific letter grades are not therefore
internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009045
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.