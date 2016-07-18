(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Glenmark) a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB'. The Outlook is Positive. Fitch
has also assigned
Glenmark's proposed Reg S notes an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)'.
Glenmark's rating incorporates its geographically diversified
profile, a
demonstrated track record in regulatory compliance and its
healthy product
pipeline. Glenmark is smaller than other global generic drug
makers, but it has
achieved above-market growth rates in the US and India and
benefits from its
in-house R&D capabilities, which support its novel drug
development programme
and generic business. Glenmark's key shareholders as of 31 March
2016 include
the founding Saldanha family with a 46.5% stake, Singapore's
Aranda Investments
(a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited) with 3.99%,
Oppenheimer
Developing Markets Fund (2.66%) and government of Singapore
(1.08%).
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
Glenmark's financial
profile will improve over the next one to two years, with
healthy growth in
revenue and operating income supported by launches of new
products, especially
the launch of a generic version of Ezetimibe, which is used to
treat high
cholesterol, in the financial year ending 31 March 2017 (FY17).
However, this
improvement will depend on the generation of free cash. Free
cash generation in
the past two fiscal years was constrained due to expansion capex
(mostly for a
new plant in the US), a larger working capital position and a
high level of cash
taxes. Fitch believes the improvement in free cash generation
will depend on
successful new product launches in the US and effective
implementation of a tax
optimisation strategy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Small but Diversified: Glenmark's revenue and operating EBITDAR
are small
compared with those of global majors, but the risk of its small
size is
counterbalanced by its good diversification in products and
geographies. Scale
and diversification are important for generic drug companies to
maintain stable
and durable margins. The company also enjoys a strong
competitive position in
its core therapy areas of dermatology and respiratory.
Above-Market Growth: The company's revenue in the US rose by
CAGR of 20% in
FY12-FY16 while revenue in India increased by CAGR of 24% over
the same period.
Glenmark's share of total prescriptions filled in the
competitive US market
increased to 1.4% in FY16 from 0.9% in FY12, reflecting higher
growth than the
market. In India, sales increased 1.5x faster than the market
average over
FY12-16.
Robust Domestic Position: Glenmark is the 12th-largest player by
prescription
share (17th largest by value) in the highly fragmented Indian
market, with a
market share of 2.1% in FY16. The Indian market is largely
physician-driven and
focused on branded generics. Pharmaceutical companies tend to
compete through
focused marketing efforts in certain therapies rather than using
a volume-based
strategy. Glenmark has strong market positions in its focus
areas of dermatology
(second largest), respiratory (sixth largest) and cardiovascular
(eighth
largest). The company has a nation-wide presence with a network
of over 3,500
stockists and over 3,700 medical representatives. The company
also aims to
expand in the over-the-counter (OTC) segment.
Strong Product Pipeline: Glenmark has a good track record, as
reflected in the
company's robust US growth, of launching new products to augment
growth and to
provide a wide range of products within each of its targeted
therapy categories.
The company's R&D unit received 24 abbreviated new drug
application (ANDA)
approvals (including tentative nods) from the US Food and Drug
Administration
(FDA) in FY16. The company has nearly 60 ANDAs in various stages
of the approval
process with the US FDA, 23 of which are Paragraph IV
applications (implying
with a challenge to existing patents) and several others where
it has "first to
file" status. Notably, Glenmark expects revenue from generic
Ezetimibe, to
account for almost 10% of sales in FY17, as it will enjoy a
period of
exclusivity associated with its "first to file" status following
its launch in
December 2016. Fitch expects new product launches, particularly
in the US, to
drive sales growth and support margins in the medium term.
Strong Production Base: Glenmark has a strong record of
maintaining compliance -
the company has successfully cleared all inspections with major
regulatory
agencies (such as US FDA and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare
products
Regulatory Agency) over the years, leading to sustained business
operations.
This has also enhanced Glenmark's reputation and strengthened
its brand equity.
Stable Financial Profile: Glenmark's financial profile is
supported by robust
growth and moderate diversification in revenue, an average
EBITDAR margin of
around 19% in the last five fiscal years, moderate financial
leverage (net
adjusted debt/EBITDAR) of around 2.7x (after excluding INR3bn of
cash in
Venezuela) and a solid fixed-charge cover of 4.0x. Dividend
payout has been
modest for the last five years, ranging from 9% to 13% of net
income. The
company says the annual dividend payout is unlikely to exceed
15% of net income
in the medium term.
Capital Management Improves Maturity Profile: Glenmark has
embarked on a
significant debt refinancing programme to lengthen its existing
debt maturity
profile through the issuance of USD200m of convertible notes,
completed in June
2016, and the proposed Reg S notes. On completion of the
proposed Reg S
issuance, the majority of the debt will be centralised at the
parent company,
thus reducing structural subordination risk.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Glenmark
include:
- FY17 consolidated revenue to increase by about 24%, driven by
generic
Ezetimibe sales and growth in key markets
- Average EBITDAR margin of about 24% during FY17-FY19
- Annual capex of INR7bn-8bn in FY17-FY19
- Annual dividend payout in line with Glenmark's guidance of
10%-15% of net
income
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Maintaining EBITDAR margin in excess of 21% while achieving
the targeted
revenue growth of about 24% in FY17
- Sustained positive level of free cash flow
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
the Outlook being revised to Stable:
- Failure to maintain EBITDAR margin in excess of 21% and/or
achieving its
revenue growth target of about 24% in FY17
- Failure to generate sustained positive free cash flow
LIQUIDITY
Glenmark has robust liquidity with cash balance at 31 March 2016
of INR5.6bn
(excluding INR3.0bn of cash held in Venezuela) and projected
cash flow from
operations in FY17 of INR9.1bn, which are sufficient to fund
capex and dividends
in FY17. Further, Glenmark proposes to refinance debt maturing
in FY17 and FY18
and fund capex through the issuance of USD200m (INR13.5bn) of
convertible bonds
due 2022 and proposed issue of Reg S fixed-rate notes. The
convertible bonds and
Reg S notes would serve to improve the average tenor of
Glenmark's debt and
enhance its liquidity.
