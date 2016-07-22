(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Russian Kirov
Region's Outlook
to Stable from Negative and affirmed the region's Long-Term
Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-', National
Long-Term Rating at
'A+(rus)' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'.
The Outlook revision reflects the recovery of Kirov Region's
operating
performance accompanied by an improved debt structure, leading
to reduced
refinancing pressure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Kirov Region improved its operating balance to 2.7% of operating
revenue in
2015, from 0.6% in 2014 and a negative 3.2% in 2013. This was
driven by strict
control on operating expenditure, which remained almost
unchanged in 2015, and
growth of operating revenue supported by increased tax proceeds.
Tax revenue
increased 15%, due to higher corporate income tax (CIT), which
offset a moderate
decline in current transfers and other operating revenue. Fitch
expects CIT to
fall back in 2016 and projects 2%-4% annual tax revenue growth
in 2016-2018.
Fitch forecasts an operating margin of 2%-3%, which will be
sufficient to cover
interest payments over the medium term. In 2015, Kirov's current
balance
returned to positive territory after three years of being in
deficit, due to
stronger operating performance and reduced interest payments.
Interest payments
declined to RUB0.8bn in 2015 from RUB1.2bn in 2014 as the region
increased the
proportion of low-cost budget loans in its debt portfolio.
In 2015, Kirov contracted RUB10bn three-year budget loans to
refinance its
short-term bank loans. This improved its debt structure by
increasing the share
of subsidised funding to 70% of direct risk at end-2015 (2014:
34%), and by
shifting about 40% of the region's refinancing needs to 2018. As
of 1 June 2016,
the region's direct risk composed RUB7.5bn bank loans and
RUB18.8bn budget
loans; only 26% of direct risk is due in 2016. Kirov has
RUB5.4bn undrawn credit
lines, RUB1.4bn in cash balance and also expects to contract an
additional
budget loan by end of the year, all of which will fully cover
its refinancing
needs for 2016.
Fitch projects Kirov's direct debt to remain moderate at below
40% of current
revenue (2015: 18%) and direct risk to reach 70% by end-2018
(2015: 59%) due to
expected budget deficit. We forecast the region's budget deficit
to further
narrow to 5%-7% of total revenue over the medium term, from 7.7%
in 2015 and an
average 11% in 2012-2014, driven by requirements imposed by the
Ministry of
Finance as a condition for granting budget loans to the region.
We expect Kirov
to follow a strict cost control policy as its expenditure
flexibility remains
limited.
The region's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Kirov's economic profile is weaker than the average Russian
region. Gross
regional product (GRP) per capita was 66% of the national median
in 2014. The
economy is diversified. The top 10 taxpayers contributed less
than 20% of the
region's tax revenue in 2014. The major taxpayers are spread
across various
sectors of the economy, which makes the region's tax proceeds
less vulnerable to
the economic cycle. Based on the region's preliminary estimates
GRP contracted
4% in 2015 (2014: grew 2.2%), in line with the national economic
trend. The
regional administration expects the local economy to stagnate or
grow only 1%
per annum in 2016-2018.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraint on the
region's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of revenue
sources and in
the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers
of government
hamper the forecasting ability of local and regional governments
in Russia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improvement in the operating margin towards 10%, coupled with
a debt payback
ratio (direct risk to current balance) of around 10 years on a
sustained basis,
could lead to an upgrade.
The inability to maintain a positive operating margin on a
sustained basis or an
increase in direct risk above 80% of current revenue could lead
to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
the LRG comparable internationally for analyses purposes. For
Kirov region these
adjustments include:
- Transfers received of capital nature were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers made of capital nature were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
