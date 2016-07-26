(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain
(2Q16)
here
LONDON, July 26 (Fitch) The latest Spain Fitch Fundamentals
Index (FFI)
highlights consumer lending as one of the drivers of new credit
provision, Fitch
Ratings says. We think competition between lenders could pose
risks to
performance if lending standards fell significantly, but
favourable
macroeconomic dynamics should keep performance stable in the
near term.
Our 2Q16 aggregate index remained at '+4', indicating that
credit conditions in
the Spanish economy are still improving, although more slowly
than in 2015.
Continued strong growth in the New Credit Index (one of ten
components) pushed
it back up to '+10' (or 'Strongly Positive') in 2Q16, from '+5'
('Positive') in
1Q16.
New mortgage and consumer lending both grew , while new lending
to SMEs
contracted. As Fitch said last month in its 'Iberian Consumer
Credit Market
Review', the bounce-back in new consumer lending, which has
posted double-digit
annual growth in the last two years, is mostly due to rising
demand as Spain
recovers from its prolonged double-dip recession. GDP growth is
the strongest
among the large eurozone economies.
Spanish banks are competing for consumer lending market share as
they seek to
boost weak profitability. This will increase pressure on loan
spreads although
they will still be wide to reflect higher risk inherent in this
type of lending.
Origination increased in the early part of 2016 despite
volatility in global
financial markets and softening of Spanish confidence indicators
although these
remain robust. Further easing of credit standards coupled with
strong rising
demand would expose lenders to more vulnerable borrowers,
especially if the
economy slowed unexpectedly.
The Spain FFI tracks changes in credit fundamentals across key
sectors of the
Spanish economy. Analysing the relative strength or weakness of
the index or its
sub-components can provide insight into whether conditions in
Spain are
conducive to economic growth.
<a href="
here
mll"> Click here to view the interactive FFI.
The full report, "Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain (2Q16)," is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
