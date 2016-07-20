(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based
Mapfre Genel
Sigorta's (MGS) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
at 'AA(tur)'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects the strong position of MGS in the Turkish
non-life insurance
market, solid underwriting performance, a prudent investment
policy, and Fitch's
view of its importance to its ultimate parent, Mapfre SA (Issuer
Default Rating
BBB+/Stable). Offsetting these factors are MGS's somewhat
weakened
capitalisation, the competitive pricing environment of the
Turkish non-life
insurance market and risks associated with MGS's rapid growth
over the past five
years relative to peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MGS's rating benefits from a single-notch uplift for Mapfre SA's
ownership and
for the parent's expertise in corporate governance, operational
support and risk
management. Fitch believes that capital support would also be
provided to MGS by
the parent, should it be required.
MGS's regulatory solvency has declined in recent years following
rapid premium
growth. It temporarily dipped below the required minimum 100% in
1H15 before
recovering to 102% at end-2015. Under the Turkish solvency
regime, which uses a
prudent risk-based capital measure, Fitch views MGS's capital as
adequate for
its rating.
MGS maintained its profitability in 2015 and reported net income
of TRY33m. Its
underwriting performance was healthy in 2015 with a
Fitch-calculated combined
ratio of 97%, despite market-wide deterioration in underwriting
profitability
driven by rising claims inflation and legislative changes.
Fitch expects that the new legislation introduced in 2016 will
curb motor third
party liability (MTPL) claims costs while substantial premium
increases
throughout 2015 will support overall profitability in 2016.
However,
profitability is likely to come under pressure from additional
incurred but not
reported (IBNR) reserves that the sector will need to book by
2019.
Changes in regulation on the calculation of outstanding claims
reserves in
January 2015 and an increase in the minimum wage by 30% in
January 2016 resulted
in a significant reserve gap in the Turkish non-life insurance
sector. Given the
significant amount of additional reserves required, the
regulator has allowed
insurers to book additional IBNR reserves gradually over a
period of five years.
MGS estimates that it will need additional TRY93m of IBNR
reserves (as at
end-2015) to be booked for MTPL by 2019. Fitch also believes
that the recently
introduced legislation on outstanding claims reserve discounting
is likely to
help alleviate pressure on the insurer's profitability and
capital.
MGS's motor book grew strongly during 2015, driven by increasing
market premium
rates and the exit of certain international competitors from the
Turkish motor
market. Fitch remains cautious regarding MGS's recent expansion
across motor
lines as we believe there may be additional underwriting,
pricing and reserving
risks associated with rapid growth.
Fitch views MGS's investment policy as prudent, with the
majority of assets held
in cash and cash equivalents or Turkish treasury bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a
decline in the
regulatory solvency ratio to below 100% over a sustained period,
deterioration
in underwriting profitability (with the combined ratio above
110% for an
extended period), or significant deterioration in MGS's
competitive positioning
in Turkey (decline in market share to below 4%). A decline in
MGS's importance
to Mapfre SA could also lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given MGS's high rating
on the Turkish
national scale and its small contribution to Mapfre SA precludes
an increase in
the rating uplift.
