CHICAGO, July 15 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp's (USB) second quarter
2016 (2Q16)
earnings continued to be strong and near the top of the banking
industry,
according to Fitch Ratings. This level of operating performance
continues to
support USB's ratings of 'AA/F1+', which are the highest in
Fitch's Global Bank
Ratings Universe.
USB's annualized return on average assets (ROAA) remained strong
at 1.43% in
2Q16, up from 1.32% in the sequential quarter, but incrementally
down from 1.46%
in the year ago quarter. Similarly, the company's annualized
return on average
equity (ROE) was 13.8% in 2Q16 up from 13% from the sequential
quarter but down
from 14.3% from the year-ago quarter.
USB's results continue to consistently be above Fitch's estimate
of a range of
the company's long-term cost of equity assumption of between
10%-12%.
There were a couple of notable items in the quarter including
$180 million of
equity investment income due to the company's membership in Visa
Europe Limited,
which was sold to Visa, Inc. in mid-June 2016. This gain was
offset by $110
million of accruals related to regulatory and legal matters as
well as a $40mn
charitable contribution.
USB's total net revenue was up 8.2% from the sequential quarter
and 8.1% from
the year ago quarter.
Net interest income (NII) was up relative to both the sequential
and year-ago
quarter as some improvement in loan yields and loan mix were
offset by lower
rates on new securities purchases as well as lower reinvestment
rates on
maturing securities. As a result, the company's net interest
margin declined
modestly to 3.02% as of 2Q16.
The bigger driver of the revenue increase was higher
non-interest income, which
increased 18.8% relative to the sequential quarter and 12.3%
relative to the
year-ago quarter. This was driven by the Visa gain noted above
as well as higher
credit and debit card revenue, higher commercial products
revenue, and higher
mortgage banking income incrementally offset by lower investment
products
revenue.
USB's mortgage banking revenue was seasonally higher by 27.3%
relative to the
sequential quarter, with 65% of mortgage volume driven by new
home purchases and
35% driven by refinancings. Given the rally in mortgage rates in
the latter part
of the quarter, USB expects an additional 30% growth in mortgage
banking revenue
over the next quarter.
The company's overall provision expense declined incrementally
relative to the
sequential quarter after a significant build last quarter
related to higher
levels of criticized energy loans.
This quarter's improvement was driven by modestly lower energy
exposure as both
energy loans and commitments declined relative to the sequential
quarter as many
loans moved through the spring redetermination period and USB
lowered is average
oil price deck to $35 per barrel. Additionally, the improvement
in overall oil
prices during the quarter likely helped to shelter performance
of underlying
borrowers.
Fitch continues to believe that potential problems within USB's
energy portfolio
will be manageable given the company's reserves to energy loans
of 8.8% at 2Q16,
which compare well with peers. Additionally, the bulk of the
company's
criticized energy loans are still performing.
USB's non-interest expenses increased relative to both the
sequential and
year-ago quarters. This was due to higher compensation expense
reflecting merit
increases during the quarter as well as higher professional
services expenses
due to compliance related matters. USB continues to address its
consent order
related to its anti-money laundering program.
Nevertheless the company's efficiency ratio remained strong at
54.9% in 2Q16,
inclusive of the notable items mentioned above.
Credit quality remains good and the company's ratio of
non-performing assets to
loans plus other real estate owned (OREO) (excluding covered
assets) improved
incrementally to 0.62 due to some modest improvement in the
energy portfolio
noted above.
USB has continued to exhibit good loan growth, with average
loans (excluding
covered loans) up 1.7% relative to the sequential quarter and
8.6% relative to
the year-ago quarter. The growth was generally broad based but
highlighted by
higher commercial loan balances as well as higher construction
and development
loans.
In 2Q16, USB's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was
relatively
unchanged both under the standardized and advanced approaches.
The fully
phased-in Basel III CET1 ratio under the standardized approach
was 9.3% (USB's
binding constraint) and under the advanced approach was 12%.
USB recently received a non-objection to its capital plan under
the
Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) stress tests.
As a result USB
announced a $2.6bn share repurchase program and a 9.8% increase
in its common
dividend.
In 2Q16 USB returned 77% of earnings to owners via dividends and
buybacks, and
Fitch believes the company's total payout ratio will remain
between 60%-80% over
the balance of the year.
