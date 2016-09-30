(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), including the
Long- and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+/F1'. Fitch has
revised the Rating
Outlook to Negative from Stable. Fitch's action affects
approximately $55
billion of debt, including IBM's undrawn $10 billion credit
facility. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative incorporates Fitch's
expectations that
profit and free cash flow (FCF) margins could be below previous
expectations of
roughly flat in 2016 and 2017, after declining in each of the
last two years.
Profit margins should expand upon the resumption of organic
revenue growth,
although incremental acquisitions could delay improvements.
Should acquisitions
be debt financed, Fitch believes core leverage (total debt to
operating EBITDA
excluding debt and profitability related to IBM Global Financing
) could
exceed Fitch's negative sensitivity of 1.25x. Fitch estimates
core leverage of
1.1x for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2016, versus
below 1x in each
of the last several years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased Strategic Imperatives Revenue: Fitch believes IBM is
on track to
achieve its target $40 billion of revenue and 40% of total
revenue for strategic
imperatives (cloud, analytics, mobility and security) by 2018,
which management
set at the beginning of 2015. Revenue from strategic imperatives
was $31 billion
and represented 38% of trailing 12 month (TTM) overall revenue
up from 35% for
2015. As a result, revenue from strategic imperatives could
offset negative
revenue from legacy offerings in the near term on a constant
currency (CC)
basis, including the company's significant acquisition spend
over the past 18
months.
Negative Legacy Growth: Fitch expects negative revenue growth
from legacy
on-premise software and services offerings will continue but
moderate, driven by
strong cloud adoption for new workloads. Fitch believes cloud
migration is in
the early innings but that customers will increasingly focus on
hybrid cloud
environments (optimized on-premise, public and private) to drive
innovation.
Headwinds in certain hardware markets, particularly storage and
Unix-based
servers, are exacerbating secular challenges for legacy software
and services
offerings. At the same time, renewal rates for maintenance and
support remain
steadily high, which should support recurring cash flows.
Elevated Investment Intensity: Elevated investment intensity is
supporting
strategic imperatives growth but may continue pressuring
profitability. Fitch
expects annual R&D will remain near $6 billion, up from closer
to $5 billion in
each of the prior two years, to support cloud capabilities
around cognitive,
cloud and security. In addition, capital intensity should remain
above 5% of
revenue, supporting IBM's cloud infrastructure buildout. In
conjunction from
lower margins typically associated with acquisitions, Fitch
expects core EBITDA
margins could remain in the low 20s, down from a Fitch estimated
23.4% in 2015
and 24.3% in 2014.
Substantial Acquisition Activity: Fitch expects meaningful
acquisition spending
will continue, including focus on building out the company's
cognitive cloud
capabilities. IBM has spent more than $8 billion on a series of
acquisitions
over the last 12 months on assets ranging from health data to
internet of things
(IoT) infrastructure, strengthening the basis of IBM's Watson
Health and Watson
IoT businesses. Fitch expects the company will focus on
organically funding
acquisitions but that larger or a series of smaller deals could
be debt funded,
potentially resulting in elevated leverage. In these cases,
Fitch would expect
debt reduction with FCF in the subsequent short term to return
credit metrics
back in-line with targets.
Weaker Than Expected FCF: Fitch expects IBM's annual FCF
(excluding the change
in GF receivables) could weaken further in 2016 and 2017 but
should remain solid
for the rating at more than $5 billion, driven by the company's
significant
scale and installed base and recurring cash flows. IBM's FCF was
$7.6 billion
for the LTM ended June 30, 2016 but has declined in recent years
in-step with
profitability. FCF margins could decline from high single digits
in recent years
(potentially to mid-single digits) without the resumption of
organic revenue
growth and stabilizing profitability, given higher capital
intensity to support
strategic imperatives and continued dividend growth.
Large & Diversified Installed Base: IBM remains the largest
integrated IT
provider with an extensive set of customer relationships and
significant
installed base in data centers. Fitch believes this base of
business provides
meaningful opportunities for the company to optimize customers'
hybrid cloud
environments and results in IBM being the largest provider of
both cloud and
cognitive solutions.
Secular Pressures for Hardware: Fitch expects IBM's hardware
(HW) sales will
remain pressured by secular trends, including adoption of
industry standard
server (ISS) and software. Fitch expects slow decline in
mainframe sales, within
a product cyclicality context, but maintenance revenue to remain
stable, given
significant installed base and high switching costs. Unix-based
server shipment
headwinds should more than offset growth for the smaller Linux
based server
business with some upside for Power based servers. Shifts to
software defined
storage and all flash arrays from hard disk drives will result
in continued
negative storage revenue trends.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects low-single digit negative constant currency
growth in 2016,
driven by acquisitions and continued growth in strategic
imperatives and
continuation of negative revenue growth for legacy businesses,
along with FX
headwinds. Over the intermediate term, Fitch believes revenue
should resume
positive organic constant currency revenue growth in low single
digits, with
some volatility associated with the Systems segment, which is
becoming a smaller
portion of overall sales.
--Fitch expects modest but continued profit margin pressures,
driven by elevated
investment levels, lower productivity as the company shifts away
from legacy
solutions and sub-optimal SI capacity. However, profit margin
should expand upon
resumption of positive organic revenue growth.
--Fitch anticipates continued annual dividend growth and
slightly elevated
capital spending, potentially resulting in FCF margin remaining
in mid- to
high-single digits.
--The company will use annual FCF for a combination of
acquisitions and share
repurchases and manage core debt to maintain core leverage below
Fitch's
negative threshold of 1.25x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'A+/F1' ratings could be stabilized if Fitch expects:
--Positive near-term constant currency organic revenue growth,
likely driven by
continued momentum in strategic imperatives and moderating
revenue declines in
legacy software and services; and
--Profit margins and annual FCF (less change in Global Financing
receivables)
will stabilize, validating IBM's strategic imperatives adoption
and technology
leadership.
The ratings may be downgraded if Fitch expects:
--Constant currency organic revenue growth will remain negative,
driven by
reduced momentum in strategic imperatives or greater than
anticipated declines
in legacy software and services; or
--Fitch expects core leverage sustained above 1.25x from debt
financed
acquisitions or share repurchases or weaker than expected top
line performance
resulting in further profit erosion.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects IBM's liquidity will remain strong and supported
by:
--$10.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents, the majority of
which Fitch
believes is located outside the U.S.; and
--$10 billion undrawn RCF that fully backstops the company's
commercial paper
program.
More than $5 billion of annual FCF also supports IBM's
liquidity.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms IBM's ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured RCF at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Monica Bonar
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0579
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 29, 2016.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - --Fitch backs out
profitability and
debt(representing a 7:1 debt to equity ratio on finance assets)
related to GF to
calculate core EBITDA and core debt, ultimately arriving at core
leverage.
--Fitch also backs out changes to finance receivables from cash
from operations
to calculate FCF related to IBM's core operations.
