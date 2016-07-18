(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 18 (Fitch) The Austrian government's plan
to reduce its
bank levy and link it to profits should improve the sector's
competitiveness
against European rivals and accelerate recovering but still
fairly modest
internal capital generation, Fitch Ratings says. But a one-off
payment included
in the plan will effectively postpone the impact by two years
and shareholders
are likely to expect an increase in recent modest profit
distributions, which
would reduce the benefit to capitalisation.
The lower levy will ease profitability pressure on Austrian
banks, especially as
the sector is becoming more focused on domestic business, where
margins are
generally low. The change is particularly significant for
UniCredit Bank
Austria, as the planned transfer of its central and eastern
Europe (CEE)
business to UniCredit will considerably reduce its revenue base,
but would not
affect the calculation of its bank levy under the existing
system.
A lower levy is unlikely to have any direct impact on ratings.
We already viewed
a significant relief as likely in the medium term due to the
growing political
consensus in Austria about the necessity to achieve a level
playing field with
other European countries.
It is unclear how much of the savings will go on strengthening
capital, as
advocated by the Austrian regulator, and how much will be passed
on to
shareholders. But improving pricing discipline in banks'
domestic business,
where asset margins are structurally low, could be a way to
reconcile the
demands of shareholders and the regulator.
Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International also remain
exposed to the
risk of CEE countries imposing high levies. The Hungarian
government is cutting
its initially very high levy, but the Polish government has
introduced a levy
totalling 44bp of total adjusted assets and other CEE countries
may follow suit.
Under the new plan, which still needs parliamentary approval,
the Austrian levy
will be reduced from EUR640m in 2016 to around EUR100m a year
from 2017 and will
be directly linked to profits, reducing the burden on poorly
performing or
loss-making banks. Banks will still have to contribute around
EUR350m a year to
the European single resolution fund and the deposit guarantee
scheme. The sector
will also have to make a one-off payment of EUR1bn in return for
the lower
levies, equivalent to around two years of the expected savings
under the new
system.
The Austrian levy is one of the highest in Europe and has
reduced the sector's
net profits in 2011-2015 by around a quarter, roughly EUR3bn.
The country's
three large banks, Erste, UniCredit Bank Austria and RBI, have
contributed half
the total.
We estimate that this, together with levies in CEE, has slowed
capital build-up
at the major Austrian banks by about 20bp a year in recent
years. The levy does
not take account of banks' performance, so the cost has been
particularly high
in weak years (2011, 2013 and 2014), which has damaged
competitiveness relative
to other European banks.
Contact:
Patrick Rioual
Director
Financial Institutions
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Christian Schindler
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1323
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
