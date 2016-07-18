(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published revised
Sovereign Rating
Criteria, incorporating minor drafting changes to its criteria
for the rating of
sovereign issuers.
The substance of the existing criteria, published on 26 May
2016, remains
unaltered. The May 2016 criteria update incorporated changes in
the following
three areas:
- The presentation and explanation of the assignment of Fitch's
sovereign
ratings using a combination of the agency's existing proprietary
Sovereign
Rating Model (SRM) and a new Qualitative Overlay (QO).
- The introduction of a new scale for Short-Term Local-Currency
(STLC) ratings
for sovereigns and the introduction of guidance on the rating
correspondence
mapping from the Long-Term to Short-Term scales for both Local
Currency (LC) and
Foreign Currency (FC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to enhance
transparency and
consistency.
- The removal of the concept of materiality from our sovereign
default
definitions, to better align the definitions with those employed
by other rating
groups at Fitch.
Following the latest update, Fitch will shortly undertake a
portfolio review
exercise to assign new STLC ratings to all rated sovereigns that
currently have
Long-Term Local Currency (LTLC) ratings assigned and will also
review both
existing Short-Term Foreign Currency (STFC) ratings and the
notching
relationship between LTLC and Long-Term Foreign Currency (LTFC)
ratings in line
with the new guidance referred to above.
Fitch expects this review to result in the following changes to
ratings:
- The assignment of STLC issue ratings on the new STLC 'F1+'
scale will affect
rated issuances for an estimated 48 countries, although we do
not envisage any
changes in rating relativities from this transition.
- The introduction of guidance on the rating correspondence
mapping from the
Long-Term to Short-Term scales, based on an assessment of
reserve currency
flexibility and the country's international liquidity position,
is likely to
result in eight existing STFC ratings being upgraded by one
notch and none being
downgraded. Under the new guidelines, 13 out of 14 STFC ratings
will be rated at
the higher of the two possible levels, at the points on the
rating scale where
that optionality exists. Adoption of the guidance will also
result in all new
STLC ratings being rated at the higher of the two possible
levels.
- The application of the new guidance on the notching
relationship between LTLC
and LTFC is expected to result in a number of existing LTLC
ratings being
downgraded by one notch to bring them into line with the
relevant LTFC ratings.
This reflects Fitch's assessment that the credit risk profiles
of sovereign LC
and FC debt are typically closely aligned. This view is partly
informed by
recent empirical evidence - of the six Fitch-rated sovereign
defaults since
2010, four have involved defaults on LC debt, compared with five
involving
defaults on FC debt. This supports our assessment that upward
notching of LTLC
ratings should be relatively rare across the portfolio.
The previous version of the criteria dated 26 May 2016 has been
retired. Fitch
will publish a feedback report shortly summarising the responses
received to the
Exposure Draft we published in respect of this criteria update
in February 2016.
The revised Sovereign Rating Criteria is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link above.
