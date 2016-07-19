(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 19 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version
published on 3
June 2016 to include an additional relevant criteria report
dated 12 August
2014.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bulgaria's Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively.
The Outlooks are
Stable. The issue ratings on Bulgaria's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB',
respectively. The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB+' and the Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at
'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bulgaria's 'BBB-' rating is supported by its relatively low
government debt -
pushed closer to the 'BBB' median by one-off costs to fund
Bulgaria's Deposit
Insurance Fund in 2014 - and improving external balance sheet.
However, as one
of the poorest countries in the EU, Bulgaria faces structural
challenges to
boost its long-term potential growth rate and improve GDP per
capita to levels
in line with similar and higher rated peers.
Bulgaria's external finances are supported by sustained current
account
surpluses (1.4% of GDP, 2015) and high level of foreign reserve
assets covering
7.8 months of current external receipts (CXP), which provide
stability to the
country's existing currency board regime. For 2016-2017, we
continue to forecast
current account surpluses for Bulgaria close to 2.2% of GDP,
driven mainly by
the gradual narrowing of Bulgaria's trade deficit. Exports will
benefit from a
diverse export base, weak euro and economic recovery in key
trading partners.
Bulgaria's net external debt (7.7% of GDP, 2015) is higher than
the 'BBB' median
net debtor ratio of 4.4% of GDP. However, this ratio has
significantly improved
since peaking at 45.3% of GDP in 2009. The improvement has been
mainly driven by
the private financial and non-financial sectors, which have
repaid external debt
and accumulated external assets.
Fitch forecasts Bulgaria will grow 2.1% in 2016, after real GDP
growth of 3.0%
in 2015. A slower rate of growth reflects our forecast for a
contraction in
investment this year, consistent with the ending of the
2007-2013 EU funding
cycle. Lower public investment will weigh on the contribution
from domestic
demand on headline GDP. However, momentum in household
consumption is forecast
to pick up. Employment growth and higher levels of disposable
income should
boost private consumption growth to around 2.0% in 2016 from
0.8% in 2015.
Meanwhile, forecasts are for net exports to remain the key
driver of GDP.
Bulgaria's potential economic growth rate is estimated to be
around 2.5%, low
relative to rating peers. Reaching this growth rate is feasible
in 2017-2018.
Structural weaknesses in the labour market, such as high
long-term unemployment
(61.2% of total unemployment, 2015), skills mismatches, and low
productivity
growth constrain the pace of Bulgaria's GDP per capita
convergence towards
levels of richer EU states. Lender and borrower caution is a
short-term
constraint on growth.
Bulgaria's governance indicators fall in line with the 'BBB'
median, but a
pattern of unstable governments is a partial weakness for the
rating. The
departure of left-wing Alternative for Bulgarian Revival from
the ruling
coalition on 10 May now leaves a minority government led by
centre right
Citizens for European Development and junior partner Reformist
Bloc. In Fitch's
view, it is unlikely that early parliamentary elections will be
held before the
presidential elections in October 2016, although the position of
the government
is certainly weaker and this could slow progress on reforms.
Bulgaria's fiscal finances compare favourably against the 'BBB'
median. Both the
headline fiscal deficit (2.1%, 2015) and general government debt
(26.7%, 2015)
are below the median ratios of 2.6% and 42.4% of GDP,
respectively. For 2016,
Bulgaria's fiscal deficit is forecast to stay around 2.0%, while
an increase in
the debt ratio to 33.2% is expected on the back of government
pre-financing. In
March 2016, Bulgaria issued a EUR2.0bn (BGN3.9bn) dual-tranche
Eurobond,
proceeds of which will finance a EUR950m Eurobond maturing in
July 2017, while
EUR1bn of which will act as a contingency liquidity buffer for
the banking
sector.
Bulgaria's banking sector is a weakness for the sovereign's
credit profile.
While good progress has been made in implementing a sector-wide
asset quality
review (AQR), with results to be published August 2016,
weaknesses in the
governance and supervision of Bulgaria's local banks,
highlighted by the
bankruptcy of KTB in 2014, are a concern. Headline indicators
show the system to
be adequately liquid (system-wide liquid assets represented
37.1% of liabilities
in 1Q16) and well capitalised (average regulatory
capital/risk-weighted assets
ratio at 22.9%, 1Q16). However, the AQR could identify some
banks short of
adequate provisioning against a high ratio of non-performing
loans (20.2% of
total gross customer loans at end 1Q16). Fitch cannot rule out
the local banking
sector as a potential contingent liability on the sovereign's
balance sheet.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Bulgaria a score equivalent to a
rating of BBB
on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Macroeconomics: -1 notch, to reflect Bulgaria's weaker
potential growth
prospects relative to
'BBB' median, held back by weak credit growth, low private
sector investment and
structural rigidities in the labour market.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, trigger positive rating action include:
- Stronger potential GDP growth and progressive convergence
towards average EU
income levels.
- Sustained improvement in external finances.
- Credible fiscal consolidation that supports the long-term
sustainability of
public debt dynamics.
- Sustained improvement in governance and strength of
institutions.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Re-emergence of instability in the banking sector, which may
increase pressure
on government fiscal finances and economic growth.
- Higher fiscal deficits than projected that threaten the
long-term
sustainability of public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Bulgaria's currency board arrangement will
remain in place
and that governments will continue to pursue policies consistent
with it.
