(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Virgin Media
Inc.'s (VMED)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
A full list of
rating actions is at the bottom of this commentary.
VMED's ratings are supported by its well-established market
positions in the UK
and Ireland's telecoms markets. The strength of its service
offering to the
residential and B2B markets is driven by its technology
advantage and approach
to content aggregation. VMED provides the broadest access to
premium content
across the UK's pay-TV market and broadband speeds that are
likely to remain
materially higher than the incumbent's, generating consistent
revenue growth,
stable margins and strong cash flow. Its mobile operations
provide the ability
to offer a full convergent service offering.
With funds from operations (FFO) lease adjusted net leverage
expected to remain
below 5.0x, the company's strong cash flow provides deleveraging
capacity
available to few of its peers; which we view as a supporting
factor for the
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cash Flow Provides Deleveraging Capacity
VMED is the only meaningfully built-out alternative last-mile
communications
infrastructure in the UK, with its network passing approximately
45% of the UK's
homes and businesses. Its convergent offer is led by its ability
to deliver
superior broadband speeds combined with the widest access to
available video
content across the UK's pay-TV platforms. The business delivers
consistent
revenue growth, stable and high margins and strong cash flow,
with underlying
2015 revenue growth of 4% and a pre-distribution free cash flow
(FCF) margin of
23%. One of the strongest cash flows in its peer group provides
deleveraging
capacity available to few of its peers.
VMED targets a net debt/EBITDA range of 4.5x - 5.0x excluding
finance leases and
vendor finance, which add approximately 0.3x to the reported
metric. Under
Fitch's calculations, the upper end of this range correlates to
FFO net leverage
of around 5.3x versus a downgrade guideline of 5.2x. VMED's
parent, Liberty
Global (LG), targets an upper limit of net debt/EBITDA of 5.0x,
including
finance leases and vendor finance. In Fitch's view, VMED's
importance to the LG
group provides financial discipline in line with LG's policy,
while VMED's FFO
net leverage has historically been managed below 5.0x.
Project Lightning On Track
VMED's plans to cable an additional 4 million UK premises
between 2015-2019 is
the first major cable extension in many years, with initial
build and take-up
results suggesting the project is on track. The project's
targets include
incremental revenues of GBP1.0bn by year 5 and a target EBITDA
margin of 60%,
reflecting the low incremental operating costs and scale
economies of building
out an existing network. VMED has reported penetration (customer
take-up) of 26%
within nine months of initial roll-out/marketing and that
customer average
revenues per user (ARPU) are in line with its initial target of
GBP45. Fitch
believes the project's targets are achievable and that
management has the
flexibility to adapt or pause the project should the operating
environment
require it.
Technology Advantage
VMED's top commercial broadband speeds are up to 200Mb/s to
consumers and 300
Mb/s for businesses in the UK, and its DOCSIS 3.0 cable network
is capable of
far higher speeds. Fitch considers the UK incumbent BT's network
strategy,
deploying a combination of fibre to the cabinet while targeting
some fibre to
the home to be a prudent and economically efficient one, but
that cable is
likely to continue to benefit from a technology advantage.
According to Ofcom
data, Openreach is currently able to provide speeds to the
majority of
households of up to 80 Mb/s. BT's ultrafast broadband plans
include G.fast,
which is expected to offer speeds up to 500Mb/s. Nonetheless, we
expect cable to
maintain its speed advantage throughout much of its footprint,
regardless of
incumbent developments. DOCSIS 3.1, the next generation of cable
technology,
will enable speeds of 1Gb/s. LG has signalled plans to roll-out
the technology
across its European operations.
Content Inflation Manageable
VMED's content costs continue to experience inflation. 2015
programming costs of
GBP700m were up 12.2%; driven by wholesale access costs of Sky
and BT's sports
content, who are now competing aggressively for key football
rights - most
obviously, the English Premier League. VMED successfully
defended margins
despite these pressures, passing programming inflation onto its
video customers
along with price increases across its wider fixed line base.
VMED's 2015 EBITDA
margin of 44.8% improved from 43.7% in 2014.
In Fitch's view, programming inflation remains an ongoing risk
across the UK
market given evidence of key football rights auctions and the
competitive
tensions now clearly established to secure these rights.
However, the risk for
VMED is less pronounced given the position the cable operator
takes towards
content, establishing itself primarily as an aggregator or
access platform to
the widest range of available content. We also expect VMED to
benefit from
Liberty GO, LG's three-year growth plan which includes
efficiency programmes
aimed at keeping indirect costs flat in absolute terms across
the group over the
next three years.
OTT and Changing Viewing Habits
VMED competes in a sophisticated TV market and an advanced
digital economy. The
UK is the fifth-largest communications market in the world and
second-largest in
Europe. In Fitch's view, the UK and Ireland are progressive
markets, likely to
continue to lead in terms of changing TV consumption habits.
Younger viewers in
particular continue to move consumption away from linear viewing
to online,
on-demand and over the top (OTT) content, while the number of
service providers
offering triple and quad play is likely to remain high. Fitch
believes cable's
technology advantage, VMED's access to the widest range of
premium content
through one access platform and targeted distribution of OTT
content like
Netflix, to mitigate the near to medium term risks posed by
these shifting
trends.
Competitive, Rational Market
Despite a high degree of competition Fitch considers the UK
communications
market to be rational, particularly the fixed consumer and small
business
segments important to VMED. Pricing in fixed services and TV has
proven
resilient, with service providers across the market consistently
proving an
ability to increase prices. The advanced nature of the market
provides a degree
of support for pricing in the UK with consumers willing to pay
for premium
content and high bandwidth. This feature is likely to continue
as household
device proliferation and demand for video streaming grow.
In Fitch's view, the enlarged BT/EE offers a more direct threat
to the mobile
operators in view of its enhanced position to offer convergent
(fixed/mobile)
services; and less so to VMED. Used primarily as a churn
management tool, VMED
has roughly 3 million mobile customers including 1 million
converged customers.
However, we do not view mobile as a key cash flow or growth
driver for VMED.
Regulatory Visibility
UK regulator, Ofcom, published the initial findings of its
digital
communications review in February 2016. The regulator identified
that VMED's
cable coverage will increase to around 60% once Project
Lightning is complete,
noted cable's technology advantage and that the development of
the cable
industry has helped drive investment by the incumbent. It did
not touch on
wholesale cable access. In Fitch's view, this is not a
significant near to
medium term risk. Pressure is only likely if cable was found to
have significant
market power. At present it has roughly 20% broadband market
share and 45% in
footprint. Although the latter is relatively high, Fitch
believes the regulator
would be concerned with national share and is also likely to
view VMED's
investments as positive to broadband access generally in the UK.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for VMED
include:-
-Mid-single revenue growth in 2016; increasing in 2017 and
beyond as Project
Lightning investment delivers meaningful revenues
-Modest EBITDA margin dilution in 2016 reflecting programming
inflation ;
improving thereafter and exceeding 45% by 2018, given scale
economies and the
low marginal costs of incremental subscribers from Project
Lightning
-Capex/sales ratio remaining above 30% over the next three years
due to
Lightning
-Operating metrics associated with Lightning in line with the
shape of
management targets but assumed to be moderately more
conservative
- Net debt/EBITDA (including finance leases and vendor finance)
to be managed
close to 4.9x, with excess cash flows repatriated to LG in the
form of payments
under a shareholder loan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage that was expected to remain above
5.2x on a
sustained basis.
- FFO fixed charge cover that was expected to remain below 2.5x
on a sustained
basis.
- Material deterioration in underlying FCF generation. Our
rating case assumes a
pre-distribution FCF margin excluding Lightning investment in
the mid-teens.
- Material decline in operational metrics, as evidenced by
declining key
performance indicators, such as customer penetration, revenue
generating units
per subscriber and ARPUs. Evidence that investment in Project
Lightning is being
scaled to proven demand will be an important operating driver.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
-A firm commitment by VMED that it is adopting a more
conservative financial
policy (for example, FFO adjusted net leverage of 4.5x).
- Continued sound operational performance, as evidenced by KPI
trends and
progress in both investment and consumer take-up with respect to
Project
Lightning.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch considers liquidity sound with unrestricted cash and cash
equivalents of
GBP188m and availability under its GBP675m revolving credit
facility of GBP299m
as at 1Q16.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Virgin Media Inc.
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Virgin Media Secured Finance Plc
- Senior secured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+','RR1'
Virgin Media Investment Holdings Limited
- Senior secured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+','RR1'
Virgin Media Finance PLC
- Senior notes affirmed at 'B','RR6'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jonathan Levy, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1701
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+44 7 495 956 9968
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
