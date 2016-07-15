(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 15 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reported
$5.6 billion in
net income, higher on linked-quarter basis, resulting in a
return on assets
(ROA) of 1.20%, and a return on equity (ROE) of 11.7%. Earnings
reflected
continued growth in spread income, stable credit costs, and
lower noninterest
expenses, according to Fitch Ratings. The quarter also included
a $290 million
gain on the sale of the health benefit services business, as
part of the
company's strategy to reduce non-core businesses, simplify the
organization, and
improve the risk profile. This follows last quarter's gain of
$381 million on
the sale of the crop insurance business.
The current quarter's performance was within the company's
targeted ranges for
ROA of between 1.10% and 1.40% and ROE of between 11% and 14%,
albeit on the
lower end of these ranges.
Similar to quarters past, WFC added duration during the quarter
reflecting its
view that rates will remain lower for longer. The company also
converted
floating rate loans to fixed rate through interest rate swaps.
WFC grew the
securities portfolio with $38 billion of gross purchases, most
of which was
completed before the large decline in long-term rates following
the Brexit vote.
Even with the securities purchases, WFC remained asset sensitive
at quarter-end.
The quarter reflected $31 billion in acquired GE Capital loans,
acquired on
March 1, which WFC anticipates will contribute approximately
$300 million in
quarterly net interest income, and be accretive to net income
for the year.
Spread income improved on loan growth, aided by the GE
transaction, partially
offset by accelerated prepayments on MBS and higher long-term
debt expenses. WFC
still expects to grow net interest income during the year, even
with the current
rate environment.
WFC reported incremental margin compression, primarily driven by
long-term debt,
deposits, and reduced yield on securities portfolio. Deposit
costs increased by
1 basis point (bp), driven by higher funding costs on certain
wholesale
deposits, to a still very low 11bps during the quarter.
Noninterest income declined 1% during the quarter. Stripping out
the gains on
the sale of the non-core business previously mentioned; core
noninterest income
was flat with higher trust and investment fees, market-sensitive
revenues, and
lease income, offset by lower mortgage revenues and insurance
income, reflecting
the sale of the crop insurance business
Mortgage production increased during the quarter reflecting a
sizeable jump in
origination volumes. This was more than offset by lower
servicing income as a
result of negative MSR valuation adjustments.
Noninterest expenses were lower during the quarter, as personnel
expenses
declined from a seasonally higher first quarter. This reflected
lower operating
losses and litigation expenses, offset by an increase in outside
professional
services. Effective July 1, WFC will also face an increase of
$100 million in
FDIC assessments.
Credit quality remained generally benign with 39bps of loan
losses during the
quarter, with higher energy-related net charge-offs (NCOs)
offset by improved
residential losses. NCOs remain below the company's through the
cycle loss
estimate of 65bps, and Fitch's expectations of normalized credit
losses. Credit
losses excluding oil & gas losses were 28bps during the quarter,
the same as a
year ago.
Nonperforming assets (NPAs) declined on a linked-quarter basis
as a decline in
residential and CRE nonaccruals was partially offset by $651
million higher oil
and gas nonaccruals. WFC once again built loan loss reserves by
$150 million
with provisions exceeding NCOs primarily driven by growth in the
commercial,
auto and credit card portfolios, following a $200 million
reserve build last
quarter.
At June 30, 2016, WFC's direct exposure to energy lending is
modest at less than
2% of total loans outstanding. O&G exposure declined to $39.1
billion during the
quarter due to borrowing base reductions. WFC disclosed there
were no defensive
draws during the quarter.
Fitch notes that WFC's portfolio includes a larger percentage of
sub-investment
grade borrowers than its peers. Both NCOs and NPAs levels
deteriorated during
the quarter given expected deterioration in borrower financial
performance, the
run-off of borrower hedges, and less sponsor support. Despite
this, WFC did not
build energy-related reserves reflecting the increase in energy
prices, slowed
pace of deterioration, and improved criticized asset levels
during the quarter.
Fitch notes that WFC's oil and gas reserves of 9.2% are on the
higher end of
peers reporting to date.
In terms of WFC's compliance with pending total loss absorbing
capital (TLAC),
WFC issued approximately $11 billion in parent debt during the
quarter. The
company still anticipates around $50 billion in issuance needed
to comply with
the requirements, inclusive of a 100bps buffer. We expect WFC to
comply with
this rule, particularly in light of a five year phase-in period.
The estimated Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel III Standardized
Approach, fully
phased-in, was 10.6% at quarter-end, flat from the prior
quarter. WFC received
no objection to its capital under CCAR. WFC did not disclose its
request for
dividend request nor share repurchases, but did recently
increase the common
dividend to $0.38 per share, up from $0.375, as part of last
year's CCAR capital
plan.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
