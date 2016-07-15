(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 15 (Fitch) PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
(PNC) reported $989
million in net income for 2Q16, up 5% on a linked-quarter basis,
for an ROA of
1.11%. On a year-over-year basis, net income fell 5.3%. The
results are in line
with Fitch Ratings' expectations for the company, which remains
very highly
rated. Results reflected strong fee income growth during the
quarter and lower
credit costs, partially offset by higher noninterest expenses
and margin
compression.
PNC reported strong fee income growth, up 16% on a
linked-quarter basis, from
higher client activity and seasonality. This is in line with
PNC's prior
guidance of an increase between 10% and 12%. There were
broad-based improvements
across all categories. PNC reported higher M&A advisory fees,
securities
underwriting activity, loan syndication fees, mortgage banking
and
payment-related fees. PNC also reported $51 million in negative
valuation
adjustments primarily associated with private equity investments
under the
Volcker Rule. The company has indicated it will continue to wind
down its
portfolio of nonconforming investments as the Volker Rules goes
into full effect
in July 2017.
The provision for loan losses declined 16% reflecting
lower-energy-related
provisioning. PNC reported some improvement in problem asset
levels and
consolidated lower loan losses. NCOs during the quarter remained
low at 26bps
during the quarter. Fitch expects loan losses for PNC and the
industry will
deteriorate from unsustainably low levels.
Non-interest expenses increased approximately 3.5% on a
linked-quarter basis due
to higher variable compensation costs, which were partially
offset by the
release of residential mortgage foreclosure-related reserves of
$24 million in
2Q16. PNC continues to invest in technology and business
infrastructure, and
disclosed that approximately 18% of the branch network now
operates under the
universal model, as part of PNC's retail branch transformation
strategy.
Spread income declined slightly due to a decline in purchase
accounting
accretion, as well as lower core net interest income. Lower
securities yields
and higher borrowing costs were partially offset by higher loan
balances. The
net interest margin (NIM) declined 5bps to 2.70% during the
quarter, while the
core NIM, excluding purchase accounting accretion, declined 2bps
to 2.63%.
Loan growth was modest during the quarter at just 1%, with
growth in large
corporate and real estate loans offset by lower home equity and
education
balances. Compared to 2Q15, total loan growth was modest as well
due to the
company's declining consumer exposure. PNC grew its commercial
real estate
balances by a significant 16.3% over the last year, mainly in
permanent lending
given continuing disruptions in the CMBS market.
PNC reported some further deterioration in the energy portfolio.
However,
energy-related provisions were $48 million during 2Q16, as
compared to $80
million last quarter, while non-performing loan balances were
fairly stable at
$293 million or 10% of outstanding related loans. PNC's exposure
to the energy
sector is on the lower end of the large bank universe. At June
30, 2016, PNC
reported $2.7 billion of oil and gas outstandings, or less than
2% of total
loans.
PNC reported its estimated fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1
ratio (CET1)
under Basel III standardized approach rules was a solid 10.2%,
up roughly 10bps
from the prior quarter. PNC received no objection to its capital
plan under
CCAR, which included an 8% increase in the common dividend to
$0.55 a share, and
$2 billion in share repurchases.
PNC also disclosed that its estimated pro forma Liquidity
Coverage Ratio was in
excess of 100% at both the consolidated and bank levels at
quarter-end, above
the phased-in requirement of 90% on Jan. 1, 2016.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
+1-212-908-2057
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.