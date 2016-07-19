(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) Bank of America's (BAC) second quarter
2016 earnings
improved relative to the sequential period due to better market
conditions and
continued expense management efforts, according to Fitch
Ratings.
BAC's total revenue expanded 4.5% from the sequential quarter
but declined 7%
from the year-ago quarter. Overall return on average assets
(ROA) was 0.78% in
2Q16, up from 0.50% in the sequential quarter but down from
0.96% in the
year-ago quarter. Similarly the company's return on average
common equity (ROE)
was 6.5% in 2Q16, up from 3.8% in the sequential quarter but
down from 8.4% in
the year-ago quarter.
While Fitch recognizes the favorable sequential improvement in
BAC's operating
performance, BAC's results remain below Fitch's estimate of the
company's
long-term cost of equity assumption of between 10%-12%. Fitch
would view
positively the company's ability to continue to consistently
improve earnings to
at least its estimate of BAC's cost of equity all while
maintaining good capital
and liquidity positions.
Reported net interest income (NII) was up slightly from the
sequential quarter,
but down from the year-ago quarter. The quarter NII included
$1bn of negative
market related adjustments. Similarly, overall non-interest
income was up 8.1%
from the sequential quarter due primarily to higher trading
account profits amid
incrementally better market conditions but down 2.7% from the
year ago quarter,
which had stronger investment banking income, mortgage banking
income, and
investment and brokerage services revenue.
BAC's Global Banking and Global Markets segments were the
biggest drivers
sequentially of revenue improvement. Global banking net revenue
improved due to
higher leasing and treasury related revenue as well as higher
advisory fees.
Fixed Income, Currency, & Commodities (FICC) drove the
improvement in Global
Markets due to stronger performance in mortgage, credit, and
currencies amid
more favorable trading conditions and higher market volatility.
BAC's has continued to push down expenses, which has improved
operating
performance. Overall expenses declined 8.9% relative to the
sequential quarter,
which included payroll taxes and retirement eligible expenses,
and 3.3% relative
to the year-ago quarter.
Efforts to reduce expenses include a continued focus on
digitizing the company's
operations as well as continued headcount reductions in back and
middle office
functions.
Credit quality for BAC generally remains good. Overall net
charge-offs improved
in both the company's consumer and commercial loan portfolios.
Additionally,
BAC's criticized energy exposure has begun to stabilize as the
company recently
went through its oil price deck redetermination period. Many
energy borrowers
have also benefited from higher oil prices.
Overall provision expense declined $21mn relative to the
sequential quarter due
to improvements in consumer asset quality, partially offset by
some reserve
build due to loan growth, as well as holding the energy reserves
unchanged at
$1.0bn.
In Fitch's view, BAC's liquidity position remains sound with
total deposits of
$1.2 trillion and a Time to Required Funding (debt coverage at
parent) of 35
months.
BAC's Basel III fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio improved under
the advanced approaches to 10.5%. Given that the advanced
approaches ratio is
lower than standardized, it remains BAC's binding constraint.
While this CET1 ratio is below the average of some peer
institutions, the
denominator of the ratio does include a sizeable component of
operational risk
weighted assets (RWA). BAC performed relatively well under the
Comprehensive
Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) stress test and did not
receive an objection
to its capital plan.
Additionally, BAC is in compliance with the Enhanced
Supplementary Leverage
Ratio (SLR) at both the bank and parent company. The bank level
SLR is at 7.4%,
well above the 6% minimum, and 6.9% at the parent company, well
above the 5%
requirement.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.