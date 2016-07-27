(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 27 (Fitch) China's new regulations on internet
advertising will
place additional costs and burdens on some Chinese internet
businesses, Fitch
Ratings says. However, we believe the new regulations will
foster healthier
development of China's internet industry over the longer term.
The credit
profiles of the Chinese internet majors - Alibaba Group Holding
Limited
(Alibaba; A+/Stable), Baidu, Inc. (A/Stable) and Tencent
Holdings Limited
(Tencent; A+/Stable) - should remain intact.
On 8 July 2016 the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce promulgated
long-awaited regulations to protect consumers against false
claims and to
prevent misleading practices in internet advertising. The
regulations will take
effect 1 September 2016; currently, there are no national laws
or regulations
that specifically regulate the Chinese internet advertising
business.
Alibaba's and Baidu's pay-for-performance (P4P) services may be
reclassified as
internet advertising under the new regulations. Currently, P4P
services are not
subject to China's advertising laws and regulations. The new
regulations
explicitly categorise paid search results as internet
advertising for the first
time and all paid advertising in search results will need to be
clearly
identified as advertisements.
Alibaba believes that its P4P service is different from
traditional advertising
service and search advertising as buyers come to Alibaba's
platforms to find
products and services, and the company's platform provides data
and technology
service to these buyers to enhance their shopping experience.
However, the new
regulations include any internet services with the purpose of
promoting goods
and services in its definition of internet advertising.
We believe the reclassification of P4P services as internet
advertising may not
require Alibaba and Baidu to transfer their P4P businesses to
their variable
interest entities (VIEs). Currently, their P4P businesses are
mainly conducted
through their wholly foreign-owned enterprises (WFOEs), which do
not hold
internet content provision (ICP) licences but are qualified to
conduct
advertising businesses. Instead, their VIEs hold ICP and other
licences, which
are qualified to publish internet advertisements through
websites. We understand
that Alibaba and Baidu are studying any potential requirement
for structural
change and aim to minimise potential impact on businesses, if
any.
VIE arrangements are usually used in China's internet sector to
get around
restrictions on foreign direct ownership, and are a credit
weakness for Chinese
internet companies as they may not be as effective in providing
control as
direct ownership or may face legal challenges in the future.
Therefore, if P4P
revenue were to be required by law to be transferred from WFOEs
to VIEs, credit
risks to offshore issuers would increase. However, given the
rating headroom, we
do not currently expect the additional risks to affect ratings.
However, Alibaba and Baidu may need to pay a 3% surcharge on
certain P4P
services on top of the existing 6% value-added tax (VAT) because
advertising
services are subject to a cultural business construction fee
under China's law.
The impact on profitability should be manageable, given that P4P
services have
high margins. Reported operating margin of Baidu's search
services before
unallocated expenses was 51% in 2015, though its overall
operating EBIT margin
was 18%. For Alibaba, its operating EBIT margin was 31% for the
financial year
ended 31 March 2016.
We believe the impact from the new regulations on Tencent should
be limited.
Online advertising only accounted for 17% of Tencent's revenue
in 2015. In
addition, unlike Alibaba and Baidu, Tencent has been paying the
3% cultural
business construction fee on its online advertising services,
including brand
and performance-based advertising, in addition to the VAT.
Unlike P4P, Tencent's
performance-based service is not a paid search service, which is
categorised as
internet advertising for the first time under the new
regulations.
The issues with false claims in internet advertisements and
advertisers'
misrepresentation of qualifications may continue to expose
Chinese internet
companies to legal and regulatory intervention risk. The new
regulations require
internet advertising operators and distributors to verify
advertisers'
qualifications. In addition, China's advertising laws and
regulations require
advertisers, advertising operators and advertising distributors
to ensure the
content they prepare or distribute is fair and accurate and is
in full
compliance with applicable laws.
That said, Chinese internet majors have been taking steps to
protect consumers.
For instance, Alibaba has revamped procedures to weed out fake
goods and
rendered help to sellers to establish their own brands. Baidu
has over the years
established programmes for customer verification, customer
feedback and user
protection, and implemented vetting of advertising content
through algorithmic
detection. In addition, since May 2016, Baidu has modified paid
search
practices, established and enhanced user-protection mechanisms
and set up a
CNY1bn fund to compensate users who have been harmed by
fraudulent advertising.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
