SINGAPORE, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Far East
Hospitality
Trust's (FEHT) 'BBB-' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs). The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Healthy Financial Profile: The affirmation of FEHT's IDRs is
supported by the
company's healthy financial profile, despite net property income
contracting by
6% in 2015. FFO fixed-charge cover also declined to 5.9x in
2015, from 6.6x in
2014, but remains above the 4x threshold below which we may
consider negative
rating action. FEHT's net debt/investment property value
remained low at 32% and
its assets remain unencumbered, providing strong access to
domestic credit
markets. This is reflected in the company's favourable borrowing
cost of 2.6% at
end-1Q16.
Singapore Market Pressure Moderating: RevPAR of Singapore hotels
fell by 1% in
May 2016, compared with the 5% fall seen in 2015, as visitor
arrivals have
increased by 13% in the year to date (2015: 1%). Industry data
estimates 2,800
new hotel rooms will open in 2016. This is about 30% lower than
previous
estimates and follows construction delays that have pushed more
supply into
2017. Furthermore, the Singapore government has not released any
new land sites
for hotel development since mid-2014, supporting a more balanced
market.
Subsequently, we expect the squeeze on Singapore hotels to
moderate this year.
Fixed-Rents Protect Profile: FEHT's rating is supported by
minimum fixed-rental
income on its master lease contracts, which accounted for more
than half of the
REIT's total rental revenues in 2015. This cushions FEHT's
credit profile
against weakening earnings in its hospitality assets during
economic downturns.
Investments Increase FFO-Leverage: FFO-adjusted net leverage
increased to 7.8x
in 2015 from 7.2x in 2014, mainly due to a loan of SGD21m made
out to FEHT's
30%-joint venture with Far East Organisation - Fontaine
Investments. The joint
venture is developing an 850-room hotel in Singapore's resort
island of Sentosa,
likely to be completed in 2018. The higher FFO-adjusted net
leverage is not a
significant risk, as FEHT has healthy access to domestic credit
markets.
Large Upcoming Debt-Maturities: FEHT's debt maturities increase
in 2017, with
SGD250m of its total SGD822m debt at end-March 2016 comping up
for repayment.
Comparatively, FEHT had just SGD40m of maturities in 2016,
supported by a cash
balance of SGD18.7m and an uncommitted undrawn revolving
facility balance of
SGD60m. Fitch expects FEHT to comfortably meet its upcoming
maturities in 2016
and 2017, supported by its healthy financial profile. However,
the company's FFO
fixed-charge coverage ratio may come under moderate pressure as
the facilities
are refinanced into a rising interest-rate environment. Around
65% of FEHT's
interest-rate exposure was hedged in March 2016, up from 59% in
2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for issuer
include
- revenue declining by around 2% in 2016 due to continued
pressure on hotels and
serviced residences in Singapore
- EBITDA margin remaining healthy, at between 78%-79%
- capex and dividend pay out remaining in line with 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- heightened interest-rate risk, as evident from FFO
fixed-charge cover
sustained below 4x
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 6.5x and net
debt/investment
property value sustained above 40%-45%
- a more prolonged and sharp downturn in key hospitality markets
than Fitch
expects, resulting in a prolonged weakening in RevPAR combined
with EBITDA
margins falling below 70%.
Positive: Positive rating action is not probable in the
medium-term, owing to
potential operating weaknesses in Singapore's hospitality
market.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Nandini VIjayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+621 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
