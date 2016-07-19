(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned KT
Corporation's (KT, A-/
Stable) US dollar senior unsecured bond a final rating of 'A-'.
KT will use the
net proceeds from the bond to refinance existing debt and for
general corporate
purposes.
The notes are rated at the same level as KT's senior unsecured
rating as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company. The assignment of the final rating follows the
completion of the bond
issuance and receipt of documents conforming to the information
previously
received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating
assigned on 11
July 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stabilising Margin: Fitch expects KT's margins to continue to
benefit from lower
marketing and selling, general and administrative costs after
restructuring in
the short term. Contraction in fixed-line voice revenue is
likely to be offset
by solid growth in the internet protocol television (IPTV) and
media businesses.
Fitch expects KT to report solid margins in 2016 similar to the
2015 level. The
company reported 2015 core-telecom EBITDAR margin (as a
percentage of service
revenue) of 28%, a substantial improvement from 2014, when the
margin was
affected by intense competition and one-off labour costs.
Strengthened Balance Sheet: Fitch expects KT's leverage to
remain at a healthy
level in 2016 with higher operating cash flows and moderate
capex. Repayment of
debt using proceeds from the sale of its stakes in financial
subsidiaries, KT
Rental and KT Capital, helped to strengthen its balance sheet in
2015. We expect
core-telecom leverage to remain below 2.0x in 2016 (2015:1.8x).
Slowing Mobile ARPU Growth: Fitch forecasts KT's mobile average
revenue per user
(ARPU) to continue to rise but at a slower pace as the company's
long-term
evolution (LTE) subscriber base is already high at 73% of total
mobile
subscribers in 1Q16. ARPU inched up year-on-year to
KRW36,128/month in 1Q16
(1Q15: KRW35,451/month). Fitch expects KT's LTE penetration rate
to rise to near
80% by end-2016, which will limit upside for wireless ARPU over
the long term.
Fixed-Line Revenue to Decline: Fitch expects KT's broadband and
fixed-line voice
revenue and ARPU to continue declining over the medium term.
This is because
subscriber growth will remain marginal as the market becomes
increasingly
saturated amid intense competition. In addition, price discounts
from bundling
and migration to a cheaper voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP)
service will
erode profitability; this trend is unlikely to reverse.
Vulnerable to Regulatory Change: KT's credit profile will remain
vulnerable to
any changes in the regulatory environment, although we expect it
to remain
stable in the next 12 months. However, uncertainty is rising
over regulatory
issues, especially when the Handset Distribution Bill, which
took effect in
October 2014, expires in October 2017. Removal of the cap on
overall subsidies
may affect KT's long-term profitability because competition
among wireless
telecom operators may reignite as they try to expand their
subscriber bases.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Core-telecom revenue to increase slightly in 2016
- Core-telecom EBIT margin in 2016 to be similar to the 2015
level with low
marketing costs
- Capex to fall to around KRW3.3trn (cash basis) in 2016
- Free cash flow to remain slightly positive in 2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Core-telecom net debt/operating EBITDAR above 2x;
- Core-telecom net debt/operating EBITDAR (including handset
receivables
securitisation) above 3.0x;
- Core-telecom operating EBITDAR margin below 25%; and
- Sustained negative pre-dividend free cash flow.
Positive:
Given the company's difficult market environment, positive
rating actions are
unlikely in the medium term.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
