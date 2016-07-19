(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Parkway
Life Real Estate
Investment Trust's (PREIT) 'BBB' Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and the 'BBB' rating on PREIT's SGD500m medium-term
note (MTN)
programme. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Demand, Asset-Quality: PREIT's rating is driven by the
strong demand for
the services of its hospitals and elderly care homes, and
supported by its
robust asset quality. Demand is supported by the
non-discretionary nature of
healthcare and elderly care services, as well as an ageing
population in PREIT's
core markets of Singapore and Japan. PREIT's Singaporean
operations generated
63% of its 2015 revenue. Two of its three Singapore hospitals
are leading
private healthcare institutions in the country, which are also
popular with
international patients from Asia.
Robust Leases, Financial Profile: PREIT benefits from stable and
long term
revenue visibility, with weighted average lease maturity of over
nine years and
downside protection (including contractual "up-only" annual
rental reversions)
on 93% of its revenues at end-2015. Its Singapore hospitals are
leased out on a
"triple-net" basis, where the tenant is responsible for property
tax, property
insurance, and property operating expenses, resulting in strong
EBITDA margins
to PREIT. PREIT's financial profile is strong, with net
debt/investment
properties at 35% and solid interest coverage of 9.1x at
end-2015. The rating
also reflects PREIT's moderate operating scale compared with
higher-rated REITs
globally, and the revenue concentration to Singapore.
Strong Performance to Continue: We expect PREIT to continue to
perform well in
terms of earnings growth and stable EBITDA margins, supported by
its latest
acquisitions. Revenue increased by 8.6% in 1Q16 and 2.3% in
2015, supported by
its portfolio expansion in Japan. EBITDA margin remains solid at
more than 80%,
supported by triple-net leases on the bulk of its portfolio. The
ratio of net
debt/investment properties increased to 35% in 2015 from 29% in
2014; but this
is below the 40%-45% threshold for the current rating. PREIT's
FFO-adjusted net
leverage was 7.5x in 2015, which is high compared with that of
most of its
rating peers. This is because of the lower capitalisation rates
of Japanese
assets that PREIT has been investing in; but this is
counterbalanced by the
lower cost of Japanese yen-denominated debt used to fund these
purchases.
Consequently FFO fixed-charge coverage remained robust at 9.1x
at end-2015.
Ongoing Portfolio Expansion: PREIT's paid SGD13.6m for a
Japanese elderly-care
facility in 1Q16, and we expect PREIT to continue to expand its
portfolio over
the medium term via debt. The trust has room to add more debt as
its gearing
(debt/total assets) of 36.4% at end-1Q16 was below the
regulatory limit of 45%.
At end-1Q16 PREIT's portfolio comprised 48 properties leased to
26 tenants. Most
properties are in Japan, with three hospitals in Singapore and
strata-titled
units of Gleneagles Intan Medical Centre in Malaysia. In
comparison, PREIT had
only its three Singapore assets during its IPO in 2007.
Strong Sponsor / Lease Counterparty: Malaysia's IHH Healthcare
Berhad (IHH) owns
36% of PREIT; its subsidiary Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte Ltd
operates
PREIT's Singapore hospitals. IHH is a large regional healthcare
services
provider with a strong credit profile. At end-2015 it owned or
operated 49
healthcare facilities with nearly 10,000 licensed hospital beds
across nine
countries. It has a further 3,000 new licensed beds in the
pipeline. IHH
generated EBITDA of around USD775m in 2015.
Manageable Market Risk: PREIT has a net income hedge on its
Japanese
yen-denominated income through to 1Q20, which mitigates the
foreign-currency
risk on its earnings. PREIT also currently hedges most of its
floating
interest-rate borrowings into fixed-rates. At end-1Q16 about 98%
of its interest
payments were on a fixed-rate basis, up from the 95% at
end-2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow by 3% in 2016 assuming no further acquisitions
after 1Q16
- EBITDA margin to remain above 80%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: No upgrade is expected over the medium term, due to
PREIT's smaller
scale and limited asset diversity than its higher-rated peers.
However, over the longer term, developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
- Greater property portfolio size and asset diversity in line
with higher-rated
peers, while maintaining a strong lease structure with high
downside protection
and EBITDA margin sustained over 75%
- Sustained low interest-rate risk, with FFO fixed-charge
coverage sustained
above 4x while maintaining an appropriate level of fixed-rate
debt
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained below 6x, and
loan-to-value ratio
sustained below 35%-40%
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Heightened interest-rate risk, as evident by FFO fixed-charge
coverage
sustained below 4x
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 6.5x, and
loan-to-value ratio
sustained above 40%-45%
- A significant weakening in PREIT's lease structure, such as
shorter tenors and
less downside protection, and EBITDA margins sustained below 75%
- Unencumbered assets/unsecured debt sustained below 2x could
lead to a
downgrade of the senior unsecured rating on PREIT's MTN
programme
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
